HAPPY Saturday and what a big two days we have on the cards for Fantasy fans with seven games still to play.

With the rolling lockout occurring across each and every game, make sure you are on the ball to make the necessary adjustments as teams are finalised.

The top 10 so far

Two game are done and dusted and on Thursday night Brodie Grundy (RUC, $849,000) proved that rucks in 2021 are still as important as ever. He scored 122 with 51 hitouts along with 16 disposals and five tackles. After his outstanding effort, the 41 per cent of Max Gawn (RUC, $912,000) owners have high hopes he can improve on his 73 from round one as the 1,700 who traded him out hold their breath.

Brodie Grundy 122

Taylor Adams 121

Cameron Guthrie 117

Jack Crisp 117

Isaac Smith 112

Scott Pendlebury 107

Joel Selwood 104

Zach Tuohy 102

Jarryd Lyons 99

Sam Docherty 92

Named to play

Teams have dropped for the Saturday games and we have been blessed with all of our popular rookies holding their spot for another week. Lance Franklin (FWD, $377,000) returns for the Swans to play his first game since 2019 and 638 Fantasy coaches have already pulled the trigger on the gun forward and selected him in their line-up. Franklin will take his place in the side next to rookies Errol Gulden (MID, $259,000) and Chad Warner (FWD, $216,000) who were impressive last week. Nicholas Murray (DEF, $170,000) debuts for the Crows and in the biggest shock of team announcements, Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) remains on the outer at the Power line-up after wearing the dreaded substitute vest in the first round.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Yet to be named

Hawthorn v Richmond

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

Fremantle v GWS Giants

NOTE: These teams for Sunday will be announced at 6:20pm AEDT tonight.

Most traded in

Jaidyn Stephenson (FWD, $512,000) – 16.3k

– 16.3k Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $737,000) – 8.3k

– 8.3k Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $526,000) – 7.1k

– 7.1k Errol Gulden (MID, $259,000) – 6.4k

– 6.4k Lachlan Sholl (DEF/MID, $470,000) – 5.2k

Other players to consider: Nick Hind (FWD, $438,000) was awesome in his first run with his new club scoring a brilliant 100. Adelaide’s James Rowe (FWD, $233,000) shone on debut for his 84 and is still cheap enough to put into your team. James Jordan (MID, $207,000) shot up $27,000 in price after his score of 80 and if you missed Matt Flynn (RUC, $219,000) and his 99 points in the first round, then make room for the big man before his price increases once again.

Most traded out

One of the most popular picks in AFL Fantasy was discounted star Matt Rowell (MID, $536,000) who is once again sidelined for a significant period after injuring his knee. The future pig can't take a break and must be traded along with Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $776,000) who was handed a three-match suspension for his bump on Adelaide’s Jake Kelly.

Matt Rowell (MID, $536,000) – 39.3k

– 39.3k Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $776,000) – 26.9k

– 26.9k Oliver Henry (FWD, $228,000) – 1.9k

– 1.9k Max Gawn (RUC, $912,000) – 1.7k

– 1.7k Tom Green (MID, $437,000) – 1.3k

Star Sun Matt Rowell and coach Stuart Dew at Optus Stadium during the round one, 2021 clash with West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Best captains to come

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No. 1 – Zach Merrett v Port Adelaide

Over his career, Merrett has scored 116, 116, 113, 121, 151, 128, 118 and 98 against the Power making them one of his favourite teams to play. Coming off 111 from round one, he appears to be one of the safest premiums to back in this week.

No. 2 – Tom Mitchell v Richmond

Mitchell nearly scored 70 in the last half in round one to finish with 106. He’s heating up and has scored 88, 119 and 148 against the Tigers in his last three games.

No. 3 – Lachie Hunter v West Coast

Coming off 115, Hunter looks primed for another big season. He plays a team he has dominated in the past and should again.

On a sidenote, Jack Macrae is an interesting one here after he scored 135 in the opening round. However, the Eagles are his worst team to score against with previous efforts of 100, 69 and 76.

No. 4 – Josh Dunkley v West Coast

Dunkley attended 14 centre bounces last round and looked at home right back in the middle for his 107. He has scored 128 and 119 in his last two games against the Eagles. The Suns had four players score triple figures against them last week so I’ll tick Dunkley off here with confidence.

No. 5 – Max Gawn v St Kilda

Do not write this man off after his 73. Yes, it wasn’t the best start but he gets another easy game here against Paul Hunter. Last week, the St Kilda rookie went against Matt Flynn who was the highest scoring ruckman for the round with 99 and the week before that in the AAMI Community Series, Pittonet topped scored for the big men against Hunter with another 99.

