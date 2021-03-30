WHO IS a chance to play in round three?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

THE FULL INJURY LIST Who is racing the clock?

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R3 ins. Check it out.

Defender Jake Kelly could return after one match sidelined with concussion, with fellow backman Luke Brown also in the mix after missing the Sydney clash with an Achilles issue. The Crows have options in attack and could soon pull the trigger with No.1 pick Riley Thilthorpe. Elliot Himmelberg and Darcy Fogarty, who played midfield in a SANFL trial match, are also waiting for an opportunity. Defender Daniel Talia has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, while expect Chayce Jones to return to SANFL level after being inactive as the medical substitute.

R2 medical substitute: Chayce Jones (unused)

Verdict: Brown, Himmelberg and Kelly for Frampton, Murray and Mackay, who becomes medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Elliott Himmelberg celebrates a goal during the round 16 clash between the Crows and the Giants at Adelaide Oval on September 8, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions have injury and selection headaches ahead of their rescheduled Easter Thursday clash with Collingwood at Marvel Stadium. Reliable defender Darcy Gardiner has flown to Melbourne off a disrupted pre-season to bolster the defence, while Jarrod Berry (hamstring) needs to get through a final training run to put his hand up. The wait-and-see is on Oscar McInerney. If the ruckman isn't available, Chris Fagan could switch Tom Fullarton to the No.1 ruck role and bring in another midfielder or insert youngster Connor Ballenden to offer support as a ruck-forward combination.

R2 medical sub: Keidean Coleman (replaced McInerney)

Verdict: Gardiner and J.Berry in for Prior and McInerney - Michael Whiting

Jarrod Berry and Callum Ah Chee leaving Port Melbourne Football Club after a training session on Monday, March 29. Picture: AFL Media

The Blues have been rocked by the news that both Jack Martin and Zac Fisher will miss six weeks due to knee and ankle injuries respectively. It leaves them with yet more selection headaches in attack after another 0-2 start to the year. Jack Silvagni should return from a shoulder injury, Eddie Betts is on the cusp of selection, while Mitch McGovern is a chance to feature following a back injury. Levi Casboult looks slightly underdone after a summer knee problem and might struggle to retain his place, but the side needs balance in its forward line. Will Setterfield and Lachie Plowman have had down starts to the year, but expect both to retain their place. Caleb Marchbank is finally fit again, but will return via the VFL.

R2 medical sub: Oscar McDonald (unused)

Verdict: Silvagni and Betts to return for the injured Martin and Fisher, with McGovern a chance to replace Casboult should he prove his fitness. – Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard RACISM FALLOUT: Eddie Betts' emotional battle, why Gill called Behind-the-scenes footage of Eddie Betts as racism takes its toll

The Pies have been forced into at least one change with Jamie Elliott sidelined for up to three months. Medical sub Trey Ruscoe will be in the frame for a spot in the starting side, while Ollie Henry may be considered after he was dropped after round one. Wing pairing Chris Mayne and Nathan Murphy both trained in the Pies' black jumpers at training on Monday in a hint to potential senior selection, while Darcy Cameron might be an option against Brisbane's banged-up ruck division. Josh Thomas (seven disposals) was quiet against the Blues, while Callum Brown and Brayden Sier remain on the fringe.

R2 medical sub: Trey Ruscoe (replaced Elliott)

Verdict: Ruscoe and Mayne for Elliott and Thomas. - Mitch Cleary

Trey Ruscoe in action against the Blues. Picture: AFL Photos

There's at least three changes for the Bombers, who lose Sam Draper, Jye Caldwell and Dylan Shiel to long-term injuries. Jake Stringer is expected to return after two games in the VFL, while Archie Perkins is pushing mighty close to an AFL debut after impressing so far at the lower level. Matt Guelfi played well in the VFL and should be strongly considered, while Alec Waterman is also a chance. Nick Bryan will be in contention if the Bombers don't want to use Peter Wright as a full-time ruckman, but captain Dyson Heppell is only a 50-50 proposition to return from his back injury. A final call could be between keeping Martin Gleeson or Ned Cahill in the 22.

R2 medical sub: Tom Cutler (used)

Verdict: Stringer, Perkins, Guelfi and Bryan in for Caldwell, Shiel, Draper and Gleeson. – Callum Twomey

Archie Perkins during Essendon's official team photo shoot at The Hangar on February 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Star forward Michael Walters looks certain to return from a hamstring injury, just in time to replace captain Nat Fyfe, who will be sidelined for 12 days under the AFL's concussion protocols. Walters proved he is ready in a solid session on Saturday and now just needs to get through training this week. Rookie forward Josh Treacy is also likely to debut and give the Dockers another tall marking target. Sam Sturt is available after being named as an emergency in round two and it is only a matter of time before he breaks into the team. Expect him to play in the WAFL first before adding versatility to the Dockers' attack. Griffin Logue is in the mix if the Dockers need a big body in defence or midfield, while Liam Henry should be passed fit after a calf complaint.

