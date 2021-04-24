Jesse Hogan, Billy Frampton and Paddy Dow all excelled for their VFL teams this weekend. Pictures: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Conference Oval, April 24, 2.40pm ACST

Key forward Billy Frampton dominated in Adelaide's 23-point victory over Central District, booting 7.3 from 19 disposals and 12 marks.

Frampton had played all five AFL games this season but was omitted this weekend.

Veteran Crow David Mackay led the disposal count with 24 (along with four clearances), while youngster Josh Worrell also found plenty of the footy with 21 touches and seven marks.

Second-year player Ronin O'Connor (18, six clearances) also worked well with the duo.

Defender Fischer McAsey stood up well with 17 touches and nine marks.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, April 24, 11am AEST

The Lions defence struggled against Carlton, coughing up 154 points in a high-scoring affair.

Rhys Mathieson – who was an AFL substitute in round one but has yet to play a senior game this year – had a day out in front of the big sticks, kicking four goals straight from his 18 disposals.

Former rookie Tom Fullarton was outstanding, the ruck recording 34 touches to go with his 18 hitouts and a goal.

Connor Ballenden also found plenty of the footy, dominating in the air with 14 marks along with 21 disposals.

Category B rookie James Madden worked hard in attack, the Irishman laying five tackles and kicking a goal, while Nakia Cockatoo's comeback from a series of injuries continued with 13 touches, five marks and a behind.

Brisbane's Tom Fullarton during the round two VFL game against Carlton at Ikon Park on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, April 24, 11am AEST

The Blues shot out of the blocks with an incredible 12-goal opening term on their way to a 69-point win over Brisbane.

VFL-listed Ben Crocker booted seven goals, with former Cat and fellow VFL-lister James Parsons kicking five.

Will Setterfield was an AFL-listed player who starred, working incredibly hard to lay 10 tackles along with his 25 disposals and seven marks.

Midfielder Paddy Dow, who was dropped last week, rebounded with 20 touches and six tackles, while Lochie O'Brien also recorded 20 disposals and 10 marks.

Small forward Josh Honey kicked 2.2 from his 16 disposals and five marks.

Carlton's Paddy Dow in action during the round two VFL game against Brisbane at Ikon Park on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, April 24, 2pm AEST

Draftee midfielder Caleb Poulter found plenty of the footy for an inaccurate Collingwood, recording 27 touches as the side kicked 6.14 in its 35-point loss to Essendon.

Ollie Henry kicked two goals from his nine disposals, while key forward Mason Cox booted 1.3 from 11 touches, also recording 10 hitouts in conditions ill-suited for the big men.

Rookie Tom Wilson controlled the ball well with 20 disposals and seven marks, while fellow youngster Reef McInnes (17, four tackles) was also busy.

Forward Jack Ginnivan worked hard, finishing with 12 touches, seven tackles and a goal.

Q4 | A late goal for Henry, his second.



Pies 49 - Bombers 85 pic.twitter.com/3mA6vcjoGr — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, April 24, 2pm AEST

Former Lion Tom Cutler had a day out against Collingwood, kicking three goals from his 27 disposals and three marks.

Second-year small forward Ned Cahill was busy throughout with 21 touches, six tackles and five marks.

Former Eagle Alec Waterman was a constant – if wayward – threat in attack, kicking 2.4 from his 17 disposals and five tackles, while Paddy Ambrose also hit the scoreboard with 2.2 from 12 touches.

Strong win for the @essendonvfl boys today, was a happy group postgame. Onward and upward. pic.twitter.com/CT0QnS98FC — Paul Cousins (@PaulSCousins) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v Claremont at David Frays Arena, April 24, 2.40pm AWST

Match called off due to Western Australia's lockdown

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v NAB AFL Academy at GMHBA Stadium, April 24, 10.10am AEST

The Cats had a VFL bye but defeated the NAB AFL Academy side by 130 points, with forward/midfielder Sam Simpson making a successful return from a series of injuries (shoulder and quad).

Simpson had a day out, recording 27 disposals, seven marks and five inside-50s.

