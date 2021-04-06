PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brayden Cook  Shoulder  1 week
 Matt Crouch  Groin  TBC
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  8-12 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 David Mackay  Hamstring  Test
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Daniel Talia  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Talia will undergo surgery on his left foot after scans revealed inflammation in a tendon and the injury didn't respond to conservative rehabilitation. The Crows hope he can play a meaningful role in the second half of the season. Crouch is ready to resume running, but a return-to-play date is not in place. Mackay experienced hamstring tightness and will undergo a fitness test this week. Gollant and Hinge underwent successful surgery last week and are both recovering. Luke Pedlar has recovered from an abdominal strain and is available to play. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Hamstring  Test
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  Test
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  6-7 weeks
 Oscar McInerney  Ankle  Test
 Dan McStay  Knee  1 week
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Archie Smith  Achilles/shoulder  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The Lions are likely to have a couple of familiar faces available to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday with Berry and Darcy Gardiner expected to be fit. McInerney is still a question mark with his ankle injury but is improving and will be given every chance. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Thumb  3-4 weeks
 David Cuningham  Concussion 1-2 weeks
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Tom De Koning  Back  2-3 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  5 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  Test
 Jack Martin  Knee  5 weeks
 Nic Newman  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Illness  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The Blues should welcome Setterfield (illness) back into the fold this week, after he was a late withdrawal on Sunday due to suffering from gastro. Mitch McGovern (back) and Sam Philp (hip) both made successful returns to action via the VFL last week, while Marchbank (calf) should play in a VFL practice match this weekend. First-year youngster Carroll (thumb) will miss a month, while Cuningham (concussion) enters the AFL's 12-day protocol after a head knock last Saturday. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Bianco  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  8-12 weeks
Nathan Murphy  Concussion  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Murphy will sit out the mandatory week after sustaining concussion in the VFL practice match against Richmond. Elliott has started his rehabilitation following surgery, while Bianco is on medication to reduce swelling in his knee. Chris Mayne will be fit to tackle Greater Western Sydney after being cleared of any damage to his jaw in a big hit against Brisbane. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Ambrose  Foot  TBC
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   1-2 weeks
 Sam Draper  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Dyson Heppell  Back  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Mason Redman  Hamstring  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  16 weeks
 James Stewart  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  5-6 months
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The main concern to come from Essendon's drubbing of St Kilda was Redman, who was subbed out with a hamstring injury. Scans have shown he did not suffer a tear but only tightness, but there is doubt whether he will be available for the trip to Sydney. Heppell has to get through training but has been improving with his back complaint. Shiel has opted to have surgery on his knee and is now unlikely to play again in 2021. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  Test
 Brett Bewley  Groin  3 weeks
 Mitch Crowden  Calf  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Concussion  Test
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Rory Lobb  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Griffin Logue  Hamstring  Test
 Alex Pearce  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Lachie Schulz  Concussion  1 week
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  1 week
 Luke Valente  Soreness  Test
 Brandon Walker  Concussion  1 week
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Young is set for an extended stint on the sidelines with a "high grade" hamstring injury. Fyfe returned to running late last week and was training with the main group on Tuesday. He appears on track to be cleared to face Hawthorn on Sunday once he has completed his mandatory concussion protocols. Lobb is training away from the main group without a knee brace and recovering quicker than expected. Small forward Schultz will miss due to concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  Test
 Patrick Dangerfield  Suspension  Round 5
 Francis Evans  Ankle  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  Hamstring  TBC 
 Sam Menegola  Shoulder  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Fractured leg  TBC
 Gary Rohan  Suspension  Round 5
 Sam Simpson  Quad  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Cameron is pushing to play but it appears, given the dialogue out of the Cats, he may have to wait at least one more week to make his Geelong debut. Evans suffered a nasty ankle injury in the win over Hawthorn, while Higgins was unable to finish the match with a hamstring setback. Simpson has recovered from post-season shoulder surgery but is now battling a quad complaint, while Ratugolea is still out of action. However, Menegola is expected to return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Matt Rowell  Knee  TBC
 Zac Smith  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  5-6 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Another hammer blow for the Suns with confirmation of co-captain Witts rupturing his ACL. Smith is steadily improving from his PCL injury but is still another three to four weeks away, while Day (meniscus) and Budarick (ACL) both underwent surgery last week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Ankle  Test
 Phil Davis  Calf  6 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  10 weeks
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  7 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  9-13 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  5-7 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Glandular fever  2 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  9-13 weeks