R2 medical substitute: Connor Blakely (replaced Nat Fyfe)

Verdict: Walters and Treacy for Fyfe and Giro, who replaces Blakely as the medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

An injured Michael Walters leaves the field during the AAMI Community Series clash between the Eagles and the Dockers at Optus Stadium on March 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Gary Rohan (suspension) will need to be replaced and Mitch Duncan has come into the frame after playing a half in a VFL practice match following his pre-season calf setbacks. Sam Menegola (shoulder) will also be considered, while lightning quick draftee Max Holmes has bolted from left-field to be in consideration for what would be a surprise debut. Josh Jenkins is another to ponder after five goals in the VFL. The Cats played eight defenders against the Lions which included Mark O'Connor as a tagger. Should he not go to Tom Mitchell against Hawthorn, one defender may need to fall out. Luke Dahlhaus was quiet against the Lions, but Charlie Constable (17 disposals) was strong and debutant Francis Evans (two goals) looked up to the level.

R2 medical sub: Zach Guthrie (unused)

Verdict: Duncan and Menegola for Rohan and an unlucky Jack Henry who falls out as the eighth defender. - Mitch Cleary

Mitch Duncan under pressure during the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh off a big win, the last thing coach Stuart Dew would want to do is make changes, ahead of Friday night's clash with Adelaide, but serious knee injuries to Connor Budarick and Sam Day will force that. After playing in the pre-season matches, veteran Jarrod Harbrow looks a nice fit to fill Budarick's boots, while Chris Burgess and Josh Corbett would come into the frame to take over Day's role.

R2 medical sub: Nick Holman (replaced Day)

Verdict: Burgess and Harbrow for Day and Budarick - Michael Whiting

Connor Budarick on crutches during the round two clash between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on March 27, 2021.Picture: Getty Images

Jake Riccardi is over his ankle issue and looms as the most important inclusion for the Giants, with their forward line in need of another marking target and more reliable kicking from set shots. Sam Reid faces two weeks suspension for his bump on Nat Fyfe, with Connor Idun a chance to replace him in defence after being dropped for the clash with Fremantle. Tom Green was also omitted for that game,but could return to bolster a midfield that had 32 fewer contested possessions than their opponents.

R2 medical sub: Nick Shipley (unused)

Verdict: Riccardi, Green and Idun into the selected 22, for Reid and Zach Sproule with Jack Buckley to replace Shipley as medical substitute. - Martin Pegan

Jake Riccardi at a GWS training session March 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Last week's medical sub Jack Scrimshaw looks the most obvious replacement for Will Day (ankle) who is set to miss, while Damon Greaves appears the next defender in line. Chad Wingard will come into the frame for Easter Monday and the extra break should help him prove his fitness from a calf injury. Mitch Lewis continues to bang down the door for a spot in attack but would need to go past Jacob Koschitzke or Tim O'Brien, with Koschitzke the more threatening of the two against Richmond. James Cousins and Connor Downie are other midfielders in the reckoning. Ollie Hanrahan may have to make way for Wingard, while Daniel Howe looks the midfielder most under threat.

R2 medical sub: Jack Scrimshaw (replaced Day)

Verdict: Wingard and Scrimshaw for Day and Hanrahan. - Mitch Cleary

Chad Wingard during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on March 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

It's all rosy for the Demons after a promising 2-0 start to the campaign. Jay Lockhart is on the cusp of a return, while Michael Hibberd and Jake Melksham were emergencies last week after regaining fitness following summer injury setbacks. But would Simon Goodwin want to change a winning formula? His team looks settled and may go in unchanged. If anything, expect the substitute to be tinkered with in order for Oskar Baker to get some minutes in the VFL.

R2 medical sub: Oskar Baker (unused)

Verdict: An unchanged 22 ahead of this week's clash with the Giants. – Riley Beveridge

Jake Melksham handballs during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on March 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos have some decisions to make ahead of a crucial Good Friday clash. Important midfielder Ben Cunnington will finally return from concussion issues, aiding a young onball group. Last year's No.3 draft pick Will Phillips could also come into consideration for an AFL debut, having performed admirably in a VFL practice match last week. Jack Mahony was substituted out of last weekend's dismal loss to the Suns due to an ankle injury and would be unlikely to prove his fitness, while a number of others could find their spots in jeopardy after disappointing performances. Dom Tyson was one of those, having been restricted to just 13 touches. Curtis Taylor is unlikely to return from concussion due to a second consecutive six-day break.

