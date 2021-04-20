Patrick Dangerfield in action against North Melbourne in round five. Picture: AFL Photos

AN ANKLE injury sustained by Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield in a match last Sunday is believed to be worse than first thought, and could lead to the Brownlow medallist spending some time on the sidelines.

Dangerfield was in clear discomfort after a collision with North Melbourne's Kyron Hayden in the third quarter of the Cats round five win at GMHBA Stadium. He received treatment immediately and sat out most of the remainder of the match.

The Cats football department has spent the early part of the week analysing scans and medical reports of the damage. As of Tuesday night, while no final decision had been reached, one scenario had the eight-time All-Australian missing multiple weeks.

Dangerfield's recuperative powers are renowned, and he has often played hurt in his 271 matches with the Cats and Crows.

Dangerfield was playing just his second match for the season against North, after being suspended for three matches for an accidental, concussion-causing bump on Adelaide's Jake Kelly in round one.

The Cats are planning to give big-name recruit Jeremy Cameron his first hitout in round six, on Saturday against West Coast at GMHBA Stadium. Cameron has suffered two separate hamstring complaints since crossing from GWS at the end of last season.