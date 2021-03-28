Brisbane players after the loss to Geelong in round two. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE players, coaches and officials will stay in Victoria for a fourth consecutive night on Sunday as they await further information around the Queensland COVID-19 drama.

The Lions were preparing to fly out of Victoria at 11am AEDT on Sunday morning before they were told they'd be required to stay at least another day.

They're now awaiting further information as to whether they will be able to depart on Monday morning.

While there remains a chance their Thursday night clash with Collingwood could be relocated to Victoria or Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium, the Lions are still planning for the match to be played as scheduled at the Gabba.

All Lions players, coaches and officials have returned negative readings for COVID-19 after being forced into tests following Friday night's loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The Brisbane and Moreton Bay areas were declared hotspots by the Victorian government less than hour before the clash against the Cats after the state recorded a locally transmitted case of coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

However, despite fears the game wouldn't proceed, including from Lions coach Chris Fagan, the AFL announced during the match the Lions had received a Victorian government exemption in order to play.

Anyone else at GMHBA Stadium who had been in Brisbane of the Moreton Bay area since March 12 – which included Channel Seven commentators Wayne Carey and Luke Hodge – were ordered to isolate and undergo a COVID-19 test immediately.

The Lions originally touched down for their clash with the Cats on Thursday morning and stayed in Geelong on Thursday and Friday nights. They underwent COVID-19 tests on Saturday morning before relocating to Melbourne where they will stay on Sunday.

Queensland health officials announced on Sunday morning the state had recorded a single new case of COVID-19 for a third consecutive day with the next 24 hours crucial to what happens with Thursday night's game.

It looms as a crunch game for the Lions who are staring down the possibility of a 0-3 start after losses to Sydney and the Cats to start the season.

The AFL will work with the club around training measures including ovals and facilities on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning in order for Lions to prepare for Thursday night.

The Lions' AFLW contingent, who played against Melbourne on Saturday, departed for Brisbane at 10am AEDT on Sunday but appear likely to have the week off in first round of AFLW finals.

Given AFLW players are part-time athletes, the call to get them back on Sunday was made in-part due to a number of players' work commitments.