PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Test Brayden Cook Shoulder 3 weeks Matt Crouch Groin TBC Lochlan Gollant Finger 8-12 weeks Jackson Hately Groin Test Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Jake Kelly Concussion Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Luke Pedlar Abdominal Test Daniel Talia Knee/foot 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Kelly has met all requirements in his return from concussion and is expected to be available against Gold Coast, alongside Brown. Hinge, meanwhile, underwent a shoulder reconstruction this week and has been ruled out for the season. Talia suffered a minor setback when scans revealed inflammation in one of his tendons. No.1 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe was taken out a SANFL trial game after a head knock but is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Hamstring Test Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring Test Connor McFadyen Knee 7-8 weeks Oscar McInerney Ankle Test Dan McStay Knee 3-4 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Archie Smith Achilles/shoulder TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The main concern is McInerney who was subbed out of last Friday night's loss to Geelong with a rolled ankle. He missed training on Monday and will be given every chance to play Collingwood on Thursday night. Berry is expected to be available after being a late withdrawal with hamstring soreness.- Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Tom De Koning Back 3-4 weeks Zac Fisher Ankle 6 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 4-6 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf Test Jack Martin Knee 6 weeks Mitch McGovern Back Test Nic Newman Knee 5-6 weeks Sam Philp Hip Test Jack Silvagni Shoulder Test Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Blues were rocked by the news that Fisher (ankle) and Martin (knee) will both be absent for the next six weeks, with the timeframe on returns for De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) have also been extended. In better news, Silvagni (shoulder) should be fit for Sunday’s clash with the Dockers, while McGovern (back) is an outside chance to play. Marchbank (calf) and Philp (hip) should return via the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Bianco Knee 4-6 weeks Jamie Elliott Leg 10-12 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Elliott underwent surgery to repair a fractured fibula on Friday and will miss up to three months. Bianco is expected to return to running inside the next month after swelling around his knee. Will Kelly (shoulder), Reef McInnes (finger) and Mark Keane (finger) will all play in a VFL practice match this weekend. Brodie Grundy and Jordan De Goey are fit to tackle Brisbane following negative COVID-19 tests after missing training on Monday. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Ambrose Foot TBC Jye Caldwell Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle 2-3 weeks Sam Draper Ankle 8-10 weeks Dyson Heppell Back Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Dylan Shiel Knee 6 weeks James Stewart Hamstring 4-5 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee 5-6 months Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

It was a disastrous day for the Bombers against Port Adelaide with three significant injuries to key players, particularly with long-term absences forecast for Draper and Caldwell. Heppell missed last week with a back spasm and is in doubt for Saturday's clash with St Kilda, with the club rating him a 50-50 chance of returning. David Zaharakis returned to action from knee surgery in the VFL last week and will build up his game time there while the club says young ruckman Nick Bryan is also available despite reports of a hamstring strain. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle 2 weeks Brett Bewley Groin 4 weeks Mitch Crowden Calf 2-3 weeks Nat Fyfe Concussion TBA Joel Hamling Ankle 3-5 weeks Liam Henry Calf Test Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Rory Lobb Knee 3-4 weeks Griffin Logue Hamstring 1 week Alex Pearce Knee 5-7 weeks Darcy Tucker Hamstring 3 weeks Michael Walters Hamstring Test Tobe Watson Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Walters completed a match simulation training session on Saturday and is ready to go if he gets through training this week. Henry should also be passed fit, while Lobb is progressing faster than expected and will come out of his knee brace this week. The return of Sam Sturt is an exciting prospect after he was named emergency last week. Hill continues to be monitored closely and has no official date to return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 2-3 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Suspension Round 5 Mitch Duncan Calf Test Sam Menegola Shoulder Test Esava Ratugolea Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Gary Rohan Suspension Round 5 Sam Simpson Shoulder Test Cooper Stephens Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Duncan is in the frame for Easter Monday after getting through half of a VFL practice match on Saturday unscathed. Now he has to prove he's up to a full match at AFL level. Coach Chris Scott has ruled Jeremy Cameron out of the clash with the Hawks and he may be required to miss longer as the Cats tread carefully with his hamstring recurrence. Ratugolea has now missed five weeks of action after sitting out both pre-season games. Oscar Brownless (shoulder) and Brad Close (foot) have returned to VFL level. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Matt Rowell Knee TBC Zac Smith Knee 4-5 weeks Jacob Townsend Face TBC Rory Thompson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

