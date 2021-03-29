Jordan Ridley takes nearly every kick-in for Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round two CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Carlton v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 33

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Walsh 87 89% 27 82% Marc Pittonet 63 86% 27 82% Zac Williams 63 77% 20 61% Patrick Cripps 79 87% 19 58% Paddy Dow 44 73% 12 36% Ed Curnow 78 76% 12 36% Levi Casboult 30 79% 6 18% Jack Martin 78 72% 6 18% Will Setterfield 35 80% 3 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Petrevski-Seton 3 (3), Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Sam Docherty 2 (2), Adam Saad 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 122 89% 29 88% Taylor Adams 121 75% 26 79% Scott Pendlebury 107 85% 18 55% Brayden Sier 51 62% 17 52% Jack Crisp 117 91% 16 48% Steele Sidebottom 80 82% 10 30% Josh Daicos 74 71% 6 18% Jordan De Goey 90 88% 5 15% Mason Cox 63 87% 4 12% Jamie Elliott 39 28% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Jeremy Howe 2 (2), Darcy Moore 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1)

Geelong v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 26

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rhys Stanley 109 79% 25 96% Mark O'Connor 73 85% 22 85% Joel Selwood 104 75% 21 81% Cameron Guthrie 117 73% 17 65% Charlie Constable 73 55% 10 38% Brandan Parfitt 71 65% 8 31% Mark Blicavs 71 94% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (3), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Jordan Clark 2 (2), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Isaac Smith 1 (1)

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Oscar McInerney 43 72% 16 62% Lachie Neale 51 88% 14 54% Jarryd Lyons 99 79% 14 54% Mitch Robinson 41 81% 14 54% Dayne Zorko 76 82% 13 50% Zac Bailey 70 77% 10 38% Lincoln McCarthy 51 79% 8 31% Tom Fullarton 33 72% 7 27% Charlie Cameron 41 87% 4 15% Joe Daniher 81 94% 3 12% Hugh McCluggage 78 81% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 3 (2)

Sydney v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 32

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 57 87% 28 88% Callum Mills 85 84% 24 75% Josh P. Kennedy 104 81% 22 69% Luke Parker 98 78% 19 59% Chad Warner 81 81% 17 53% Oliver Florent 72 77% 10 31% Nick Blakey 41 78% 3 9% Sam Reid 43 87% 3 9% Isaac Heeney 82 86% 1 3% Justin McInerney 74 66% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 11 (11), Jordan Dawson 8 (7), Braeden Campebll 3 (3)

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rory Laird 97 77% 29 91% Reilly O'Brien 48 89% 29 91% Ben Keays 94 83% 22 69% Rory Sloane 87 78% 22 69% Harry Schoenberg 65 77% 11 34% Sam Berry 67 64% 11 34% Billy Frampton 36 80% 3 9% Andrew McPherson 26 81% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (2), Tom Doedee 4 (2), Rory Laird 1 (0), Andrew McPherson 1 (1), Will Hamil 1 (0), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Essendon

Centre bounces: 31

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Willem Drew 66 71% 25 81% Travis Boak 96 75% 22 71% Ollie Wines 113 71% 19 61% Scott Lycett 99 75% 18 58% Peter Ladhams 70 90% 13 42% Robbie Gray 51 84% 10 32% Karl Amon 89 79% 10 32% Zak Butters 119 79% 7 23%

Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 5 (5), Tom Jonas 3 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Hamish Hartlett 1 (0), Tom Clurey 1 (0)

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Zach Merrett 102 89% 20 65% Dylan Shiel 54 64% 19 61% Sam Draper 30 65% 19 61% Andrew McGrath 82 89% 19 61% Darcy Parish 51 84% 15 48% Peter Wright 43 86% 12 39% Jye Caldwell 49 42% 11 35% Devon Smith 60 84% 4 13% Kyle Langford 65 73% 3 10% Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti 70 79% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 10 (9), Mason Redman 1 (1).

