The AFL advises as per Victorian Government guidelines anyone attending AFL matches or the two NAB AFLW Finals in Victoria this weekend will need to check-in using a QR code.

QR codes will be provided for fans at various points within the stadium – including at their ticketed venue zone. Additional venue staff have been deployed to assist patrons.

The introduction of QR codes at matches are part of the guidelines required by the Victorian Government on the increased 75% capacity, with the QR coding process assisting the government with contact tracing if required.

To not miss a moment of action, fans are encouraged to;

Download your mobile ticket before you arrive at the venue Forward tickets to the individuals attending within your group Download the Service Victoria app before you arrive at the venue Arrive early and enter via the Gate noted on your ticket Once inside the venue, scan the QR Code and check-in

Customer service team members will be onsite for those that do not have smart phones, or those that need assistance downloading the app.

The Service Victoria app is available on iTunes and the Android store.

The AFL appreciates all fans patience and cooperation as we all continue to safeguard the community amongst the on-going global pandemic.

Round Three begins tonight at Marvel Stadium as Collingwood host the Brisbane Lions, while the NAB AFLW Finals kick off on Saturday at Casey Fields as Melbourne host the Fremantle Dockers