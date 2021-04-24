MELBOURNE has emphatically stamped its credentials as a premiership contender, getting over reigning back-to-back premiers Richmond 12.10 (82) to 6.12 (48) on a wet MCG on Saturday night.

A concussion to superstar Dustin Martin in his 250th game compounded the loss for Richmond which, in a similar fashion to the round three thumping at the hands of Sydney, was set up by Melbourne's superior pressure and intent at the contest.

The Tigers kicked the first couple of goals of the match and dominated early play, looking like a side determined to remind everyone who is king, but from midway through the first quarter to halfway through the third it was the Demons that controlled play.

The 6-0 start is Melbourne's first since 1965.

The Demons now face North Melbourne, Sydney, Carlton and Adelaide in a stretch that could see them log an amazing 10-0 start to the season.

MELBOURNE 2.2 6.6 10.8 12.10 (82)

RICHMOND 3.3 3.7 5.8 6.12 (48)