St Kilda v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 26

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Paul Hunter 54 75% 22 85% Jack Steele 109 81% 19 73% Sebastian Ross 101 82% 16 62% Jade Gresham 107 75% 15 58% Hunter Clark 63 72% 9 35% Zak Jones 58 66% 8 31% Jack Bytel 18 20% 6 23% Jack Sinclair 78 89% 5 19% Shaun McKernan 37 85% 4 15%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (9), Tom Highmore 2 (2), Ben Long 2 (0), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (1), Nick Coffield 1 (1)

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 130 91% 24 92% Max Gawn 108 94% 23 88% Christian Petracca 124 88% 21 81% Jack Viney 63 66% 16 62% James Jordon 105 65% 6 23% Nathan Jones 60 70% 4 15% Luke Jackson 53 80% 3 12% Kysaiah Pickett 70 77% 3 12% Tom Sparrow 61 65% 2 8% Alex Neal-Bullen 91 76% 1 4% Bayley Fritsch 57 89% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 1 (1).

Gold Coast v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jarrod Witts 110 75% 16 73% Hugh Greenwood 89 74% 15 68% Noah Anderson 120 87% 14 64% Touk Miller 130 84% 12 55% Will Brodie 58 76% 11 50% David Swallow 93 70% 9 41% Lachie Weller 107 73% 8 36% Sam Day 40 45% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 5 (5), Sean Lemmens 2 (2), Wil Powell 2 (1)

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Todd Goldstein 71 92% 22 100% Jy Simpkin 84 79% 17 77% Luke Davies-Uniacke 83 79% 16 73% Jed Anderson 127 76% 14 64% Tarryn Thomas 59 79% 6 27% Tom Powell 55 72% 4 18% Jaidyn Stephenson 51 84% 4 18% Cameron Zurhaar 55 80% 3 14% Dom Tyson 47 79% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 7 (7), Aidan Corr 5 (5), Jared Polec 1 (1)

Hawthorn v Richmond

Centre bounces: 21

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shaun Burgoyne 59 84% 16 76% Jaeger O'Meara 74 86% 13 62% Ben McEvoy 47 79% 13 62% Tom Mitchell 111 85% 12 57% James Worpel 52 71% 10 48% Jonathon Ceglar 65 74% 8 38% Liam Shiels 79 79% 8 38% Tom Phillips 84 80% 2 10% Luke Breust 48 84% 1 5% Daniel Howe 91 80% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (5), Will Day 3 (2), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1)

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Dustin Martin 100 82% 18 86% Dion Prestia 101 83% 18 86% Trent Cotchin 97 75% 16 76% Toby Nankervis 51 72% 14 67% Noah Balta 63 82% 7 33% Shai Bolton 66 76% 7 33% Jack Graham 52 82% 4 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (3), Shane Edwards 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

Centre bounces: 32

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 113 88% 27 84% Stefan Martin 30 77% 25 78% Marcus Bontempelli 117 88% 25 78% Tom Liberatore 92 78% 21 66% Josh Dunkley 117 81% 14 44% Adam Treloar 76 77% 9 28% Tim English 63 80% 7 22%

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 5 (5), Taylor Duryea 2 (2), Bailey Dale 1 (0), Bailey Williams 1 (1)

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Dom Sheed 92 87% 30 94% Nic Naitanui 97 72% 29 91% Tim Kelly 108 82% 28 88% Jackson Nelson 52 83% 13 41% Jack Redden 78 92% 13 41% Xavier O'Neill 42 70% 5 16% Andrew Gaff 60 91% 5 16% Nathan Vardy 25 50% 3 9% Liam Duggan 98 85% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 13 (12), Jackson Nelson 2 (2), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Fremantle v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 21

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Andrew Brayshaw 127 85% 17 81% Lloyd Meek 55 78% 15 71% Caleb Serong 77 72% 13 62% Adam Cerra 98 70% 13 62% David Mundy 121 80% 11 52% James Aish 66 70% 8 38% Sean Darcy 69 81% 6 29% Nat Fyfe 77 63% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (5), Nathan Wilson 4 (4), Hayden Young 2 (1)

GWS Giants

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Matt Flynn 72 79% 20 95% Stephen Coniglio 92 83% 15 71% Tim Taranto 86 79% 12 57% Jacob Hopper 54 83% 12 57% Matt de Boer 80 83% 11 52% Josh Kelly 90 87% 6 29% Callan Ward 55 68% 3 14% Brent Daniels 40 67% 3 14% Toby Greene 99 91% 1 5% Jack Buckley 25 80% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 10 (9), Harry Perryman 9 (7), Sam Reid 1 (0).

