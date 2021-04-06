Jarrod Witts is helped from the ground after injuring his knee. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A devastating blow for Gold Coast, co-captain Jarrod Witts will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured ACL.

Witts was helped off in the third quarter of Friday night's loss to Adelaide after falling awkwardly over opponent Riley O'Brien following a centre bounce.

Scans on Tuesday morning confirmed the worst news possible.

"Jarrod has suffered a rupture of his ACL," football manager Jon Haines said.

"He will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

"It’s unfortunate for Jarrod, but we know he’ll continue to lead the club as he has done in recent years."

The injury leaves Gold Coast's ruck stocks in disarray, with Zac Smith (PCL) still a month away from returning and youngster Matt Conroy (ACL) also out for the season.

Swingman Chris Burgess took over in the final quarter against the Crows and is likely to get the role full-time against Carlton at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night.