Brisbane's Lachie Neale in action against Geelong in the round two clash at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

INJURIES and underperforming premiums are causing headaches over the first two weeks of the season.

Over the years, holding premiums regardless of form slumps has proven to be a successful strategy as the stars always find their way back into form.

The unbelievably poor start and price plummet by some the biggest names have coaches seriously considering breaking the 'rule' this year and I can understand why. Coaches paying the big bucks for the likes of Lachie Neale, Andrew Gaff and Reilly O'Brien, who are all coming off sensational seasons, have big decisions to make in regard to riding out the storm or cutting their losses to stop the bleeding.

GET THE FANTASY APP Download from the Apple Store or Google Play now

There are certainly justifiable arguments for both sides of the story and the decision to hold or fold needs to be made this week.

As for the injuries and forced trades, that has been cruel. This week, Bomber mid-pricer Jye Caldwell looked like being a great selection and the possible addition of forward status for Nat Fyfe has certainly had the shine taken off it given he will miss time following his concussion on the weekend.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' round two Fantasy wrap Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the best and worst performers of the weekend

Looking forward, if you have the luxury of some fix-up trades, make sure you have all the best rookies locked in as they are generating cash at an unbelievable rate following impressive starts to their career. Players like the Swans trio of Errol Gulden, Braeden Campbell and Chad Warner are all capable of holding a spot on the ground while their price continues to rise and you can't afford to miss that cash generation despite their inflated price tags.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

James Jordon (MID, $282,000) +$75,000

Errol Gulden (MID, $333,000) +$74,000

Taylor Walker (FWD, $470,000) +$68,000

Matt Flynn (RUC, $281,000) +$62,000

Blake Hardwick (MID, $531,000) +$60,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Lachie Neale (MID, $829,000) -$71,000

Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $727,000) -$64,000

Andrew Gaff (MID, $756,000) -$50,000

Dylan Shiel (MID, $722,000) -$43,000

James Worpel (MID, $675,000) -$43,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

James Jordon (MID, $282,000) -39

Errol Gulden (MID, $333,000) -30

Matt Flynn (RUC, $281,000) -24

Chad Warner (FWD, $263,000) -12

Tyler Brockman (FWD/MID, $232,000) -9

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Lachie Neale (MID, $829,000) 191

Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $727,000) 171

Max Gawn (RUC, $878,000) 159

Andrew Gaff (MID, $756,000) 159

Lachie Hunter (MID, $849,000) 154

BUY

Blake Hardwick (Hawthorn – DEF, $531,000)

When you look at defender roles, Hardwick has the lot. He is taking his share of both kickouts and marks, which is being reflected in his first two scores of 91 and 135. Against the Tigers he had an impressive 27 kicks and 15 marks to give him a breakeven of 13.

Zak Butters (Port Adelaide - FWD, $620,000)

Although the young gun only attended seven CBA, it didn't reflect his scoring with an impressive 119. He is still available for a bargain price which is reflected by his BE of 62. He is currently owned by just 10 per cent of the competition and has the luxury of playing in a dominant team.

Errol Gulden (Sydney - MID, $333,000)

If you are one of the 47 per cent of the competition that didn't start with Errol, you have missed two great scores but you haven't missed the boat completely. He is averaging 101 and has a breakeven of -30. Get him in.

Also consider: Braeden Campbell, Marcus Bontempelli, James Jordon.

HOLD

Lachie Neale (Brisbane - MID, $826,000)

The last thing Neale (and his Fantasy coaches) needed coming off a quiet first round was a hard tag against the Cats. He scored just 51 which has seen his price drop $106K since the start of the season and he has a whopping BE of 191.

Tim Taranto (Greater Western Sydney - MID, $719,000)

Although attending 12 of the 21 centre bounces wasn't awful, he still spent a lot of time forward and scored well short of the midfield premium numbers he was selected for. The positive from this is he remains on track to gain forward status in round six which would keep him relevant.

Jake Lloyd (Sydney - DEF, $812,000)

Has had a very disappointing start to the season with an average of 81, which has resulted in a price drop of $61K. He will bounce back to be one of the best defenders but is currently taking a hit due to the injection of the capable youngsters.

Also consider: Andrew Gaff, Lachlan Sholl, Ben McEvoy.

SELL

Jaidyn Stephenson (North Melbourne - FWD, $531,000)

After collecting 33 possessions and laying seven tackles the week before, the Roo recruit looked completely disinterested and lacked any hunger for the contest against the Suns with 14 and two for a score of 51 playing predominantly forward.

Reilly O'Brien (Adelaide - RUC, $727,000)

I'm all for holding premiums, but get off now before your season is a complete write-off. He has dropped a total of $101K in just two weeks and still carries a breakeven of 171. It's tough to find a ruck replacement at the moment but given the fact he is averaging under 50, you would take anything.

Jye Caldwell (Essendon - FWD/MID, $529,000)

After a great start to the season with a triple-figure score on debut for his new club, the midfielder was on track for another impressive return until succumbing to a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a number of weeks. Trade.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Double injury blow for Bombers It's gone from bad to worse for Essendon with star recruit Jye Caldwell, as well as ruckman Sam Draper each coming off during the third quarter with suspected injuries

Also consider: Nate Fyfe, Dylan Shiel, Shaun Higgins.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.