More terrible news for the Suns with the season-ending ACL for Budarick, while Day will see a specialist on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action for his knee injury. Townsend will also see a specialist on the same day and will require surgery for a facial fracture he suffered in Saturday's VFL practice match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jesse Hogan Quad Test Tom Hutchesson Hamstring 8 weeks Adam Kennedy Shoulder 10-16 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 6-8 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 10-14 weeks Sam Reid Suspension 2 weeks Lachie Whitfield Liver TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Jake Riccardi played in a VFL practice match on the weekend and will be available for the clash with Melbourne on Sunday. Hutchesson returned from a hamstring issue for the same VFL hit-out, but re-injured it at the tendon and will be sidelined for a couple of months. Hogan (quad) has returned to main training, but with the tall forward’s injury history and lack of match practice the club will take a cautious approach. The Giants came through the loss to the Dockers without any new injury concerns, but lose Reid to suspension. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keegan Brooksby Ankle 1-2 weeks Will Day Ankle TBC Denver Grainger-Barras Knee TBC Jack Gunston Back 3-5 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jon Patton Club investigation Indefinite James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Wingard looks set for a return on Easter Monday after a careful approach to his rehabilitation from a calf injury sustained in a pre-season intraclub. Day was subbed out with a nasty ankle injury against Richmond, but a timeline is yet to be confirmed. The same can be said for Grainger-Barras, however he's been cleared of serious damage to his knee after failing to finish the Hawks' VFL practice match hitout on Sunday. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee 3-5 weeks Mitch Brown Calf Test James Harmes Wrist 5-6 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Jay Lockhart Testicle 1 week Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Joel Smith Calf Test Sam Weideman Leg 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Demons expect Lockhart (testicle) to be an outside chance to return for Sunday's clash with the Giants. Brown (calf) and Smith (calf) are also close, but might make their way back through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Ben Cunnington Concussion Test Trent Dumont Calf 1-2 weeks Kyron Hayden Hamstring Test Jack Mahony Ankle TBC Luke McDonald Quad 1 week Flynn Perez Knee Season Robbie Tarrant Kidney 10-14 weeks Curtis Taylor Concussion 1 week Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect some relief on the injury front, with Cunnington (concussion) set to feature on Good Friday. Hayden (hamstring) could also return, but Dumont (calf) and McDonald (quad) are considered unlikely. Taylor (concussion) will find it difficult after a second successive six-day break. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Hamstring TBC Tyson Goldsack Knee 5-7 weeks Lachlan Jones Hamstring Test Todd Marshall Back Test Jake Pasini Shoulder 12-14 weeks Connor Rozee Foot Available Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Rozee has been passed fit and will return against West Coast, with Marshall also likely to be available after being withdrawn late in round two with back soreness. Jones has made faster than expected progress from a hamstring injury and could play this weekend. Second-year defender Pasini suffered a shoulder dislocation in a SANFL trial game on Friday night and will require surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 6-8 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Suspension Round five Ivan Soldo Knee 4-5 months Sydney Stack Suspension Round five Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Bachar Houli is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Sydney, with the Tigers only weighing up whether he plays in the VFL or AFL now after his calf injury. Vlastuin is tipped to return after missing last week's win over Hawthorn with a knee knock, with the Tigers in terrific shape as they start their campaign unbeaten. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Hamstring 2-3 weeks James Frawley Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Dan Hannebery Calf 1-2 weeks Rowan Marshall Foot Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Paddy Ryder Personal leave Indefinite Jimmy Webster Concussion 1 week Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Webster has been cleared of damage to his jaw but suffered concussion against Melbourne and will be sidelined for 12 days. The Saints are hopeful Marshall could play a half in a VFL practice match this weekend as he builds up his fitness. Byrnes is nearing full pace with his running, while Geary and Frawley are both running and Hannebery will miss at least another week. Paton has returned to the club after a few weeks away. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 4-6 weeks Sam Naismith Knee TBC Ben Ronke Knee TBC James Rowbottom Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

The Swans continue to mostly be blessed with injuries this year, a welcome change from last season. There aren’t any fresh fitness issues from the victory over Adelaide, while Rowbottom (knee) could return from the bone bruising he suffered in an awkward fall in round one against Brisbane. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Shoulder Test Jarrod Cameron Groin 2 weeks Mark Hutchings Knee 2 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring Test Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Jake Waterman Back Test Bailey Williams Ankle 1 week Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Shuey trained fully on the weekend and is expected to return against the Power if he gets through main training on Wednesday night. Waterman is also moving well and should play limited minutes in the WAFL this week. Oscar Allen should be good to go after a shoulder stinger at the weekend. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Shoulder 3-5 weeks Riley Garcia Knee Test Mitch Hannan Groin Test Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Ed Richards Ankle 7-9 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, March 30

Early prognosis

Hannan and Garcia are nearing returns from their pre-season injury plights but won't be pushing for senior selection soon, while top draft pick Ugle-Hagan dislocated his thumb in the VFL last week, but it is on the minor end and he's escaped any lengthy period on the sidelines. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list