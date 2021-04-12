THIS IS how the trade and free agency period gets even bigger.

The player movement landscape is already brimming with options and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick wants to add a loan system. 

But on this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team put forward some more ways to reinvent player movement. 

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big. 

In this episode...

1:45 – What's the secret behind Melbourne's golden start to the season?

6:15 – What's Collingwood's biggest problem it has to address?

10:30 – The ways we would reinvent the trade and free agency market.

15:00 – Who's had a better career – Josh Kennedy or Jack Riewoldt?

17:55 – This week's NAB AFL Rising Star is revealed on the show.

20:10 – 'Hang On A Second' returns for the first time in 2021.

24:00 – Who is St Kilda's most important player?

29:30 – Which AFL coach has an obsession with Marvel characters? 

32:05 – New segment 'Fletch's Big Question'.

35:30 – The guys discuss some of their most strange interview experiences.

38:45 – Which players deserve early season pay rises?

AFL Exchange: Pies' biggest problem, family conflicts

Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey ask and answer all of the big questions after round four