 Sam Reid  Suspension  1 week
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  3-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

A busy week in the medical room for the Giants. Coniglio will undergo surgery on the ankle injured in a tackle against Melbourne, Davis has a significant injury in his calf, and de Boer has ruptured a tendon in his hamstring. All will be sidelined for long periods. Tests showed Perryman’s illness that kept him out of the Melbourne game was due to glandular fever. Daniels had to have his ankle strapped up to get through the same game, and will face a test this week. In better news, Jesse Hogan has recovered from a quad injury and resumed full training.  - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keegan Brooksby  Ankle  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  Indefinite
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Back  2-4 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jon Patton  Club investigation  Indefinite
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Day will go under the knife to repair a fractured ankle suffered in the round two loss to Richmond. Grainger-Barras will be on light duties for a couple of weeks after sustaining bone bruising in his knee in a recent VFL practice match. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  Test
 James Harmes  Wrist  3 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Sam Weideman  Leg  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The good news keeps coming at the Demons. Both Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) will prove their fitness through a VFL practice match on Saturday and are likely to return to the senior fold quicker than expected. Harmes (wrist) is also making a speedy recovery and should be back within a month. Mitch Brown (calf), Jay Lockhart (testicle) and Joel Smith (calf) are all on the cusp of a return after making it through an intraclub clash last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  Test
 Aiden Bonar  Adductor  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  2-4 weeks
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1 week
 Luke McDonald  Quad  Test
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  TBC
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  10-14 weeks
 Curtis Taylor  Concussion  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The injury list is stacking up at the Kangaroos. Bonar (adductor) should be fit this weekend, while McDonald (quad) could join him. But Dumont (calf) might be more of an outside chance to feature. Anderson (ankle) will also be touch-and-go, while Corr (toe) could miss up to a month with an infection. Taylor (concussion) should be OK, provided he clears all protocols, but don't expect to see Polec (hamstring) for quite some time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  11-12 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Rockliff is the Power's only fresh injury after a head knock in the SANFL, requiring him to follow the AFL's mandatory concussion protocols and spend a 12-day period on the sidelines. Bonner is recovering well from his round one hamstring injury, while Pasini is in the early stages of his recovery after shoulder surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Suspension  Round five
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3-4 months
 Sydney Stack  Suspension  Round five
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Prestia is set to miss multiple games with another hamstring injury out of last week's loss to Sydney, while McIntosh will also be unavailable for at least 12 days after his concussion. The news wasn't good for Vlastuin either, with follow-up scans revealing further damage and at least four more weeks out of the side. The club says Trent Cotchin has not suffered any new hamstring injury, but he will need to get through training to book his spot against Port Adelaide this week. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Byrnes  Hamstring  Test
 James Frawley  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Paddy Ryder  Personal leave  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Marshall will be strongly considered for an AFL recall against West Coast after playing a half in a VFL practice match against Essendon on Saturday, his first minutes of the season. Gresham has already gone under the knife to repair the Achilles he ruptured against Essendon and will be sidelined until 2022. Jimmy Webster has been cleared to return from concussion, while Hannebery still remains away from the main group. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  3-5 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
 Ben Ronke  Knee  TBC
 James Rowbottom  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Rowbottom is in line for a return to the unbeaten Swans if he can get through training on Tuesday night. In more exciting news for the Swans, ruckman Naismith will return to full training this week as he recovers from a torn ACL. Ronke is continuing to focus on running and building leg strength. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hamstring  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Groin  1 week
 Mark Hutchings  Knee  1 week
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Bailey Williams  Ankle  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The Eagles will dive deep into the cause of Shuey's repeated soft tissue setbacks this year and come up with a long-term plan for the captain after back-to-back hamstring injuries. They are waiting on his most recent scan results after a fourth-quarter hamstring injury on Saturday night. Yeo is close to having a return to play plan after joining a light training run on Friday. Ruckman Bailey Williams will play managed minutes in the WAFL if he gets through training this week. Ah Chee was a late withdrawal against Port Adelaide with hamstring awareness and will have a light week on the track.  – Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  TBC
 Toby McLean  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Ed Richards  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Gardner is set to miss up to two months after undergoing surgery for his opening-minute shoulder injury in the Good Friday win over North Melbourne. Hannan returned to the VFL after his groin injury but received a head knock and will be under concussion protocols. The good news for the Dogs is that Crozier is making strong progress from his AC joint injury and is considered a chance in the next one-to-two weeks. McLean, as the Dogs' long-term injury, is also stepping up his rehabilitation from his knee reconstruction.. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 