PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Test
 Brayden Cook  Shoulder  3 weeks
 Matt Crouch  Groin  TBC
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  8-12 weeks
 Jackson Hately  Groin  Test
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Jake Kelly  Concussion  Test
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Luke Pedlar  Abdominal  Test
 Daniel Talia  Knee/foot  1-2 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Kelly has met all requirements in his return from concussion and is expected to be available against Gold Coast, alongside Brown. Hinge, meanwhile, underwent a shoulder reconstruction this week and has been ruled out for the season. Talia suffered a minor setback when scans revealed inflammation in one of his tendons. No.1 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe was taken out a SANFL trial game after a head knock but is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Hamstring  Test
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  Test
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  7-8 weeks
 Oscar McInerney  Ankle  Test
 Dan McStay  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Archie Smith  Achilles/shoulder  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The main concern is McInerney who was subbed out of last Friday night's loss to Geelong with a rolled ankle. He missed training on Monday and will be given every chance to play Collingwood on Thursday night. Berry is expected to be available after being a late withdrawal with hamstring soreness.- Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Tom De Koning  Back  3-4 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  6 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  Test
 Jack Martin  Knee  6 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Back  Test
 Nic Newman  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Sam Philp  Hip  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Shoulder  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Blues were rocked by the news that Fisher (ankle) and Martin (knee) will both be absent for the next six weeks, with the timeframe on returns for De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) have also been extended. In better news, Silvagni (shoulder) should be fit for Sunday’s clash with the Dockers, while McGovern (back) is an outside chance to play. Marchbank (calf) and Philp (hip) should return via the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Bianco  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  10-12 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Elliott underwent surgery to repair a fractured fibula on Friday and will miss up to three months. Bianco is expected to return to running inside the next month after swelling around his knee. Will Kelly (shoulder), Reef McInnes (finger) and Mark Keane (finger) will all play in a VFL practice match this weekend. Brodie Grundy and Jordan De Goey are fit to tackle Brisbane following negative COVID-19 tests after missing training on Monday. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Ambrose  Foot  TBC
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   2-3 weeks
 Sam Draper  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Dyson Heppell  Back  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  6 weeks
 James Stewart  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  5-6 months
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

It was a disastrous day for the Bombers against Port Adelaide with three significant injuries to key players, particularly with long-term absences forecast for Draper and Caldwell. Heppell missed last week with a back spasm and is in doubt for Saturday's clash with St Kilda, with the club rating him a 50-50 chance of returning. David Zaharakis returned to action from knee surgery in the VFL last week and will build up his game time there while the club says young ruckman Nick Bryan is also available despite reports of a hamstring strain. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  2 weeks
 Brett Bewley  Groin  4 weeks
 Mitch Crowden  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Concussion  TBA
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Liam Henry  Calf  Test
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Rory Lobb  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Griffin Logue  Hamstring  1 week
 Alex Pearce  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  Test
 Tobe Watson  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Walters completed a match simulation training session on Saturday and is ready to go if he gets through training this week. Henry should also be passed fit, while Lobb is progressing faster than expected and will come out of his knee brace this week. The return of Sam Sturt is an exciting prospect after he was named emergency last week. Hill continues to be monitored closely and has no official date to return. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Patrick Dangerfield  Suspension  Round 5
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  Test
 Sam Menegola  Shoulder  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Gary Rohan  Suspension  Round 5
 Sam Simpson  Shoulder  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Duncan is in the frame for Easter Monday after getting through half of a VFL practice match on Saturday unscathed. Now he has to prove he's up to a full match at AFL level. Coach Chris Scott has ruled Jeremy Cameron out of the clash with the Hawks and he may be required to miss longer as the Cats tread carefully with his hamstring recurrence. Ratugolea has now missed five weeks of action after sitting out both pre-season games. Oscar Brownless (shoulder) and Brad Close (foot) have returned to VFL level. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Matt Rowell  Knee  TBC
 Zac Smith  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  TBC
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

More terrible news for the Suns with the season-ending ACL for Budarick, while Day will see a specialist on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action for his knee injury. Townsend will also see a specialist on the same day and will require surgery for a facial fracture he suffered in Saturday's VFL practice match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jesse Hogan  Quad  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  10-16 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  6-8 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  10-14 weeks
