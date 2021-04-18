THREE times a season the team at Champion Data crunch the numbers to award players with a single AFL Fantasy position an additional one to make them a dual-position player (DPP).
Changes are based on players who are lining up in a position that differs from what they are initially named prior to the season commencing.
Champion Data constantly updates players’ positions for internal purposes. If they are playing in a secondary position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they will have that position added. They have employed the same rules, drawing on their own updates, to award DPPs ahead of round six.
Significant role changes, reduced interchanges and the need for players to be more flexible has seen a record number of players gain dual-position status in this rollout.
The next set of additions will occur after round 11 and then round 17.
Add DEFENDER
Jack Ziebell and Dyson Heppell are a couple of the big names to have found themselves playing in the back-50 this season. Their Fantasy points are flowing, especially Ziebell’s compared to his 2020 output, as the responsibility of taking kick-ins add some bonus points.
Ziebell’s teammate Aaron Hall has been doing some of his best work as a defender since shedding the medical sub tracksuit in round two, although he was concussed during North's loss to Geelong on Sunday.
Popular mid-priced player Nick Hind and cash cow Miles Bergman will add some handy flexibility with weekly line-ups and trading.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
Position
|
New
position
|
Nick Hind
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Dyson Heppell
|
Ess
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom Cutler
|
Ess
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jayden Laverde
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Sean Lemmens
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Tom Atkins
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Zach Tuohy
|
Geel
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jarman Impey
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jayden Hunt
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jack Ziebell
|
NM
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Aaron Hall
|
NM
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Miles Bergman
|
Port
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jack Sinclair
|
St K
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
George Hewett
|
Syd
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Bailey Dale
|
WB
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
Add MIDFIELDER
The addition of midfield status isn’t usually Fantasy relevant as coaches normally pick the players in the lesser position (ie. not in the midfield), but it does add flexibility.
It is interesting, however, to see which players are playing through the midfield or on the wing.
An interesting side-note is that Zac Williams, who was DEF only, is now listed internally by Champion Data as a MID/FWD (his midfield time was greater than his forward role, therefore that is why he added MID status).
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
position
|
New
position
|
Zac Williams
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Crisp
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Lukosius
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Mark O'Connor
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Chad Wingard
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Josh Mahony
|
NM
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
NM
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Zak Butters
|
Port
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Hunter Clark
|
St K
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Callum Mills
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Chad Warner
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
MID/FWS
|
Liam Duggan
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
Add RUCK
Out of necessity, Peter Wright, Chris Burgess and Shaun McKernan have had to shoulder some of the ruck load in the early rounds. While not massively Fantasy Classic relevant (Burgess, maybe), they could be a Godsend for deeper draft leagues… or those who have no options for an injured ruck.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
position
|
New
position
|
Peter Wright
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
RUC/FWD
|
Christopher Burgess
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
DEF/RUC
|
Shaun McKernan
|
St K
|
FWD
|
RUC/FWD
Add FORWARD
More players added FWD status than any other position. This is mostly due to a significant number of midfielders who are spending time forward rather than on the bench due to the reduced interchanges.
Fantasy favourites Nat Fyfe, Lachie Hunter and Josh Kelly are the big names who are now available as MID/FWDs. The trio have averaged more than 100 on multiple occasions and are in the mix to be among the top forwards for the season.
They should be high on your trade radar after dropping some cash in Fantasy Classic.
Draft coaches will be pleased to see Devon Smith and Jack Billings able to be switched from their midfield.
Popular cash cows Tom Powell, Will Phillips, Charlie Lazzaro, Errol Gulden and Lachlan McNeil have the added flexibility of being able to be moved forward.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
position
|
New
position
|
Marc Murphy
|
Carl
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Josh Daicos
|
Coll
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Cale Hooker
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Devon Smith
|
Ess
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Nat Fyfe
|
Frem
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Sean Darcy
|
Frem
|
RUC
|
RUC/FWD
|
Lachie Weller
|
GCS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
Geel
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Josh Kelly
|
GWS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
Haw
|
RUC
|
RUC/FWD
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Melb
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Josh Walker
|
NM
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Will Phillips
|
NM
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Charlie Lazzaro
|
NM
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom Powell
|
NM
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jack Billings
|
St K
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Errol Gulden
|
Syd
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Lachie Hunter
|
WB
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
WB
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Tim English
|
WB
|
RUC
|
RUC/FWD
