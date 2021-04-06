|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brayden Cook
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|TBC
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|8-12 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|David Mackay
|Hamstring
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Talia will undergo surgery on his left foot after scans revealed inflammation in a tendon and the injury didn't respond to conservative rehabilitation. The Crows hope he can play a meaningful role in the second half of the season. Crouch is ready to resume running, but a return-to-play date is not in place. Mackay experienced hamstring tightness and will undergo a fitness test this week. Gollant and Hinge underwent successful surgery last week and are both recovering. Luke Pedlar has recovered from an abdominal strain and is available to play. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Oscar McInerney
|Ankle
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|1 week
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Archie Smith
|Achilles/shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
The Lions are likely to have a couple of familiar faces available to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday with Berry and Darcy Gardiner expected to be fit. McInerney is still a question mark with his ankle injury but is improving and will be given every chance. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Thumb
|3-4 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Illness
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
The Blues should welcome Setterfield (illness) back into the fold this week, after he was a late withdrawal on Sunday due to suffering from gastro. Mitch McGovern (back) and Sam Philp (hip) both made successful returns to action via the VFL last week, while Marchbank (calf) should play in a VFL practice match this weekend. First-year youngster Carroll (thumb) will miss a month, while Cuningham (concussion) enters the AFL's 12-day protocol after a head knock last Saturday. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|8-12 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Murphy will sit out the mandatory week after sustaining concussion in the VFL practice match against Richmond. Elliott has started his rehabilitation following surgery, while Bianco is on medication to reduce swelling in his knee. Chris Mayne will be fit to tackle Greater Western Sydney after being cleared of any damage to his jaw in a big hit against Brisbane. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Ambrose
|Foot
|TBC
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Dyson Heppell
|Back
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Mason Redman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|16 weeks
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|5-6 months
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
The main concern to come from Essendon's drubbing of St Kilda was Redman, who was subbed out with a hamstring injury. Scans have shown he did not suffer a tear but only tightness, but there is doubt whether he will be available for the trip to Sydney. Heppell has to get through training but has been improving with his back complaint. Shiel has opted to have surgery on his knee and is now unlikely to play again in 2021. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Brett Bewley
|Groin
|3 weeks
|Mitch Crowden
|Calf
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Concussion
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Rory Lobb
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Lachie Schulz
|Concussion
|1 week
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke Valente
|Soreness
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Concussion
|1 week
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Young is set for an extended stint on the sidelines with a "high grade" hamstring injury. Fyfe returned to running late last week and was training with the main group on Tuesday. He appears on track to be cleared to face Hawthorn on Sunday once he has completed his mandatory concussion protocols. Lobb is training away from the main group without a knee brace and recovering quicker than expected. Small forward Schultz will miss due to concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Shoulder
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Fractured leg
|TBC
|Gary Rohan
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Cameron is pushing to play but it appears, given the dialogue out of the Cats, he may have to wait at least one more week to make his Geelong debut. Evans suffered a nasty ankle injury in the win over Hawthorn, while Higgins was unable to finish the match with a hamstring setback. Simpson has recovered from post-season shoulder surgery but is now battling a quad complaint, while Ratugolea is still out of action. However, Menegola is expected to return. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Smith
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|5-6 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Another hammer blow for the Suns with confirmation of co-captain Witts rupturing his ACL. Smith is steadily improving from his PCL injury but is still another three to four weeks away, while Day (meniscus) and Budarick (ACL) both underwent surgery last week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Ankle
|Test
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|10 weeks
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|9-13 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|5-7 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Glandular fever
|2 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|9-13 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Suspension
|1 week
|Lachie Whitfield
|Liver
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
