A dazed Nat Fyfe and Greater Western Sydney's Sam Reid during the R2 clash between the Dockers and the Giants on March 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round Two of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Jack Graham, Richmond, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Hayden Gavine) during the first quarter of the Round Two match between Hawthorn and Richmond, played at the MCG on Sunday March 28.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Sam Reid, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Nat Fyfe, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round Two match between Fremantle and the GWS GIANTS, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday March 28.



In summary he can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.