Xavier Duursma on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without young guns Xavier Duursma and Zak Butters for an extended period after scans revealed the extent of their injuries.

Duursma suffered a significant hyperextension of his right knee which forced him off during the last quarter of Port’s win over Richmond on Friday night.

He will undergo surgery on the lateral ligament in the next few days with a timeframe on his return to be clearer in the coming weeks.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Port fans irate after Duursma dumped, suspected knee injury Xavier Duursma is helped off the field after landing very awkwardly in this tackle from Shane Edwards

Butters will seek further medical advice around the management of an ankle syndesmosis injury which saw him subbed off in the final term.

The club will provide further updates on the injured pair in the coming days.