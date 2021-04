Star Swan Isaac Heeney leaves the field against the Bombers. Picture: Ryan Pierse, AFL Photos

SYDNEY has lost gun forward Isaac Heeney to a broken right hand during Thursday night's clash with Essendon.

Heeney left the field during the second quarter for treatment in the rooms and did not return.

The 24-year-old was replaced by medical substitute James Bell.

Heeney is coming off a horror 2020 where he managed just six games after suffering a serious ankle injury.

