Mitch Georgiades (right) after the round five win over Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades has followed in the footsteps of Lachie Sholl by picking up his second NAB AFL Rising Star nomination.

Georgiades, who was nominated in round nine last year, received the round five honour after his three-goal performance against Carlton on Saturday night.

In his 11th senior game, the 19-year-old also gathered a career-high 15 disposals and took five marks in his side's 28-point win over the Blues.

RISING STARS Check out who has been nominated

After being overlooked for selection in round one, the young tall has now booted 10 goals in four matches to cement his spot in the Power's three-pronged attack alongside Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall.

Georgiades, the son of former Western Bulldogs player John, started his junior footy with the Wembley Downs Football Club in Perth before joining Subiaco in the WAFL where he led the side in a thrilling two-point Grand Final win over Swan Districts in the 2018 WAFL Colts premiership.

He showed great talent as a bottom-aged player in 2018 representing Western Australia in all four NAB AFL Under-18 Championship matches averaging 10 disposals and four marks.

Georgiades didn't play at all in his debut AFL season in 2019 after suffering a quad injury in the under-17 NAB All Stars game on Grand Final day the previous year.

He joins teammate Orazio Fantasia as dual nominee for the award.

PLAYERS NOMINATED TWICE

- Duncan Kellaway – Richmond (R15, 1993 & R24, 1994)

- Craig Callaghan – Fremantle (R16, 1995 & R22, 1996)

- Michael Braun – West Coast (R14, 1997 & R1, 1998)

- Luke Power – Brisbane (R2, 1998 & R17, 1999)

- Nathan Jones – Melbourne (R20, 2006 & R17, 2007)

- Mark LeCras – West Coast (R22, 2006 & R20, 2007)

- Michael Hurley – Essendon (R20, 2009 & R18, 2010)

- Jordan Gysberts – Melbourne (R11, 2011 & R11, 2012)

- Sam Blease – Melbourne (R23, 2011 & R20, 2012)

- Orazio Fantasia – Essendon (R23, 2015 & R17, 2016)

- Alex Witherden – Brisbane (R17, 2017 & R9 2020)

- Lachie Sholl – Adelaide (R18, 2020 & R4, 2021)

- Mitch Georgiades – Port Adelaide (R9, 2020 & R5 2021)