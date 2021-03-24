CARLTON will welcome back important duo Zac Williams and Jack Martin for its blockbuster Thursday night clash against Collingwood, but veteran forward Eddie Betts is set to be made to wait another week for his return.

The Magpies will have experienced onballer Steele Sidebottom available following a calf complaint, while father-son midfielder Callum Brown will also return in place of omitted pair Oliver Henry and Trey Ruscoe.

It means that Nathan Buckley's side will take a smaller forward line into its crucial round two encounter, with both teams gunning for their first victory of the season after suffering defeats last weekend.

The Blues will have free agency recruit Williams available for his club debut after he was sidelined for round one through suspension, while Martin also returns following a calf injury.

They replace Jack Silvagni, who was substituted out of last week's round one defeat due to a shoulder problem, and omitted midfielder Lochie O'Brien.

It means that Betts is likely to have to wait for his 200th Carlton appearance, with the much-loved 34-year-old forward still yet to feature for the club's senior side this season after missing a large portion of the summer through a calf injury.

Betts could still play as the 23rd man, having been named among four emergencies alongside O'Brien, Matt Kennedy and last week's medical substitute Oscar McDonald.

Collingwood has named omitted duo Henry and Ruscoe among its four emergencies, with Darcy Cameron and Nathan Murphy also vying for a place as the medical substitute.