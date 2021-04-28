GREATER Western Sydney will have two picks inside the top five if ladder positions remained the same for the rest of the year. 

The Giants acquired Collingwood's first-round pick via a live trade during last year's NAB AFL Draft, handing the Pies picks No.24, No.30 and a 2021 fourth-round pick. 

Richmond and Brisbane also own two first-round picks after trades with Geelong and Melbourne respectively. 

What picks do your club have? Check them out below. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 GWS Giants (tied to Collingwood)
3 St Kilda
4 Hawthorn
5 GWS Giants
6 Carlton
7 Essendon
8 Gold Coast
9 West Coast
10 Adelaide
11 Brisbane
12 Richmond
13 Fremantle
14 Sydney
15 Richmond (tied Geelong)
16 Port Adelaide
17 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)
18 Western Bulldogs

 

ROUND TWO
19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
20 North Melbourne
21 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
22 Richmond (tied to St Kilda)
23 Hawthorn
24 Geelong (tied to GWS Giants)
25 Carlton
26 Geelong (tied to Essendon)
27 Gold Coast
28 West Coast
29 Adelaide
30 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
31 Richmond
32 Fremantle
33 Sydney
34 Geelong
35 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
36 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
37 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)

ROUND THREE
38 North Melbourne
39 Collingwood
40 St Kilda
41 Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn)
42 GWS Giants
43 Gold Coast (tied to Carlton)
44 Essendon
45 Richmond (tied to Gold Coast)
46 Brisbane (tied to West Coast)
47 Collingwood (tied to Adelaide)
48 Brisbane
49 Richmond
50 Collingwood (tied to Fremantle)
51 West Coast (tied to Sydney)
52 Geelong
53 Essendon (tied to Port Adelaide)
54 Gold Coast (tied to Melbourne)
55 Melbourne (tied to the Western Bulldogs)

 

ROUND FOUR
56 Hawthorn (tied to North Melbourne)
57 Brisbane (tied to Collingwood)
58 St Kilda
59 Port Adelaide (tied to Hawthorn)
60 GWS Giants
61 Carlton
62 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
63 Gold Coast
64 West Coast
65 Adelaide
66 North Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
67 Hawthorn (tied to Richmond)
68 Adelaide (tied to Fremantle)
69 Sydney
70 Port Adelaide (tied to Geelong)
71 Port Adelaide
72 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)
73 Western Bulldogs

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
Adelaide 10, 29, 36, 65, 68
Brisbane 11, 17, 46, 48, 57, 72
Carlton 6, 25, 61
Collingwood 37, 39, 47, 50
Essendon 7, 44, 53
Fremantle 13, 32
Geelong 24, 26, 34, 52
Gold Coast 8, 19, 27, 43, 54, 62, 63
GWS 2, 5, 42, 60
Hawthorn 4, 21, 23, 56, 67
Melbourne 30, 41, 55
North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 66
Port Adelaide 16, 59, 70, 71
Richmond 12, 15, 22, 31, 45, 49
St Kilda 3, 40, 58
Sydney 14, 33, 69
West Coast 9, 28, 35, 51, 64
Western Bulldogs 18, 73

Draft value index

ROUND ONE   ROUND TWO ROUND THREE ROUND FOUR ROUND FIVE
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