R2 medical sub: Aaron Hall (replaced Jack Mahony)

Verdict: Cunnington and Phillips to replace Mahony and Tyson. – Riley Beveridge

Ben Cunnington during North Melbourne's official team photo shoot at Arden Street Oval on February 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Young gun Connor Rozee is available so expect the exciting midfielder/forward to come straight back to face West Coast. The Power have a big decision to make in attack, however, where Mitch Georgiades booted four goals after replacing Todd Marshall due to a sore back. It will be near impossible to drop Georgiades after that performance, but Marshall is rated highly at Port and demands selection if fit. A taller forward line is the likely solution, forcing one of the Eagles' medium defenders to play tall. The Power are otherwise in a strong position and unlikely to make other changes after going 2-0 against Essendon.

R2 medical substitute: Tom Rockliff (unused)

Verdict: Rozee and Marshall for Farrell and Bergman, who replaces Rockliff as medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Connor Rozee during a Port trial match at Alberton Oval on February 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Tigers are set to welcome back Nick Vlastuin after he missed Sunday's win over Hawthorn with a knee complaint from round one. Richmond will also strongly consider bringing Bachar Houli straight back into the senior line-up, although coach Damien Hardwick signalled that the three-time premiership half-back could also have one VFL hit-out before resuming. In what is a very healthy Tigers squad there's going to be at least one unlucky player to make way for Vlastuin, with Marlion Pickett potentially on the fringe while Jake Aarts was quiet last week.

R2 medical sub: Jack Ross (unused)

Verdict: Vlastuin for Pickett. – Callum Twomey

Despite being cleared of damage to his jaw, defender Jimmy Webster will miss against Essendon under the 12-day concussion protocol. Jack Lonie (eight disposals) was quiet in the loss to the Demons, while Tom Highmore remains on the fringe with Jake Carlisle again an emergency last week. Zak Jones (12 disposals) had had far bigger outings but will be better for the run. Brad Crouch is finally available after serving his two-match suspension, while last week's medical substitute Jack Bytel has been solid in his two opportunities this year and could be an option for the starting side.

R2 medical sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Webster)

Verdict: Crouch for Webster. - Mitch Cleary

Brad Crouch catches a tennis ball during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on March 3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The young Bloods have been stunning so far and look to have a well-balanced blend across all parts of the field, so have little need to make changes. James Rowbottom was one of the Swans’ best in the round one victory over Brisbane, before hyperextending his knee late in that match and missing last weekend. We are told he is close to being available, but expect he won’t be risked. Jordan Dawson copped several heavy hits in the match against Adelaide, and looked to be in discomfort on the bench at times, but played out the match and has pulled up okay.

R2 medical sub: Matthew Ling (unused)

Verdict: No change to the 22 starters. Will Hayward to replace Matthew Ling as the medical substitute. - Martin Pegan

Will Hayward during the AAMI Community Series clash between Sydney and GWS at Giants Stadium on March 7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Luke Shuey is expected to return from a hamstring injury if he gets through training this week. The midfielder picked up a "low grade" hamstring injury 18 days ago and has missed the opening two rounds. He will have spent 22 days on the sidelines by Saturday's critical clash against Port Adelaide. Brendon Ah Chee was not utilised as the medical substitute and will either come into the 22 or go back to the WAFL as a result. Jarrod Brander has been impressive in WAFL practice matches playing as a midfielder and could earn a call-up as the medical substitute, giving tall insurance in that role. Harry Edwards has talent and impressed in defence at WAFL level. He could put pressure on Vardy as the second ruckman, giving the Eagles an extra tall defender in the process to cover the Power's tall forward line.

R2 medical substitute: Brendon Ah Chee (unused)

Verdict: Shuey and Edwards for Langdon and Vardy. Brander replaces Ah Chee as medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Luke Shuey in action during a West Coast training session at Mineral Resources Park in December, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

It would take a structural change to see any selection differences for the Dogs this week after their come-from-behind win over West Coast. Jason Johannisen was the unused medical sub and will be gunning for a spot in the back half, with newcomer Anthony Scott the most under pressure, but his form has stood up early in the season. Former skipper Easton Wood pressed his claims with another solid outing in the VFL, while Ben Cavarra booted four goals at the lower level. Lin Jong and Cody Weightman were others to impress.

R2 medical sub: Jason Johannisen (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Callum Twomey