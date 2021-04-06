PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brayden Cook Shoulder 1 week Matt Crouch Groin TBC Lochlan Gollant Finger 8-12 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season David Mackay Hamstring Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Daniel Talia Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Talia will undergo surgery on his left foot after scans revealed inflammation in a tendon and the injury didn't respond to conservative rehabilitation. The Crows hope he can play a meaningful role in the second half of the season. Crouch is ready to resume running, but a return-to-play date is not in place. Mackay experienced hamstring tightness and will undergo a fitness test this week. Gollant and Hinge underwent successful surgery last week and are both recovering. Luke Pedlar has recovered from an abdominal strain and is available to play. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Hamstring Test Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring Test Connor McFadyen Knee 6-7 weeks Oscar McInerney Ankle Test Dan McStay Knee 1 week Cam Rayner Knee Season Archie Smith Achilles/shoulder TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The Lions are likely to have a couple of familiar faces available to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday with Berry and Darcy Gardiner expected to be fit. McInerney is still a question mark with his ankle injury but is improving and will be given every chance. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Thumb 3-4 weeks David Cuningham Concussion 1-2 weeks Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Tom De Koning Back 2-3 weeks Zac Fisher Ankle 5 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 4-6 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf Test Jack Martin Knee 5 weeks Nic Newman Knee 4-5 weeks Will Setterfield Illness Test Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The Blues should welcome Setterfield (illness) back into the fold this week, after he was a late withdrawal on Sunday due to suffering from gastro. Mitch McGovern (back) and Sam Philp (hip) both made successful returns to action via the VFL last week, while Marchbank (calf) should play in a VFL practice match this weekend. First-year youngster Carroll (thumb) will miss a month, while Cuningham (concussion) enters the AFL's 12-day protocol after a head knock last Saturday. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Bianco Knee 4-6 weeks Jamie Elliott Leg 8-12 weeks Nathan Murphy Concussion 1 week Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Murphy will sit out the mandatory week after sustaining concussion in the VFL practice match against Richmond. Elliott has started his rehabilitation following surgery, while Bianco is on medication to reduce swelling in his knee. Chris Mayne will be fit to tackle Greater Western Sydney after being cleared of any damage to his jaw in a big hit against Brisbane. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Ambrose Foot TBC Jye Caldwell Hamstring 5-7 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle 1-2 weeks Sam Draper Ankle 7-9 weeks Dyson Heppell Back Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Mason Redman Hamstring Test Dylan Shiel Knee 16 weeks James Stewart Hamstring 3-4 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee 5-6 months Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The main concern to come from Essendon's drubbing of St Kilda was Redman, who was subbed out with a hamstring injury. Scans have shown he did not suffer a tear but only tightness, but there is doubt whether he will be available for the trip to Sydney. Heppell has to get through training but has been improving with his back complaint. Shiel has opted to have surgery on his knee and is now unlikely to play again in 2021. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle Test Brett Bewley Groin 3 weeks Mitch Crowden Calf Test Nat Fyfe Concussion Test Joel Hamling Ankle 2-4 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Rory Lobb Knee 1-2 weeks Griffin Logue Hamstring Test Alex Pearce Knee 4-5 weeks Lachie Schulz Concussion 1 week Darcy Tucker Hamstring 1 week Luke Valente Soreness Test Brandon Walker Concussion 1 week Hayden Young Hamstring TBA Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Young is set for an extended stint on the sidelines with a "high grade" hamstring injury. Fyfe returned to running late last week and was training with the main group on Tuesday. He appears on track to be cleared to face Hawthorn on Sunday once he has completed his mandatory concussion protocols. Lobb is training away from the main group without a knee brace and recovering quicker than expected. Small forward Schultz will miss due to concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring Test Patrick Dangerfield Suspension Round 5 Francis Evans Ankle TBC Shaun Higgins Hamstring TBC Sam Menegola Shoulder Test Esava Ratugolea Fractured leg TBC Gary Rohan Suspension Round 5 Sam Simpson Quad TBC Cooper Stephens Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Cameron is pushing to play but it appears, given the dialogue out of the Cats, he may have to wait at least one more week to make his Geelong debut. Evans suffered a nasty ankle injury in the win over Hawthorn, while Higgins was unable to finish the match with a hamstring setback. Simpson has recovered from post-season shoulder surgery but is now battling a quad complaint, while Ratugolea is still out of action. However, Menegola is expected to return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Matt Rowell Knee TBC Zac Smith Knee 3-4 weeks Jacob Townsend Face 5-6 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Another hammer blow for the Suns with confirmation of co-captain Witts rupturing his ACL. Smith is steadily improving from his PCL injury but is still another three to four weeks away, while Day (meniscus) and Budarick (ACL) both underwent surgery last week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 8-10 weeks Brent Daniels Ankle Test Phil Davis Calf 6 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 10 weeks Tom Hutchesson Hamstring 7 weeks Adam Kennedy Shoulder 9-13 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 5-7 weeks Harry Perryman Glandular fever 2 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 9-13 weeks Sam Reid Suspension 1 week Lachie Whitfield Liver 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

