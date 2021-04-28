GREATER Western Sydney will have two picks inside the top five if ladder positions remained the same for the rest of the year.
The Giants acquired Collingwood's first-round pick via a live trade during last year's NAB AFL Draft, handing the Pies picks No.24, No.30 and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Richmond and Brisbane also own two first-round picks after trades with Geelong and Melbourne respectively.
What picks do your club have? Check them out below.
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (tied to Collingwood)
|3
|St Kilda
|4
|Hawthorn
|5
|GWS Giants
|6
|Carlton
|7
|Essendon
|8
|Gold Coast
|9
|West Coast
|10
|Adelaide
|11
|Brisbane
|12
|Richmond
|13
|Fremantle
|14
|Sydney
|15
|Richmond (tied Geelong)
|16
|Port Adelaide
|17
|Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)
|18
|Western Bulldogs
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
|22
|Richmond (tied to St Kilda)
|23
|Hawthorn
|24
|Geelong (tied to GWS Giants)
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Geelong (tied to Essendon)
|27
|Gold Coast
|28
|West Coast
|29
|Adelaide
|30
|Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
|31
|Richmond
|32
|Fremantle
|33
|Sydney
|34
|Geelong
|35
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|36
|Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
|37
|Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|
ROUND THREE
|38
|North Melbourne
|39
|Collingwood
|40
|St Kilda
|41
|Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn)
|42
|GWS Giants
|43
|Gold Coast (tied to Carlton)
|44
|Essendon
|45
|Richmond (tied to Gold Coast)
|46
|Brisbane (tied to West Coast)
|47
|Collingwood (tied to Adelaide)
|48
|Brisbane
|49
|Richmond
|50
|Collingwood (tied to Fremantle)
|51
|West Coast (tied to Sydney)
|52
|Geelong
|53
|Essendon (tied to Port Adelaide)
|54
|Gold Coast (tied to Melbourne)
|55
|Melbourne (tied to the Western Bulldogs)
|
ROUND FOUR
|56
|Hawthorn (tied to North Melbourne)
|57
|Brisbane (tied to Collingwood)
|58
|St Kilda
|59
|Port Adelaide (tied to Hawthorn)
|60
|GWS Giants
|61
|Carlton
|62
|Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
|63
|Gold Coast
|64
|West Coast
|65
|Adelaide
|66
|North Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
|67
|Hawthorn (tied to Richmond)
|68
|Adelaide (tied to Fremantle)
|69
|Sydney
|70
|Port Adelaide (tied to Geelong)
|71
|Port Adelaide
|72
|Brisbane (tied to Melbourne)
|73
|Western Bulldogs
Club-by-club draft picks
|
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|10, 29, 36, 65, 68
|Brisbane
|11, 17, 46, 48, 57, 72
|Carlton
|6, 25, 61
|Collingwood
|37, 39, 47, 50
|Essendon
|7, 44, 53
|Fremantle
|13, 32
|Geelong
|24, 26, 34, 52
|Gold Coast
|8, 19, 27, 43, 54, 62, 63
|GWS
|2, 5, 42, 60
|Hawthorn
|4, 21, 23, 56, 67
|Melbourne
|30, 41, 55
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 38, 66
|Port Adelaide
|16, 59, 70, 71
|Richmond
|12, 15, 22, 31, 45, 49
|St Kilda
|3, 40, 58
|Sydney
|14, 33, 69
|West Coast
|9, 28, 35, 51, 64
|Western Bulldogs
|18, 73
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19