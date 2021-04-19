Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley in action against Gold Coast in round five on April 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn's dominant display against Hawthorn has seen him jump to the top of the leaderboard for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

Gawn polled the maximum votes from the coaches after racking up 26 disposals, a goal and 24 hitouts against the Hawks.

He was one of four players to earn 10 votes this weekend, alongside Bulldogs ball-magnet Josh Dunkley (38 disposals), reigning Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (38) and Cat Brandan Parfitt (34).

Check out who polled in round five from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

St Kilda v Richmond

7 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

5 Jack Graham (RICH)

5 Shane Edwards (RICH)

4 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

4 Dustin Martin (RICH)

3 Shai Bolton (RICH)

2 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

West Coast v Collingwood

9 Oscar Allen (WCE)

6 Jack Darling (WCE)

5 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

4 Liam Duggan (WCE)

3 Jack Redden (WCE)

3 Dom Sheed (WCE)

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast

10 Josh Dunkley (WB)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Alex Keath (WB)

3 Adam Treloar (WB)

3 Jack Macrae (WB)

1 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

9 Lance Franklin (SYD)

9 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

6 Josh Kelly (GWS)

3 Tom Green (GWS)

2 Toby Greene (GWS)

1 Will Hayward (SYD)

Carlton v Port Adelaide

8 Ollie Wines (PORT)

7 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

5 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

5 Karl Amon (PORT)

4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

1 Todd Marshall (PORT)

Brisbane v Essendon

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Daniel Rich (BL)

6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

2 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

1 Zach Merrett (ESS)

Adelaide v Fremantle

9 Luke Ryan (FRE)

9 David Mundy (FRE)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

3 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

2 Rory Laird (ADEL)

2 Matt Taberner (FRE)

1 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

Hawthorn v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

7 Christian Salem (MELB)

4 Tom McDonald (MELB)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

2 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

1 Jake Lever (MELB)

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)

6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

6 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

4 Sam Menegola (GEEL)

2 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)

1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

1 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

LEADERBOARD

32 Max Gawn MELB

28 David Mundy FRE

28 Taylor Walker ADEL

25 Jack Macrae WB

23 Dustin Martin RICH

23 Clayton Oliver MELB

21 Ollie Wines PORT

19 Toby Greene GWS

18 Travis Boak PORT

18 Marcus Bontempelli WB

18 Josh Dunkley WB

18 Rory Laird ADEL

18 Christian Petracca MELB

18 Christian Salem MELB

17 Jacob Hopper GWS

17 Zach Merrett ESS

17 Tom Mitchell HAW

17 Sam Walsh CARL

16 Oscar Allen WCE

16 Darcy Moore COLL