A busy week in the medical room for the Giants. Coniglio will undergo surgery on the ankle injured in a tackle against Melbourne, Davis has a significant injury in his calf, and de Boer has ruptured a tendon in his hamstring. All will be sidelined for long periods. Tests showed Perryman’s illness that kept him out of the Melbourne game was due to glandular fever. Daniels had to have his ankle strapped up to get through the same game, and will face a test this week. In better news, Jesse Hogan has recovered from a quad injury and resumed full training. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keegan Brooksby
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jon Patton
|Club investigation
|Indefinite
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Day will go under the knife to repair a fractured ankle suffered in the round two loss to Richmond. Grainger-Barras will be on light duties for a couple of weeks after sustaining bone bruising in his knee in a recent VFL practice match. - Mitch Cleary.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|James Harmes
|Wrist
|3 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Weideman
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
The good news keeps coming at the Demons. Both Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) will prove their fitness through a VFL practice match on Saturday and are likely to return to the senior fold quicker than expected. Harmes (wrist) is also making a speedy recovery and should be back within a month. Mitch Brown (calf), Jay Lockhart (testicle) and Joel Smith (calf) are all on the cusp of a return after making it through an intraclub clash last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|Test
|Aiden Bonar
|Adductor
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|2-4 weeks
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|1 week
|Luke McDonald
|Quad
|Test
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|10-14 weeks
|Curtis Taylor
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
The injury list is stacking up at the Kangaroos. Bonar (adductor) should be fit this weekend, while McDonald (quad) could join him. But Dumont (calf) might be more of an outside chance to feature. Anderson (ankle) will also be touch-and-go, while Corr (toe) could miss up to a month with an infection. Taylor (concussion) should be OK, provided he clears all protocols, but don't expect to see Polec (hamstring) for quite some time. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|11-12 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Rockliff is the Power's only fresh injury after a head knock in the SANFL, requiring him to follow the AFL's mandatory concussion protocols and spend a 12-day period on the sidelines. Bonner is recovering well from his round one hamstring injury, while Pasini is in the early stages of his recovery after shoulder surgery. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Suspension
|Round five
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3-4 months
|Sydney Stack
|Suspension
|Round five
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Prestia is set to miss multiple games with another hamstring injury out of last week's loss to Sydney, while McIntosh will also be unavailable for at least 12 days after his concussion. The news wasn't good for Vlastuin either, with follow-up scans revealing further damage and at least four more weeks out of the side. The club says Trent Cotchin has not suffered any new hamstring injury, but he will need to get through training to book his spot against Port Adelaide this week. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Paddy Ryder
|Personal leave
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Marshall will be strongly considered for an AFL recall against West Coast after playing a half in a VFL practice match against Essendon on Saturday, his first minutes of the season. Gresham has already gone under the knife to repair the Achilles he ruptured against Essendon and will be sidelined until 2022. Jimmy Webster has been cleared to return from concussion, while Hannebery still remains away from the main group. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|TBC
|James Rowbottom
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Rowbottom is in line for a return to the unbeaten Swans if he can get through training on Tuesday night. In more exciting news for the Swans, ruckman Naismith will return to full training this week as he recovers from a torn ACL. Ronke is continuing to focus on running and building leg strength. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Groin
|1 week
|Mark Hutchings
|Knee
|1 week
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Bailey Williams
|Ankle
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
The Eagles will dive deep into the cause of Shuey's repeated soft tissue setbacks this year and come up with a long-term plan for the captain after back-to-back hamstring injuries. They are waiting on his most recent scan results after a fourth-quarter hamstring injury on Saturday night. Yeo is close to having a return to play plan after joining a light training run on Friday. Ruckman Bailey Williams will play managed minutes in the WAFL if he gets through training this week. Ah Chee was a late withdrawal against Port Adelaide with hamstring awareness and will have a light week on the track. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|TBC
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 6
Early prognosis
Gardner is set to miss up to two months after undergoing surgery for his opening-minute shoulder injury in the Good Friday win over North Melbourne. Hannan returned to the VFL after his groin injury but received a head knock and will be under concussion protocols. The good news for the Dogs is that Crozier is making strong progress from his AC joint injury and is considered a chance in the next one-to-two weeks. McLean, as the Dogs' long-term injury, is also stepping up his rehabilitation from his knee reconstruction.. – Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list