A busy week in the medical room for the Giants. Coniglio will undergo surgery on the ankle injured in a tackle against Melbourne, Davis has a significant injury in his calf, and de Boer has ruptured a tendon in his hamstring. All will be sidelined for long periods. Tests showed Perryman’s illness that kept him out of the Melbourne game was due to glandular fever. Daniels had to have his ankle strapped up to get through the same game, and will face a test this week. In better news, Jesse Hogan has recovered from a quad injury and resumed full training. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keegan Brooksby Ankle Test Will Day Ankle Indefinite Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 2-4 weeks Jack Gunston Back 2-4 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jon Patton Club investigation Indefinite James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Day will go under the knife to repair a fractured ankle suffered in the round two loss to Richmond. Grainger-Barras will be on light duties for a couple of weeks after sustaining bone bruising in his knee in a recent VFL practice match. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee Test James Harmes Wrist 3 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Sam Weideman Leg Test Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The good news keeps coming at the Demons. Both Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) will prove their fitness through a VFL practice match on Saturday and are likely to return to the senior fold quicker than expected. Harmes (wrist) is also making a speedy recovery and should be back within a month. Mitch Brown (calf), Jay Lockhart (testicle) and Joel Smith (calf) are all on the cusp of a return after making it through an intraclub clash last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle Test Aiden Bonar Adductor Test Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe 2-4 weeks Trent Dumont Calf 1 week Luke McDonald Quad Test Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring TBC Robbie Tarrant Kidney 10-14 weeks Curtis Taylor Concussion Test Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The injury list is stacking up at the Kangaroos. Bonar (adductor) should be fit this weekend, while McDonald (quad) could join him. But Dumont (calf) might be more of an outside chance to feature. Anderson (ankle) will also be touch-and-go, while Corr (toe) could miss up to a month with an infection. Taylor (concussion) should be OK, provided he clears all protocols, but don't expect to see Polec (hamstring) for quite some time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tyson Goldsack Knee 4-6 weeks Jake Pasini Shoulder 11-12 weeks Tom Rockliff Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Rockliff is the Power's only fresh injury after a head knock in the SANFL, requiring him to follow the AFL's mandatory concussion protocols and spend a 12-day period on the sidelines. Bonner is recovering well from his round one hamstring injury, while Pasini is in the early stages of his recovery after shoulder surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 4-6 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Suspension Round five Kamdyn McIntosh Concussion 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3-4 months Sydney Stack Suspension Round five Nick Vlastuin Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Prestia is set to miss multiple games with another hamstring injury out of last week's loss to Sydney, while McIntosh will also be unavailable for at least 12 days after his concussion. The news wasn't good for Vlastuin either, with follow-up scans revealing further damage and at least four more weeks out of the side. The club says Trent Cotchin has not suffered any new hamstring injury, but he will need to get through training to book his spot against Port Adelaide this week. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Hamstring Test James Frawley Hamstring 4-5 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Rowan Marshall Foot Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Paddy Ryder Personal leave Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Marshall will be strongly considered for an AFL recall against West Coast after playing a half in a VFL practice match against Essendon on Saturday, his first minutes of the season. Gresham has already gone under the knife to repair the Achilles he ruptured against Essendon and will be sidelined until 2022. Jimmy Webster has been cleared to return from concussion, while Hannebery still remains away from the main group. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 3-5 weeks Sam Naismith Knee TBC Ben Ronke Knee TBC James Rowbottom Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Rowbottom is in line for a return to the unbeaten Swans if he can get through training on Tuesday night. In more exciting news for the Swans, ruckman Naismith will return to full training this week as he recovers from a torn ACL. Ronke is continuing to focus on running and building leg strength. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hamstring Test Jarrod Cameron Groin 1 week Mark Hutchings Knee 1 week Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Bailey Williams Ankle Test Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

The Eagles will dive deep into the cause of Shuey's repeated soft tissue setbacks this year and come up with a long-term plan for the captain after back-to-back hamstring injuries. They are waiting on his most recent scan results after a fourth-quarter hamstring injury on Saturday night. Yeo is close to having a return to play plan after joining a light training run on Friday. Ruckman Bailey Williams will play managed minutes in the WAFL if he gets through training this week. Ah Chee was a late withdrawal against Port Adelaide with hamstring awareness and will have a light week on the track. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Shoulder 1-2 weeks Ryan Gardner Shoulder 6-8 weeks Mitch Hannan Concussion TBC Toby McLean Knee 8-10 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 4-6 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, April 6

Early prognosis

Gardner is set to miss up to two months after undergoing surgery for his opening-minute shoulder injury in the Good Friday win over North Melbourne. Hannan returned to the VFL after his groin injury but received a head knock and will be under concussion protocols. The good news for the Dogs is that Crozier is making strong progress from his AC joint injury and is considered a chance in the next one-to-two weeks. McLean, as the Dogs' long-term injury, is also stepping up his rehabilitation from his knee reconstruction.. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list