IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round two CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Carlton v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 33

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Walsh

87

89%

27

82%

Marc Pittonet

63

86%

27

82%

Zac Williams

63

77%

20

61%

Patrick Cripps

79

87%

19

58%

Paddy Dow

44

73%

12

36%

Ed Curnow

78

76%

12

36%

Levi Casboult

30

79%

6

18%

Jack Martin

78

72%

6

18%

Will Setterfield

35

80%

3

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Petrevski-Seton 3 (3), Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Sam Docherty 2 (2), Adam Saad 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

122

89%

29

88%

Taylor Adams

121

75%

26

79%

Scott Pendlebury

107

85%

18

55%

Brayden Sier

51

62%

17

52%

Jack Crisp

117

91%

16

48%

Steele Sidebottom

80

82%

10

30%

Josh Daicos

74

71%

6

18%

Jordan De Goey

90

88%

5

15%

Mason Cox

63

87%

4

12%

Jamie Elliott

39

28%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Jeremy Howe 2 (2), Darcy Moore 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1)

Geelong v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 26

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rhys Stanley

109

79%

25

96%

Mark O'Connor

73

85%

22

85%

Joel Selwood

104

75%

21

81%

Cameron Guthrie

117

73%

17

65%

Charlie Constable

73

55%

10

38%

Brandan Parfitt

71

65%

8

31%

Mark Blicavs

71

94%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (3), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Jordan Clark 2 (2), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Isaac Smith 1 (1)

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Oscar McInerney

43

72%

16

62%

Lachie Neale

51

88%

14

54%

Jarryd Lyons

99

79%

14

54%

Mitch Robinson

41

81%

14

54%

Dayne Zorko

76

82%

13

50%

Zac Bailey

70

77%

10

38%

Lincoln McCarthy

51

79%

8

31%

Tom Fullarton

33

72%

7

27%

Charlie Cameron

41

87%

4

15%

Joe Daniher

81

94%

3

12%

Hugh McCluggage

78

81%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 3 (2)

Sydney v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 32

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

57

87%

28

88%

Callum Mills

85

84%

24

75%

Josh P. Kennedy

104

81%

22

69%

Luke Parker

98

78%

19

59%

Chad Warner

81

81%

17

53%

Oliver Florent

72

77%

10

31%

Nick Blakey

41

78%

3

9%

Sam Reid

43

87%

3

9%

Isaac Heeney

82

86%

1

3%

Justin McInerney

74

66%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 11 (11), Jordan Dawson 8 (7), Braeden Campebll 3 (3)

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rory Laird

97

77%

29

91%

Reilly O'Brien

48

89%

29

91%

Ben Keays

94

83%

22

69%

Rory Sloane

87

78%

22

69%

Harry Schoenberg

65

77%

11

34%

Sam Berry

67

64%

11

34%

Billy Frampton

36

80%

3

9%

Andrew McPherson

26

81%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (2), Tom Doedee 4 (2), Rory Laird 1 (0), Andrew McPherson 1 (1), Will Hamil 1 (0), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Essendon

Centre bounces: 31

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Willem Drew

66

71%

25

81%

Travis Boak

96

75%

22

71%

Ollie Wines

113

71%

19

61%

Scott Lycett

99

75%

18

58%

Peter Ladhams

70

90%

13

42%

Robbie Gray

51

84%

10

32%

Karl Amon

89

79%

10

32%

Zak Butters

119

79%

7

23%

Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 5 (5), Tom Jonas 3 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Hamish Hartlett 1 (0), Tom Clurey 1 (0)

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Zach Merrett

102

89%

20

65%

Dylan Shiel

54

64%

19

61%

Sam Draper

30

65%

19

61%

Andrew McGrath

82

89%

19

61%

Darcy Parish

51

84%

15

48%

Peter Wright

43

86%

12

39%

Jye Caldwell

49

42%

11

35%

Devon Smith

60

84%

4

13%

Kyle Langford

65

73%

3

10%

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

70

79%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 10 (9), Mason Redman 1 (1).

