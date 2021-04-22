CARLTON has brought in former West Coast and Essendon coach John Worsfold as a coaching consultant to help David Teague and his assistants as they seek to turn around the Blues' underwhelming start to the season.

Worsfold, who ended a five-year stint as the Bombers' senior coach last season, will mentor the Blues' entire coaching group, providing an experienced sounding board for Teague, and will attend some games throughout the season.

Pressure has mounted on the injury-hit Blues after they managed just two wins - against Fremantle and Gold Coast - in the first five rounds of the season and they failed to seriously challenge premiership fancies Richmond and Port Adelaide.

Teague and Worsfold have a long-standing relationship dating back to 2011-13 when the Blues coach was an assistant under Worsfold at the Eagles.

The 52-year-old Eagles premiership coach returns to Ikon Park more than 20 years after he joined Carlton as an assistant coach under David Parkin ahead of the 2000 season.

Carlton assistant coach John Worsfold speaks to his players in round 22, 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton's head of football, Brad Lloyd, said the arrangement with Worsfold formalised a long-standing relationship between Teague and Worsfold and provided another resource for the Blues' coaching staff.

"Our coaches demand that our players are doing everything they can to get better, they also have that same expectation on themselves, which is driven by our senior coach," Lloyd said.

"We've been in discussions with John for some time, given his existing relationship with David, so it's terrific to now have this finalised and is another step forward in our commitment to bringing success to the Carlton Football Club.

"David and John have maintained their connection since their initial time in Perth and as part of David's personal development, John will observe a couple of games this year in a mentoring capacity. We are really pleased to be able to formalise that mentorship to now benefit the entire coaching staff."