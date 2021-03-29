IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round two CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Carlton v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 33
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Walsh
|
87
|
89%
|
27
|
82%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
63
|
86%
|
27
|
82%
|
Zac Williams
|
63
|
77%
|
20
|
61%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
79
|
87%
|
19
|
58%
|
Paddy Dow
|
44
|
73%
|
12
|
36%
|
Ed Curnow
|
78
|
76%
|
12
|
36%
|
Levi Casboult
|
30
|
79%
|
6
|
18%
|
Jack Martin
|
78
|
72%
|
6
|
18%
|
Will Setterfield
|
35
|
80%
|
3
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Petrevski-Seton 3 (3), Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Sam Docherty 2 (2), Adam Saad 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
122
|
89%
|
29
|
88%
|
Taylor Adams
|
121
|
75%
|
26
|
79%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
107
|
85%
|
18
|
55%
|
Brayden Sier
|
51
|
62%
|
17
|
52%
|
Jack Crisp
|
117
|
91%
|
16
|
48%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
80
|
82%
|
10
|
30%
|
Josh Daicos
|
74
|
71%
|
6
|
18%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
90
|
88%
|
5
|
15%
|
Mason Cox
|
63
|
87%
|
4
|
12%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
39
|
28%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Jeremy Howe 2 (2), Darcy Moore 1 (1), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1)
Geelong v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 26
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
109
|
79%
|
25
|
96%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
73
|
85%
|
22
|
85%
|
Joel Selwood
|
104
|
75%
|
21
|
81%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
117
|
73%
|
17
|
65%
|
Charlie Constable
|
73
|
55%
|
10
|
38%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
71
|
65%
|
8
|
31%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
71
|
94%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (3), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Jordan Clark 2 (2), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Cameron Guthrie 1 (1), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Isaac Smith 1 (1)
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
43
|
72%
|
16
|
62%
|
Lachie Neale
|
51
|
88%
|
14
|
54%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
99
|
79%
|
14
|
54%
|
Mitch Robinson
|
41
|
81%
|
14
|
54%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
76
|
82%
|
13
|
50%
|
Zac Bailey
|
70
|
77%
|
10
|
38%
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
51
|
79%
|
8
|
31%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
33
|
72%
|
7
|
27%
|
Charlie Cameron
|
41
|
87%
|
4
|
15%
|
Joe Daniher
|
81
|
94%
|
3
|
12%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
78
|
81%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 3 (2)
Sydney v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 32
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
57
|
87%
|
28
|
88%
|
Callum Mills
|
85
|
84%
|
24
|
75%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
104
|
81%
|
22
|
69%
|
Luke Parker
|
98
|
78%
|
19
|
59%
|
Chad Warner
|
81
|
81%
|
17
|
53%
|
Oliver Florent
|
72
|
77%
|
10
|
31%
|
Nick Blakey
|
41
|
78%
|
3
|
9%
|
Sam Reid
|
43
|
87%
|
3
|
9%
|
Isaac Heeney
|
82
|
86%
|
1
|
3%
|
Justin McInerney
|
74
|
66%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 11 (11), Jordan Dawson 8 (7), Braeden Campebll 3 (3)
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rory Laird
|
97
|
77%
|
29
|
91%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
48
|
89%
|
29
|
91%
|
Ben Keays
|
94
|
83%
|
22
|
69%
|
Rory Sloane
|
87
|
78%
|
22
|
69%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
65
|
77%
|
11
|
34%
|
Sam Berry
|
67
|
64%
|
11
|
34%
|
Billy Frampton
|
36
|
80%
|
3
|
9%
|
Andrew McPherson
|
26
|
81%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (2), Tom Doedee 4 (2), Rory Laird 1 (0), Andrew McPherson 1 (1), Will Hamil 1 (0), Paul Seedsman 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (1).
Port Adelaide v Essendon
Centre bounces: 31
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Willem Drew
|
66
|
71%
|
25
|
81%
|
Travis Boak
|
96
|
75%
|
22
|
71%
|
Ollie Wines
|
113
|
71%
|
19
|
61%
|
Scott Lycett
|
99
|
75%
|
18
|
58%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
70
|
90%
|
13
|
42%
|
Robbie Gray
|
51
|
84%
|
10
|
32%
|
Karl Amon
|
89
|
79%
|
10
|
32%
|
Zak Butters
|
119
|
79%
|
7
|
23%
Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 5 (5), Tom Jonas 3 (1), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Hamish Hartlett 1 (0), Tom Clurey 1 (0)
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Zach Merrett
|
102
|
89%
|
20
|
65%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
54
|
64%
|
19
|
61%
|
Sam Draper
|
30
|
65%
|
19
|
61%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
82
|
89%
|
19
|
61%
|
Darcy Parish
|
51
|
84%
|
15
|
48%
|
Peter Wright
|
43
|
86%
|
12
|
39%
|
Jye Caldwell
|
49
|
42%
|
11
|
35%
|
Devon Smith
|
60
|
84%
|
4
|
13%
|
Kyle Langford
|
65
|
73%
|
3
|
10%
|
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|
70
|
79%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 10 (9), Mason Redman 1 (1).
