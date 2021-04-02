ADELAIDE stalwart Taylor Walker has bagged another six-goal haul to inspire Adelaide to a 10-point win over a gallant Gold Coast.

Walker's heroics propelled the Crows to a nerve-jangling 14.11 (95) to 12.13 (85) triumph at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The former Adelaide skipper followed his returns of five and six goals in the opening two games with another half-dozen majors - he booted 6.3.

Walker dominated as the Crows, last year's wooden-spooners, banked a second win from three games this season.

His teammates Brodie Smith (26 disposals) and captain Rory Sloane (35 touches, 11 clearances) were superb while Rory Laird (28 possessions), Ben Keays (26 disposals) and Paul Seedsman (27 touches) were influential.

Gold Coast spearhead Ben King kicked a career-high four goals, emerging star Noah Anderson gathered 26 disposals, Brandon Ellis (25 touches, one goal) was prominent and ex-Crow Hugh Greenwood collected 23 touches including 10 clearances.

But the Suns now have two losses in three games and concern over ruckman Jarrod Witts, who was substituted in the third term because of a left knee injury.

CROWS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Suns were over-run after a fast start: they controlled all aspects of the first quarter bar one - Adelaide's Walker.

Gold Coast raced to 3.2 to nothing before the ball even entered Walker's territory - and when it did, the former Crows skipper continued his sparkling form with three goals for the quarter.

The Suns led 5.6 to 5.0 at quarter-time before scoring dried up in the second term.

There wasn't a goal until the 19th minute when Crow Harry Schoenberg converted a set-shot from a tight angle, but the Crows scored another two in the next two minutes to create an 11-point half-time buffer.

Adelaide's lead rapidly disappeared in the third stanza as the Suns scored three consecutive goals in a tick over nine minutes, including two more to the imposing King.

But the Suns soon lost Witts to injury and Walker again inspired an Adelaide rally.

The Crows spearhead booted two more goals and McAdam followed with another as the home side crept seven points ahead at three-quarter time.

The Suns kicked two quick goals in the last quarter to hit the front only for the heroic Walker to slot his sixth goal with about eight minutes remaining.

That strike gave the Crows the lead, which they clung to in a frantic finale.

Suns suffer big blow

The Suns suffered a massive blow when co-captain Jarrod Witts went down with a knee injury late in the third term. The ruckman was edging Reilly O'Brien in their battle before the Crow dived on a loose ball and inadvertently took out Witts' left knee. The Sun left the field in the hands of trainers and jogged on the boundary minutes later before being ruled out with his knee iced up. The injury saw the Suns finish the game with no recognised ruckman and pinch-hitter Chris Burgess, who was impressive up forward, was left to take on O'Brien alone.

Master and apprentice put on a show

Key forwards are well and truly back in vogue and it was on for young and old at Adelaide Oval. At one end, the Crows' greatest ever goalkicker Taylor Walker, and young gun Sun Ben King at the other. The 30-year-old Walker is in the form of his life after booting 11 goals in the first two rounds, and he continued his hot start to the season with another haul of six against the Suns. The 20-year-old King, who was the No.6 pick in 2018, bagged four of his own in an entertaining showdown for both sets of fans.

Gold Coast fails to break its duck

The Suns had never won at Adelaide Oval in seven previous attempts and this loomed as their best chance to break their duck, but it wasn't to be. Despite leading by 23 points in the opening term, the Suns allowed the quick-fire Crows back into the contest on several occasions. Being without the injured Jarrod Witts for the entire fourth term put the Suns up against it and despite threatening to steal the win through super sub Nick Holman, they weren't able to snatch their first victory at the ground. The Suns also have the unfortunate record of the lowest ever score there after kicking just 3.2 (20) in their 115-point loss to Port Adelaide in 2017.

ADELAIDE 5.0 8.2 11.6 14.11 (95)

GOLD COAST 5.6 5.9 9.11 12.13 (85)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 6, Rowe 2, McAdam 2, Berry, Schoenberg, Keays, McHenry

Gold Coast: King 4, Burgess 2, Holman 2, Rankine, MacPherson, Weller, Ellis

BEST

Adelaide: Walker, Sloane, Laird, Keays, Smith, O'Brien

Gold Coast: Ellis, Greenwood, Bowes, Lukosius, King

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Gold Coast: Witts (left knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Murray (unused)

Gold Coast: Holman (replaced Witts)