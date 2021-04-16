CARLTON has named some high-profile firepower for its clash with Port Adelaide on Saturday, while dropping a couple of former top-10 draft picks among four changes.

Star recruit Zac Williams has been recalled by the Blues after missing last week's win over Gold Coast with a calf injury, while Mitch McGovern will play his first senior game of 2021 after spending two weeks in the VFL following back problems.

Paddy Dow and Will Setterfield have both been omitted, joining injured Jack Silvagni.

Port has also been forced to ring the changes following long-term injuries to star youngsters Zac Butters and Xavier Duursma.

Impressive tall forward Todd Marshall is among the inclusions after recovering from an ankle injury.

Brisbane has recalled Dan McStay for its match against Essendon at the Gabba, with the key forward now recovered from a knee injury that cost him five weeks on the sidelines.

Tom Fullarton makes way for him, while Tom Berry is also an unlucky omission.

The Bombers will unleash No.10 draft pick Zach Reid for his debut dropping three players to face the Lions, including Matt Guelfi.

Unbeaten Sydney has been forced to make two changes for its derby with GWS to replace injured stars Isaac Heeney and Dane Rampe.

Reliable defender Lewis Melican comes in, as does Will Hayward, who will play his first game for 2021 after being the unused medical sub in round one.

The Giants have added versatile Sam Reid to their team and opted to go with Shane Mumford in the ruck again.

One of the competition's other frontrunners, the Western Bulldogs, have decided to rest veteran ruckman Stefan Martin for its match against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Debutant Jordon Sweet comes in as his replacement, while Hayden Crozier will fill the boots of suspended half-back Caleb Daniel.

The Suns have brought in Josh Corbett to help its forward line, with young defender Charlie Ballard unable to recover from an ankle injury suffered against Carlton.

The resulting reshuffle will see Chris Burgess move to the ruck and Caleb Graham back to defence to cover Ballard's absence.

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Sweet, H.Crozier

Out: S.Martin (Managed), C.Daniel (Suspension), P.Lipinski (Omitted)

New: Jordon Sweet

Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Corbett

Out: S.Lemmens (concussed), C.Ballard (ankle), S.Flanders (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Flanders (replaced S.Lemmens)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, W.Hayward

Out: I.Heeney (hand), J.Bell (omitted), D.Rampe (finger)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (replaced Isaac Heeney)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Reid

Out: M.Buntine (omitted), N.Shipley (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Shipley (unused)

Carlton v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, Z.Williams, T.Williamson

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), L.Parks (hamstring), J.Silvagni (shoulder)

Last week's sub: M.Kennedy (replaced J.Silvagni)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall, B.Woodcock, M.Bergman

Out: X.Duursma (knee), Z.Butters (ankle), P.Ladhams (omitted), W.Drew (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced Z.Butters)

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.McStay, J.Prior

Out: T.Berry (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted), T.Fullarton (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (unused)

ESSENDON

In: Z.Reid, M.Redman

Out: M.Guelfi (omitted), D.Zaharakis (omitted), B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted)

New: Zach Reid

Last week's sub: D.Zaharakis (unused)