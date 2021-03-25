Gold Coast assistant coach Rhyce Shaw looks on during a practice match between the Suns and Lions at Metricon Stadium on February 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SATURDAY night will be the first time Rhyce Shaw has come across North Melbourne since his off-season departure, but Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says any inside knowledge is over-hyped ahead of the teams' match-up.

Shaw left the Kangaroos in October by mutual agreement to deal with personal issues after a tough first season in charge.

Months later he reunited with Dew – who he formed a strong friendship with in Sydney over eight seasons – as the Suns' head of development.

Dew: Shaw's Suns arrival like 'Christmas morning' Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew discusses the appointment of former North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw

But Dew said he won't be leaning on Shaw for inside information as both teams search for their first win at Metricon Stadium.

"He's got a little bit of knowledge, but with a new coach, as we see with other teams, they're a totally different organisation and play very differently," Dew said.

"It still gets back to making sure we bring our stuff regardless of what oppositions are doing."

Gold Coast will have the rare experience of entering the match as strong favourites, following an admirable first-up performance in which it led West Coast early in the final term before fading.

Dew said his team had to keep things simple and couldn't see itself as favourites.

"We have to prepare for their best, which we did against West Coast," he said.

"The competition gives you good examples. Sydney v Brisbane last week, Adelaide's big win over Geelong, and North pushing Port in the early stages of their game.

"We don't have to look far for inspiration, but also a reality check that between one and 18 is not as big a gap as what people think, and if you're not ready they normally land one on your chin."

Dew confirmed that if small forward Ben Ainsworth got through Thursday night's main train session he would return to the team after being a late scratching against the Eagles with a hamstring niggle.