St Kilda v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 26

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Paul Hunter

54

75%

22

85%

Jack Steele

109

81%

19

73%

Sebastian Ross

101

82%

16

62%

Jade Gresham

107

75%

15

58%

Hunter Clark

63

72%

9

35%

Zak Jones

58

66%

8

31%

Jack Bytel

18

20%

6

23%

Jack Sinclair

78

89%

5

19%

Shaun McKernan

37

85%

4

15%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (9), Tom Highmore 2 (2), Ben Long 2 (0), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (1), Nick Coffield 1 (1)

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

130

91%

24

92%

Max Gawn

108

94%

23

88%

Christian Petracca

124

88%

21

81%

Jack Viney

63

66%

16

62%

James Jordon

105

65%

6

23%

Nathan Jones

60

70%

4

15%

Luke Jackson

53

80%

3

12%

Kysaiah Pickett

70

77%

3

12%

Tom Sparrow

61

65%

2

8%

Alex Neal-Bullen

91

76%

1

4%

Bayley Fritsch

57

89%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 1 (1).

Gold Coast v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jarrod Witts

110

75%

16

73%

Hugh Greenwood

89

74%

15

68%

Noah Anderson

120

87%

14

64%

Touk Miller

130

84%

12

55%

Will Brodie

58

76%

11

50%

David Swallow

93

70%

9

41%

Lachie Weller

107

73%

8

36%

Sam Day

40

45%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 5 (5), Sean Lemmens 2 (2), Wil Powell 2 (1)

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Todd Goldstein

71

92%

22

100%

Jy Simpkin

84

79%

17

77%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

83

79%

16

73%

Jed Anderson

127

76%

14

64%

Tarryn Thomas

59

79%

6

27%

Tom Powell

55

72%

4

18%

Jaidyn Stephenson

51

84%

4

18%

Cameron Zurhaar

55

80%

3

14%

Dom Tyson

47

79%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 7 (7), Aidan Corr 5 (5), Jared Polec 1 (1)

Hawthorn v Richmond

Centre bounces: 21

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shaun Burgoyne

59

84%

16

76%

Jaeger O'Meara

74

86%

13

62%

Ben McEvoy

47

79%

13

62%

Tom Mitchell

111

85%

12

57%

James Worpel

52

71%

10

48%

Jonathon Ceglar

65

74%

8

38%

Liam Shiels

79

79%

8

38%

Tom Phillips

84

80%

2

10%

Luke Breust

48

84%

1

5%

Daniel Howe

91

80%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (5), Will Day 3 (2), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1)

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Dustin Martin

100

82%

18

86%

Dion Prestia

101

83%

18

86%

Trent Cotchin

97

75%

16

76%

Toby Nankervis

51

72%

14

67%

Noah Balta

63

82%

7

33%

Shai Bolton

66

76%

7

33%

Jack Graham

52

82%

4

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (3), Shane Edwards 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

Centre bounces: 32

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

113

88%

27

84%

Stefan Martin

30

77%

25

78%

Marcus Bontempelli

117

88%

25

78%

Tom Liberatore

92

78%

21

66%

Josh Dunkley

117

81%

14

44%

Adam Treloar

76

77%

9

28%

Tim English

63

80%

7

22%

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 5 (5), Taylor Duryea 2 (2), Bailey Dale 1 (0), Bailey Williams 1 (1)

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Dom Sheed

92

87%

30

94%

Nic Naitanui

97

72%

29

91%

Tim Kelly

108

82%

28

88%

Jackson Nelson

52

83%

13

41%

Jack Redden

78

92%

13

41%

Xavier O'Neill

42

70%

5

16%

Andrew Gaff

60

91%

5

16%

Nathan Vardy

25

50%

3

9%

Liam Duggan

98

85%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 13 (12), Jackson Nelson 2 (2), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Fremantle v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 21

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Andrew Brayshaw

127

85%

17

81%

Lloyd Meek

55

78%

15

71%

Caleb Serong

77

72%

13

62%

Adam Cerra

98

70%

13

62%

David Mundy

121

80%

11

52%

James Aish

66

70%

8

38%

Sean Darcy

69

81%

6

29%

Nat Fyfe

77

63%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (5), Nathan Wilson 4 (4), Hayden Young 2 (1)

GWS Giants

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Matt Flynn

72

79%

20

95%

Stephen Coniglio

92

83%

15

71%

Tim Taranto

86

79%

12

57%

Jacob Hopper

54

83%

12

57%

Matt de Boer

80

83%

11

52%

Josh Kelly

90

87%

6

29%

Callan Ward

55

68%

3

14%

Brent Daniels

40

67%

3

14%

Toby Greene

99

91%

1

5%

Jack Buckley

25

80%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 10 (9), Harry Perryman 9 (7), Sam Reid 1 (0).