St Kilda v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 26
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Paul Hunter
|
54
|
75%
|
22
|
85%
|
Jack Steele
|
109
|
81%
|
19
|
73%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
101
|
82%
|
16
|
62%
|
Jade Gresham
|
107
|
75%
|
15
|
58%
|
Hunter Clark
|
63
|
72%
|
9
|
35%
|
Zak Jones
|
58
|
66%
|
8
|
31%
|
Jack Bytel
|
18
|
20%
|
6
|
23%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
78
|
89%
|
5
|
19%
|
Shaun McKernan
|
37
|
85%
|
4
|
15%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 10 (9), Tom Highmore 2 (2), Ben Long 2 (0), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (1), Nick Coffield 1 (1)
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
130
|
91%
|
24
|
92%
|
Max Gawn
|
108
|
94%
|
23
|
88%
|
Christian Petracca
|
124
|
88%
|
21
|
81%
|
Jack Viney
|
63
|
66%
|
16
|
62%
|
James Jordon
|
105
|
65%
|
6
|
23%
|
Nathan Jones
|
60
|
70%
|
4
|
15%
|
Luke Jackson
|
53
|
80%
|
3
|
12%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
70
|
77%
|
3
|
12%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
61
|
65%
|
2
|
8%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
91
|
76%
|
1
|
4%
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
57
|
89%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 1 (1).
Gold Coast v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 22
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarrod Witts
|
110
|
75%
|
16
|
73%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
89
|
74%
|
15
|
68%
|
Noah Anderson
|
120
|
87%
|
14
|
64%
|
Touk Miller
|
130
|
84%
|
12
|
55%
|
Will Brodie
|
58
|
76%
|
11
|
50%
|
David Swallow
|
93
|
70%
|
9
|
41%
|
Lachie Weller
|
107
|
73%
|
8
|
36%
|
Sam Day
|
40
|
45%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 5 (5), Sean Lemmens 2 (2), Wil Powell 2 (1)
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
71
|
92%
|
22
|
100%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
84
|
79%
|
17
|
77%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
83
|
79%
|
16
|
73%
|
Jed Anderson
|
127
|
76%
|
14
|
64%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
59
|
79%
|
6
|
27%
|
Tom Powell
|
55
|
72%
|
4
|
18%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
51
|
84%
|
4
|
18%
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
55
|
80%
|
3
|
14%
|
Dom Tyson
|
47
|
79%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 7 (7), Aidan Corr 5 (5), Jared Polec 1 (1)
Hawthorn v Richmond
Centre bounces: 21
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
59
|
84%
|
16
|
76%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
74
|
86%
|
13
|
62%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
47
|
79%
|
13
|
62%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
111
|
85%
|
12
|
57%
|
James Worpel
|
52
|
71%
|
10
|
48%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
65
|
74%
|
8
|
38%
|
Liam Shiels
|
79
|
79%
|
8
|
38%
|
Tom Phillips
|
84
|
80%
|
2
|
10%
|
Luke Breust
|
48
|
84%
|
1
|
5%
|
Daniel Howe
|
91
|
80%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 6 (5), Will Day 3 (2), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1)
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dustin Martin
|
100
|
82%
|
18
|
86%
|
Dion Prestia
|
101
|
83%
|
18
|
86%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
97
|
75%
|
16
|
76%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
51
|
72%
|
14
|
67%
|
Noah Balta
|
63
|
82%
|
7
|
33%
|
Shai Bolton
|
66
|
76%
|
7
|
33%
|
Jack Graham
|
52
|
82%
|
4
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (3), Shane Edwards 2 (2).
Western Bulldogs v West Coast
Centre bounces: 32
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
113
|
88%
|
27
|
84%
|
Stefan Martin
|
30
|
77%
|
25
|
78%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
117
|
88%
|
25
|
78%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
92
|
78%
|
21
|
66%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
117
|
81%
|
14
|
44%
|
Adam Treloar
|
76
|
77%
|
9
|
28%
|
Tim English
|
63
|
80%
|
7
|
22%
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 5 (5), Taylor Duryea 2 (2), Bailey Dale 1 (0), Bailey Williams 1 (1)
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dom Sheed
|
92
|
87%
|
30
|
94%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
97
|
72%
|
29
|
91%
|
Tim Kelly
|
108
|
82%
|
28
|
88%
|
Jackson Nelson
|
52
|
83%
|
13
|
41%
|
Jack Redden
|
78
|
92%
|
13
|
41%
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
42
|
70%
|
5
|
16%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
60
|
91%
|
5
|
16%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
25
|
50%
|
3
|
9%
|
Liam Duggan
|
98
|
85%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 13 (12), Jackson Nelson 2 (2), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Fremantle v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 21
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
127
|
85%
|
17
|
81%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
55
|
78%
|
15
|
71%
|
Caleb Serong
|
77
|
72%
|
13
|
62%
|
Adam Cerra
|
98
|
70%
|
13
|
62%
|
David Mundy
|
121
|
80%
|
11
|
52%
|
James Aish
|
66
|
70%
|
8
|
38%
|
Sean Darcy
|
69
|
81%
|
6
|
29%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
77
|
63%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (5), Nathan Wilson 4 (4), Hayden Young 2 (1)
GWS Giants
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Matt Flynn
|
72
|
79%
|
20
|
95%
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
92
|
83%
|
15
|
71%
|
Tim Taranto
|
86
|
79%
|
12
|
57%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
54
|
83%
|
12
|
57%
|
Matt de Boer
|
80
|
83%
|
11
|
52%
|
Josh Kelly
|
90
|
87%
|
6
|
29%
|
Callan Ward
|
55
|
68%
|
3
|
14%
|
Brent Daniels
|
40
|
67%
|
3
|
14%
|
Toby Greene
|
99
|
91%
|
1
|
5%
|
Jack Buckley
|
25
|
80%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 10 (9), Harry Perryman 9 (7), Sam Reid 1 (0).
Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.