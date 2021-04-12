Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THIS IS how the trade and free agency period gets even bigger.

The player movement landscape is already brimming with options and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick wants to add a loan system.

But on this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team put forward some more ways to reinvent player movement.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big.

In this episode...

1:45 – What's the secret behind Melbourne's golden start to the season?

6:15 – What's Collingwood's biggest problem it has to address?

10:30 – The ways we would reinvent the trade and free agency market.

15:00 – Who's had a better career – Josh Kennedy or Jack Riewoldt?

17:55 – This week's NAB AFL Rising Star is revealed on the show.

20:10 – 'Hang On A Second' returns for the first time in 2021.

24:00 – Who is St Kilda's most important player?

29:30 – Which AFL coach has an obsession with Marvel characters?

32:05 – New segment 'Fletch's Big Question'.

35:30 – The guys discuss some of their most strange interview experiences.

38:45 – Which players deserve early season pay rises?