Quinton Narkle found plenty of the footy with 22 touches and nine inside-50s, but finished the game on the bench with an ankle injury.

Draftee Max Holmes kicked three goals from his 23 disposals and five marks, while Charlie Constable continues to push to be reinstated to the seniors with 30 touches and 10 clearances.

Sam De Koning also finished the game early, injuring his back.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Sydney at Council Training Oval, April 24, 9.45am AEST

Will Brodie led all-comers in the Suns' first ever VFL win, recording a 14-point victory over Sydney.

The midfielder – who last played at AFL level in round three – recorded 31 touches, five marks and two goals.

Fellow ball-winner Braydon Fiorini found plenty of the footy with 26 disposals, eight marks and five tackles.

The Suns would have been thrilled with the return of Zac Smith from a knee injury given the decimated ruck division, the big man recording 31 hitouts, four disposals and a goal.

Jarrod Harbrow was smooth in defence with 25 touches (22 kicks) and seven marks, while Malcolm Rosas and Darcy Macpherson kicked two apiece.

VFL FT: A tight contest with the Swans but we’ve claimed our first VFL win ??



?? 95

?? 81 pic.twitter.com/iZVSndONAF — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Footscray at Blacktown International Sportspark, April 22, 7.10pm AEST

All eyes were on big-name recruit Jesse Hogan, the key forward booting four goals and taking 11 marks from 14 disposals in the Giants' 72-point loss to Western Bulldogs.

#VFL: Not our night at Blacktown, going down 63-134 to Footscray, with nine listed players.



James Peatling led our disposals with 23 while Jesse Hogan kicked four goals. pic.twitter.com/mfuDjqEcka — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) April 22, 2021

Zach Sproule was busy throughout with 17 disposals, six marks and a goal.

Academy product Nick Shipley was also named in the best, working hard for his 18 disposals and eight tackles.

Ruck Kieren Briggs recorded 31 hitouts, nine disposals, six marks and kicked a goal.

GWS recruit Jesse Hogan was a shining light in his side's loss to the Bulldogs in the VFL

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Northern Bullants at Box Hill City Oval, April 24, 2pm AEST

Rookie Emerson Jeka kicked 5.2 and finished with 20 disposals and nine marks in Box Hill's comfortable 56-point win over Northern Bullants.

With a strong VFL presence in Saturday's team, SSP signing Lachie Bramble was the next-best of the AFL players with 17 touches.

Key forward Conor Nash booted two goals and took five marks along with 14 disposals, while Keegan Brooksby (24 hitouts, 14 disposals, 2.2) put in a strong performance as the second ruck.

And that’s that! A super effort nets us all four points. Well done, fellas! pic.twitter.com/QlwRDKItY2 — Box Hill Hawks (@BoxHillHawks) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey at Swinburne Centre, April 24, 2pm AEST

Spearheads Ben Brown and Sam Weideman once again led the way for Casey, combining for seven goals in the club's 59-point win over Richmond.

Recruit Brown booted 4.2 as he continues his comeback from a knee injury, while Weideman added 3.1 of his own, taking eight marks in the process.

SSP signing Majak Daw was busy in the ruck up against the AFL-listed pairing of Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol, recording 32 hitouts, 17 disposals, seven marks and 0.3.

Oskar Baker (24, five marks) found plenty of the footy, as did veteran defender Neville Jetta (23, six marks) and small forward Toby Bedford (19, six tackles, 0.3).

FT - Big win for the demons making it two straight ! Ben Brown and Sam Weideman dominated up forward #FiredUp



Casey 13.18 96 - @RichmondVFL 5.7 37



Disposals

Bowey 26, Baker 24, Jetta 23, Munro 21, Foot 20

Goals

Brown 4, Weideman 3, White 2, Bradtke 1, Foot 1,Machaya 1,Munro 1 — Casey Demons (@CaseyDemonsFC) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Frankston at Arden Street Oval, April 24, 1pm AEST

Rookie Will Walker was one of North's best in a disappointing 75-point loss to Frankston.

