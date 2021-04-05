WEST Coast premiership hero Dom Sheed looks set to turn his back on free agency with a new long-term deal.

Sheed, who has started the season in brilliant form, was due to reach free agency at the end of this year but AFL.com.au understands a new contract of up to four years is close for the Eagles gun.



It would take the West Australian midfielder through to the end of 2025 with the club, and see the Eagles lock away one of their most prized signings for this season.



Sheed has been a key part of the Eagles' midfield since being a first-round NAB AFL Draft pick in 2013 and has played 122 senior games.



His most memorable appearance, clearly, was the 2018 Toyota AFL Grand Final, with Sheed's dead-eye goal from the pocket handing West Coast its fourth premiership (watch it in the player below).

The 25-year-old was in and out of the Eagles' side that year but has been a constant since, missing only one game in the seasons after.



Sheed has made a hot start to 2021 with 34 disposals and nine clearances in round one against Gold Coast, and 26 touches and 11 clearances in round two's tight loss to the Western Bulldogs.



He was again prominent in Saturday night's commanding win over Port Adelaide, with 24 disposals and a goal.



He is among a list of experienced Eagles coming out of contract at the end of this year, including former skipper Shannon Hurn, gun goalkicker Josh Kennedy and premiership teammate Mark Hutchings.