 Sam Reid  Suspension  2 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Jake Riccardi played in a VFL practice match on the weekend and will be available for the clash with Melbourne on Sunday. Hutchesson returned from a hamstring issue for the same VFL hit-out, but re-injured it at the tendon and will be sidelined for a couple of months. Hogan (quad) has returned to main training, but with the tall forward’s injury history and lack of match practice the club will take a cautious approach. The Giants came through the loss to the Dockers without any new injury concerns, but lose Reid to suspension.  - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keegan Brooksby  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Will Day  Ankle  TBC
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  TBC
 Jack Gunston  Back  3-5 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jon Patton  Club investigation  Indefinite
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Wingard looks set for a return on Easter Monday after a careful approach to his rehabilitation from a calf injury sustained in a pre-season intraclub. Day was subbed out with a nasty ankle injury against Richmond, but a timeline is yet to be confirmed. The same can be said for Grainger-Barras, however he's been cleared of serious damage to his knee after failing to finish the Hawks' VFL practice match hitout on Sunday. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Mitch Brown  Calf  Test
 James Harmes  Wrist  5-6 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jay Lockhart  Testicle  1 week
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Joel Smith  Calf  Test
 Sam Weideman  Leg  2-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Demons expect Lockhart (testicle) to be an outside chance to return for Sunday's clash with the Giants. Brown (calf) and Smith (calf) are also close, but might make their way back through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Ben Cunnington  Concussion  Test
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Mahony  Ankle  TBC
 Luke McDonald  Quad  1 week
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  10-14 weeks
 Curtis Taylor  Concussion  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect some relief on the injury front, with Cunnington (concussion) set to feature on Good Friday. Hayden (hamstring) could also return, but Dumont (calf) and McDonald (quad) are considered unlikely. Taylor (concussion) will find it difficult after a second successive six-day break. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Hamstring  TBC
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Lachlan Jones  Hamstring  Test
 Todd Marshall  Back  Test
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  12-14 weeks
 Connor Rozee  Foot  Available
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Rozee has been passed fit and will return against West Coast, with Marshall also likely to be available after being withdrawn late in round two with back soreness. Jones has made faster than expected progress from a hamstring injury and could play this weekend. Second-year defender Pasini suffered a shoulder dislocation in a SANFL trial game on Friday night and will require surgery.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Suspension  Round five
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  4-5 months
 Sydney Stack  Suspension  Round five
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Bachar Houli is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Sydney, with the Tigers only weighing up whether he plays in the VFL or AFL now after his calf injury. Vlastuin is tipped to return after missing last week's win over Hawthorn with a knee knock, with the Tigers in terrific shape as they start their campaign unbeaten. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Byrnes  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 James Frawley  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Paddy Ryder  Personal leave  Indefinite
 Jimmy Webster  Concussion  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Webster has been cleared of damage to his jaw but suffered concussion against Melbourne and will be sidelined for 12 days. The Saints are hopeful Marshall could play a half in a VFL practice match this weekend as he builds up his fitness. Byrnes is nearing full pace with his running, while Geary and Frawley are both running and Hannebery will miss at least another week. Paton has returned to the club after a few weeks away. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  4-6 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
 Ben Ronke  Knee  TBC
 James Rowbottom  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Swans continue to mostly be blessed with injuries this year, a welcome change from last season. There aren’t any fresh fitness issues from the victory over Adelaide, while Rowbottom (knee) could return from the bone bruising he suffered in an awkward fall in round one against Brisbane. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Shoulder  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Groin  2 weeks
 Mark Hutchings  Knee  2 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  Test
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Jake Waterman  Back  Test
 Bailey Williams  Ankle  1 week
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Shuey trained fully on the weekend and is expected to return against the Power if he gets through main training on Wednesday night. Waterman is also moving well and should play limited minutes in the WAFL this week. Oscar Allen should be good to go after a shoulder stinger at the weekend. – Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  Test
 Mitch Hannan  Groin  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Ed Richards  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Hannan and Garcia are nearing returns from their pre-season injury plights but won't be pushing for senior selection soon, while top draft pick Ugle-Hagan dislocated his thumb in the VFL last week, but it is on the minor end and he's escaped any lengthy period on the sidelines. – Callum Twomey