He worked hard all over the ground, recording 23 disposals and 11 marks.

In a game generally dominated by VFL-listed players (Tyler Roos finished with 43 touches and 12 marks), Bailey Scott was another to find plenty of the footy with 17 touches and four marks after being omitted from the senior side.

Ruck Tristan Xerri finished with 26 hitouts and 14 touches, while Taylor Garner kicked 1.2 from his 10 disposals.

Not our day down at Arden Street.



Game in review to come later on https://t.co/y0pSoC9d1a. pic.twitter.com/E9LTjdCDPI — North Melbourne VFL (@NorthVFL) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at ACH Group Stadium, 7pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey at Swinburne Centre, April 24, 2pm AEST

Winger Paddy Naish continues to push for senior selection, racking up 28 disposals and five marks in the 59-point loss to Casey in the wet.

Callum Coleman-Jones battled well against Majak Daw, finishing with 29 hitouts, 18 touches, nine marks and a goal.

Dual-premiership player Josh Caddy is unlikely to force his way back after a 16-disposal effort, with young midfielder Will Martyn also finishing with 16 and five tackles.

Mabior Chol kicked 2.1 to go with his 11 disposals and seven hitouts.

FT: A tough day at the office against a classy and potent attack.



We fought to the end and will learn plenty from the loss.



RICH 5.7 (37) to CASEY 13.18 (96)#gotiges pic.twitter.com/RJ7msPEcO0 — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Sandringham at ETU Stadium, April 24, 2.30pm AEST

Dumped Saints midfielder Luke Dunstan had a day out in Sandringham's 26-point loss to Port Melbourne, finishing with a whopping 46 disposals (23 kicks, 23 handballs).

Paddy Ryder made a welcome return after extended personal leave, dominating the air with 32 hitouts, 18 disposals, five marks and a goal.

Tall Paul Hunter – also dropped after last week's huge loss to Richmond – kicked two goals along with his 26 hitouts and 13 touches.

Young midfielder Ryan Byrnes (25, five marks) also found plenty of the footy.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Sydney at Council Training Oval, April 24, 9.45am AEST

Second-year Swan Dylan Stephens led the way in the club's 14-point loss to Gold Coast, recording 32 disposals, seven marks and five tackles.

The midfielder had been dropped from the Swans senior side this week.

Small forward Sam Gray also found plenty of the ball, finishing with 31 touches and six marks, while Ryan Clarke (30, eight marks) also cracked the 30-barrier.

Joel Amartey kicked three goals, while James Bell kicked 2.2 and took five marks.

Rookie Malachy Carruthers was strong overhead, recording nine marks along with his 19 touches.

Will Gould and Joel Amartey reflect on a tightly contested loss to the Gold Coast Suns in the VFL #Bloods pic.twitter.com/oby0MpqZl1 — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) April 24, 2021

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast at Leederville Oval, April 24, 3.10pm AWST

Match called off due to Western Australia's lockdown

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Footscray at Blacktown International Sportspark, April 22, 7.10pm AEST

While Dogs fans would have been thrilled to see No.1 selection Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boot 5.2 from nine disposals, the versatile Pat Lipinski was named his side's best.

Lipinski, who has been desperately unlucky around AFL selection this year, had 35 disposals, six marks and a goal in the Western Bulldogs' big 75-point win over GWS.

FULL TIME:



WHAT A WIN!



We come away from NSW with a 72-point win over the GWS Giants ????????



FB: 21.9 135

GWS: 10.3 63



SING IT LOUD??????#MightyWest pic.twitter.com/VuNneKhwmB — Footscray Bulldogs (@FootscrayVFL) April 22, 2021

Luke Beveridge has a healthy selection dilemma, with Rhylee West also dominating with 25 disposals, seven marks and three goals.

Rookie Will Hayes (28 disposals, four marks) was typically tough around the contest, while Mitch Wallis' quest to break back into the senior side continued with 23 disposals, five marks and a behind.

Ruck Jordon Sweet (37 hitouts, 13 disposals, six marks and 2.1) was dominant in the air.