|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Test
|Brayden Cook
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|TBC
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|8-12 weeks
|Jackson Hately
|Groin
|Test
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jake Kelly
|Concussion
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Abdominal
|Test
|Daniel Talia
|Knee/foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Kelly has met all requirements in his return from concussion and is expected to be available against Gold Coast, alongside Brown. Hinge, meanwhile, underwent a shoulder reconstruction this week and has been ruled out for the season. Talia suffered a minor setback when scans revealed inflammation in one of his tendons. No.1 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe was taken out a SANFL trial game after a head knock but is expected to be available. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Oscar McInerney
|Ankle
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Archie Smith
|Achilles/shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
The main concern is McInerney who was subbed out of last Friday night's loss to Geelong with a rolled ankle. He missed training on Monday and will be given every chance to play Collingwood on Thursday night. Berry is expected to be available after being a late withdrawal with hamstring soreness.- Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Back
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Hip
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
The Blues were rocked by the news that Fisher (ankle) and Martin (knee) will both be absent for the next six weeks, with the timeframe on returns for De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) have also been extended. In better news, Silvagni (shoulder) should be fit for Sunday’s clash with the Dockers, while McGovern (back) is an outside chance to play. Marchbank (calf) and Philp (hip) should return via the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|10-12 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Elliott underwent surgery to repair a fractured fibula on Friday and will miss up to three months. Bianco is expected to return to running inside the next month after swelling around his knee. Will Kelly (shoulder), Reef McInnes (finger) and Mark Keane (finger) will all play in a VFL practice match this weekend. Brodie Grundy and Jordan De Goey are fit to tackle Brisbane following negative COVID-19 tests after missing training on Monday. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Ambrose
|Foot
|TBC
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Dyson Heppell
|Back
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|6 weeks
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|5-6 months
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
It was a disastrous day for the Bombers against Port Adelaide with three significant injuries to key players, particularly with long-term absences forecast for Draper and Caldwell. Heppell missed last week with a back spasm and is in doubt for Saturday's clash with St Kilda, with the club rating him a 50-50 chance of returning. David Zaharakis returned to action from knee surgery in the VFL last week and will build up his game time there while the club says young ruckman Nick Bryan is also available despite reports of a hamstring strain. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Brett Bewley
|Groin
|4 weeks
|Mitch Crowden
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Concussion
|TBA
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Calf
|Test
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Rory Lobb
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tobe Watson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Walters completed a match simulation training session on Saturday and is ready to go if he gets through training this week. Henry should also be passed fit, while Lobb is progressing faster than expected and will come out of his knee brace this week. The return of Sam Sturt is an exciting prospect after he was named emergency last week. Hill continues to be monitored closely and has no official date to return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Mitch Duncan
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Menegola
|Shoulder
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Sam Simpson
|Shoulder
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Duncan is in the frame for Easter Monday after getting through half of a VFL practice match on Saturday unscathed. Now he has to prove he's up to a full match at AFL level. Coach Chris Scott has ruled Jeremy Cameron out of the clash with the Hawks and he may be required to miss longer as the Cats tread carefully with his hamstring recurrence. Ratugolea has now missed five weeks of action after sitting out both pre-season games. Oscar Brownless (shoulder) and Brad Close (foot) have returned to VFL level. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Smith
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|TBC
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
More terrible news for the Suns with the season-ending ACL for Budarick, while Day will see a specialist on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action for his knee injury. Townsend will also see a specialist on the same day and will require surgery for a facial fracture he suffered in Saturday's VFL practice match. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jesse Hogan
|Quad
|Test
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|10-16 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|10-14 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Suspension
|2 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Liver
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Jake Riccardi played in a VFL practice match on the weekend and will be available for the clash with Melbourne on Sunday. Hutchesson returned from a hamstring issue for the same VFL hit-out, but re-injured it at the tendon and will be sidelined for a couple of months. Hogan (quad) has returned to main training, but with the tall forward’s injury history and lack of match practice the club will take a cautious approach. The Giants came through the loss to the Dockers without any new injury concerns, but lose Reid to suspension. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keegan Brooksby
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Will Day
|Ankle
|TBC
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jon Patton
|Club investigation
|Indefinite
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Wingard looks set for a return on Easter Monday after a careful approach to his rehabilitation from a calf injury sustained in a pre-season intraclub. Day was subbed out with a nasty ankle injury against Richmond, but a timeline is yet to be confirmed. The same can be said for Grainger-Barras, however he's been cleared of serious damage to his knee after failing to finish the Hawks' VFL practice match hitout on Sunday. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Mitch Brown
|Calf
|Test
|James Harmes
|Wrist
|5-6 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Jay Lockhart
|Testicle
|1 week
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Smith
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Weideman
|Leg
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
The Demons expect Lockhart (testicle) to be an outside chance to return for Sunday's clash with the Giants. Brown (calf) and Smith (calf) are also close, but might make their way back through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Ben Cunnington
|Concussion
|Test
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Mahony
|Ankle
|TBC
|Luke McDonald
|Quad
|1 week
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|10-14 weeks
|Curtis Taylor
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect some relief on the injury front, with Cunnington (concussion) set to feature on Good Friday. Hayden (hamstring) could also return, but Dumont (calf) and McDonald (quad) are considered unlikely. Taylor (concussion) will find it difficult after a second successive six-day break. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Lachlan Jones
|Hamstring
|Test
|Todd Marshall
|Back
|Test
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Foot
|Available
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Rozee has been passed fit and will return against West Coast, with Marshall also likely to be available after being withdrawn late in round two with back soreness. Jones has made faster than expected progress from a hamstring injury and could play this weekend. Second-year defender Pasini suffered a shoulder dislocation in a SANFL trial game on Friday night and will require surgery. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Suspension
|Round five
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Sydney Stack
|Suspension
|Round five
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Bachar Houli is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Sydney, with the Tigers only weighing up whether he plays in the VFL or AFL now after his calf injury. Vlastuin is tipped to return after missing last week's win over Hawthorn with a knee knock, with the Tigers in terrific shape as they start their campaign unbeaten. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Paddy Ryder
|Personal leave
|Indefinite
|Jimmy Webster
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Webster has been cleared of damage to his jaw but suffered concussion against Melbourne and will be sidelined for 12 days. The Saints are hopeful Marshall could play a half in a VFL practice match this weekend as he builds up his fitness. Byrnes is nearing full pace with his running, while Geary and Frawley are both running and Hannebery will miss at least another week. Paton has returned to the club after a few weeks away. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|TBC
|James Rowbottom
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
The Swans continue to mostly be blessed with injuries this year, a welcome change from last season. There aren’t any fresh fitness issues from the victory over Adelaide, while Rowbottom (knee) could return from the bone bruising he suffered in an awkward fall in round one against Brisbane. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Mark Hutchings
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jake Waterman
|Back
|Test
|Bailey Williams
|Ankle
|1 week
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Shuey trained fully on the weekend and is expected to return against the Power if he gets through main training on Wednesday night. Waterman is also moving well and should play limited minutes in the WAFL this week. Oscar Allen should be good to go after a shoulder stinger at the weekend. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|Test
|Mitch Hannan
|Groin
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 30
Early prognosis
Hannan and Garcia are nearing returns from their pre-season injury plights but won't be pushing for senior selection soon, while top draft pick Ugle-Hagan dislocated his thumb in the VFL last week, but it is on the minor end and he's escaped any lengthy period on the sidelines. – Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list