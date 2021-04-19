MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn's dominant display against Hawthorn has seen him jump to the top of the leaderboard for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
Gawn polled the maximum votes from the coaches after racking up 26 disposals, a goal and 24 hitouts against the Hawks.
BARRETT Blues' empty promises wear thin, Pies must explain
He was one of four players to earn 10 votes this weekend, alongside Bulldogs ball-magnet Josh Dunkley (38 disposals), reigning Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (38) and Cat Brandan Parfitt (34).
Check out who polled in round five from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.
St Kilda v Richmond
7 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
5 Jack Graham (RICH)
5 Shane Edwards (RICH)
4 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
4 Dustin Martin (RICH)
3 Shai Bolton (RICH)
2 Trent Cotchin (RICH)
West Coast v Collingwood
9 Oscar Allen (WCE)
6 Jack Darling (WCE)
5 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
4 Liam Duggan (WCE)
3 Jack Redden (WCE)
3 Dom Sheed (WCE)
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast
10 Josh Dunkley (WB)
8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
5 Alex Keath (WB)
3 Adam Treloar (WB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney
9 Lance Franklin (SYD)
9 Jacob Hopper (GWS)
6 Josh Kelly (GWS)
3 Tom Green (GWS)
2 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Will Hayward (SYD)
Carlton v Port Adelaide
8 Ollie Wines (PORT)
7 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)
5 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
5 Karl Amon (PORT)
4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
1 Todd Marshall (PORT)
Brisbane v Essendon
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Daniel Rich (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
5 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
2 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
1 Zach Merrett (ESS)
Adelaide v Fremantle
9 Luke Ryan (FRE)
9 David Mundy (FRE)
4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
3 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
2 Rory Laird (ADEL)
2 Matt Taberner (FRE)
1 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
Hawthorn v Melbourne
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
7 Christian Salem (MELB)
4 Tom McDonald (MELB)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
2 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
1 Jake Lever (MELB)
Geelong v North Melbourne
10 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)
6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
6 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
4 Sam Menegola (GEEL)
2 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)
1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
1 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
LEADERBOARD
32 Max Gawn MELB
28 David Mundy FRE
28 Taylor Walker ADEL
25 Jack Macrae WB
23 Dustin Martin RICH
23 Clayton Oliver MELB
21 Ollie Wines PORT
19 Toby Greene GWS
18 Travis Boak PORT
18 Marcus Bontempelli WB
18 Josh Dunkley WB
18 Rory Laird ADEL
18 Christian Petracca MELB
18 Christian Salem MELB
17 Jacob Hopper GWS
17 Zach Merrett ESS
17 Tom Mitchell HAW
17 Sam Walsh CARL
16 Oscar Allen WCE
16 Darcy Moore COLL