THIS IS how the trade and free agency period gets even bigger.
The player movement landscape is already brimming with options and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick wants to add a loan system.
But on this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team put forward some more ways to reinvent player movement.
Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news – and some of the not so big.
In this episode...
1:45 – What's the secret behind Melbourne's golden start to the season?
6:15 – What's Collingwood's biggest problem it has to address?
10:30 – The ways we would reinvent the trade and free agency market.
15:00 – Who's had a better career – Josh Kennedy or Jack Riewoldt?
17:55 – This week's NAB AFL Rising Star is revealed on the show.
20:10 – 'Hang On A Second' returns for the first time in 2021.
24:00 – Who is St Kilda's most important player?
29:30 – Which AFL coach has an obsession with Marvel characters?
32:05 – New segment 'Fletch's Big Question'.
35:30 – The guys discuss some of their most strange interview experiences.
38:45 – Which players deserve early season pay rises?