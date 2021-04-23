Nathan Wilson tries to tackle Jack Ziebell during the round 17 clash between Roos and Dockers in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY night's Len Hall Tribute Match between Fremantle and North Melbourne will go ahead without a crowd after WA was sent into a three-day lockdown.

WA premier Mark McGowan announced a snap lockdown on Friday afternoon in response to community transmission of COVID-19.

The Perth and Peel regions will enter the lockdown at midnight Friday, but it was confirmed the round six match at Optus Stadium would be allowed to go ahead under strict conditions.

There will be no crowds for the clash, with only players and officials allowed at the venue after two positive cases of community transmission. North Melbourne has already landed in WA.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R6: Fremantle v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Kangaroos at Optus Stadium

"The health and safety of everyone in the game and the wider community remains the priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic," AFL executive general manager football operations Steve Hocking said.

"The AFL thanks all supporters for their understanding as we continue to be led by the advice of governments and health officials."

Fremantle said those who had purchased tickets to what has become the club's marquee home-and-away match would be contacted directly by Ticketmaster.

“We regret to inform you all that our Saturday night clash against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium will go ahead but without crowds in the stands," the club said in a statement.

"The decision is in line with the WA Government’s announcement on Friday afternoon that a three-day lockdown will commence from midnight through the Perth and Peel regions.

"Fremantle will communicate further with members and corporate partners in due course."

Optus Stadium had recently opened to 100 per cent capacity and last week attracted the largest AFL crowd since COVID-19 hit, with 54,159 fans attending the Friday night clash between West Coast and Collingwood.

The Eagles have already travelled to Geelong on a charter flight ahead of their clash with the Cats at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

The club has been cleared to return to WA afterwards at this stage, but all players will need to undergo COVID tests ahead of the clash.

McGowan was hopeful the lockdown, which is due to end at midnight on Monday, would not need to be extended.

Fremantle and West Coast are scheduled to meet at Optus Stadium in a blockbuster Derby in round seven, on Sunday May 2.