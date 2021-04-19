The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round Five has been completed. Three charges were laid with one other incident requiring an explanation.

Charges Laid:

Blake Acres, Fremantle, has been charged with Misconduct against Paul Seedsman, Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter of the Round Five match between the Adelaide Crows and Fremantle, played at Adelaide Oval on Sunday April 18.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Sam Frost, Hawthorn, has been charged with Misconduct against Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round Five match between Hawthorn and Melbourne, played at the MCG on Sunday April 18.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could this former Demon be in trouble for these two incidents? Sam Frost fires up against former Melbourne teammates

Luke Breust, Hawthorn, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Dean Margetts) during the fourth quarter of the Round Five match between Hawthorn and Melbourne, played at the MCG on Sunday April 18.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Incident assessed:

Contact between Geelong Cats’ Mitch Duncan and North Melbourne’s Aaron Hall from the second quarter of Sunday’s match between Geelong and North Melbourne was assessed. The ball is handballed to player Hall at half forward for North Melbourne who prepares to kick for goal. Player Duncan, who is positioned in front of Hall, runs quickly towards him and leaps in the air in an attempt to touch or smother the ball. While in the air, Duncan turns his body and his momentum carries him into Hall making high contact with his back. It was determined by the MRO that the action was not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.