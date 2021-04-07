Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlbury leads the Magpies up the tunnel at the MCG in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is an obvious reason that Scott Pendlebury looks at home each time he plays at the MCG.

This Saturday night, the Collingwood champion will set a new record for playing the most games in history at the home of football with his 201st appearance.

Pendlebury will surpass Richmond legend Kevin Bartlett when he leads the Magpies onto the hallowed turf against the Giants.

At the moment, Pendlebury and Bartlett are equal on 200 games at the MCG, with the former Tiger notching 138 wins, two draws and 60 defeats in his stint at Richmond's home ground.

Included in those wins were the 1967, 1969, 1973, 1974 and 1980 premiership wins for Bartlett.

Richmond great Kevin Bartlett celebrates a goal at the MCG in trademark fashion. Picture: AFL Photos

Pendlebury has not had as much flag success, claiming the Norm Smith Medal in his side's 2010 premiership win over St Kilda in the clubs' Grand Final replay.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed 119 wins at the MCG, with 78 defeats and three draws. Some of his significant moments at the ground include his brilliant run of Anzac Day performances, which saw him claim the best-afield medal in 2010, 2011 and 2019.

Where Bartlett played nearly exactly half of his career at the MCG – 200 of 403 games – Pendlebury has enjoyed a significantly bigger chunk of his career there, with this week to be his 201st game at the 'G from his 320 AFL appearances.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal against Geelong in the 2019 qualifying final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon great Dustin Fletcher (186 games), Melbourne goalkicker David Neitz (169) and current Demons midfielder Nathan Jones (166) round out the top five for most games played at the MCG.

Richmond forward Jack Riewoldt (161), Tiger Shane Edwards (156) and Magpie Steele Sidebottom (156) are also among the top 10 of all time.

Tigers great Matthew Richardson holds the record for the most goals at the ground, with 464 majors.

Most VFL/AFL games played at the MCG

200 - Kevin Bartlett (Rich)

200* - Scott Pendlebury (Coll)

186 - Dustin Fletcher (Ess)

169 - David Neitz (Melb)

166* - Nathan Jones (Melb)

164 - Wayne Campbell (Rich)

163 - Dane Swan (Coll)

161* - Jack Riewoldt (Rich)

160 - Travis Cloke (Coll/WB)

156* - Shane Edwards (Rich)

156* - Steele Sidebottom (Coll)