Brodie Grundy in action against Carlton on Thursday night. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUR Fantasy captain will gain you double points and making the choice can come down to the match-up.

Bulldog Jack Macrae has scored the most points so far this season, averaging 124 points across the opening two rounds. He plays against North Melbourne on Good Friday and should be a simple selection for his owners. The Kangaroos have given up an average 1708 points to their opponents so far this year with eight 100-plus scores in the first two weeks.

Josh Dunkley, who is a popular inclusion for the injured Jye Caldwell, and Marcus Bontempelli will also be solid options to click the ‘C’ on.

Consider Brodie Grundy as another captaincy candidate as he’ll be rucking against four-gamer Tom Fullarton in the absence of regular ruckman Oscar McInerney. Grundy returned a captain-worthy score of 122 last round and should have it easier on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

Calvin predicts the best scorers for round three as The Traders look at which teams Fantasy points should flow against this weekend.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Thursday night team selection sees rookie Harry Sharp omitted.

5:00 - Jack Martin and Zac Fisher will miss six-weeks for the Blues.

7:30 - Injuries for key Bombers will change their squad's make-up this week.

10:15 - Calvin reveals that Andrew Gaff was told off at training for his poor Fantasy scores.

13:00 - Lachie Neale is one of the most traded out players. Should you move him on?

17:10 - Is it a mistake to bring in Taylor Walker?

20:15 - The Scale of Hardness sees the Saints, Roos and Hawks giving up plenty of points to midfielders.

23:15 - Could you play Paul Hunter over Matt Flynn this week?

25:00 - Calvin is expecting big things from Jack Macrae as his No.1 captain.

29:30 - With lower numbers being posted this year, can we drop the line for the VC loophole score?

34:10 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

37:20 - Again... why you shouldn't pick Taylor Walker.

42:30 - Jack Crisp v Callum Mills.

47:15 - Andrew Brayshaw v Bailey Smith.

49:30 - Are we being too harsh on Jordan De Goey?

52:25 - Things to remember for the Easter round of footy.

