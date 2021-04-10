Jack Lonie helps Max King celebrate one of his goals. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has staged a remarkable comeback victory and got its season back on track with a thrilling 20-point win over West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing by 33 points during the third quarter, the Saints looked gone but were able to turn things around through relentless pressure across the ground, kicking eight consecutive goals to win 15.12 (102) to 13.4 (82).

Max King was the hero up forward with a career-best five goals, while Dan Butler (three goals) and captain Jack Steele (33 disposals and one goal) also starred.

The first term was a high scoring, see-sawing affair.

Jack Darling proved a handful early, kicking two goals within the opening five minutes of the game.

St Kilda’s defence found itself under siege, with Oscar Allen adding to the Saints’ misery with a third goal to give the Eagles an early 19-point advantage.

But just when things started looking ominous for St Kilda, Max King and Tim Membrey combined for the next four goals to not only stem the bleeding, but also give the Saints the lead.

Jack Petruccelle then kicked the next two goals and Liam Ryan added another to give the Eagles a 12-point lead at quarter time.

West Coast started to gain ascendancy in the second term, kicking four goals in the quarter including a classy running goal from Petruccelle to give them a 28-point lead at half-time.

St Kilda ramped up its efforts in the third term, winning the first seven inside 50s of the quarter and kicking a much needed goal through Jack Billings.

But West Coast’s efficiency up forward caused headaches for the Saints, the Eagles kicking three goals from their first four inside 50s for the term through Allen, Petruccelle and Josh Kennedy.

Just when all hope looked lost, St Kilda came alive through Dan Butler, the former Tiger kicking two goals in quick succession around another from teammate Daniel McKenzie, reducing the margin to 10 points at the final break.

The Saints continued to apply unrelenting pressure in the last quarter, and soon the floodgates opened.

They kicked five consecutive goals in the final term and were willed home by a vocal home crowd which witnessed a St Kilda win for the ages.

ST KILDA 4.2 5.5 10.11 15.12 (102)

WEST COAST 6.2 10.3 13.3 13.4 (82)

GOALS

St Kilda: King 5, Butler 3, Membrey 2, Billings 2, McKenzie, Steele, Higgins

West Coast: Petruccelle 4, Darling 2, Allen 2, Kennedy 2, Ryan, Cripps, Winder

BEST

St Kilda: King, Steele, Hill, Crouch, Butler

West Coast: Darling, Petruccelle, Sheed, Naitanui, McGovern

INJURIES

St Kilda: Nil

West Coast: Hurn (calf)

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Ben Long (unused)

West Coast: Isiah Winder (replaced Shannon Hurn)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium