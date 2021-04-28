Young guns from the NAB AFL Academy after the match against Geelong VFL on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will have two picks inside the top five if ladder positions remained the same for the rest of the year.

The Giants acquired Collingwood's first-round pick via a live trade during last year's NAB AFL Draft, handing the Pies picks No.24, No.30 and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Richmond and Brisbane also own two first-round picks after trades with Geelong and Melbourne respectively.

What picks do your club have? Check them out below.

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 GWS Giants (tied to Collingwood) 3 St Kilda 4 Hawthorn 5 GWS Giants 6 Carlton 7 Essendon 8 Gold Coast 9 West Coast 10 Adelaide 11 Brisbane 12 Richmond 13 Fremantle 14 Sydney 15 Richmond (tied Geelong) 16 Port Adelaide 17 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne) 18 Western Bulldogs

ROUND TWO 19 Gold Coast (part of assistance package in 2019) 20 North Melbourne 21 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood) 22 Richmond (tied to St Kilda) 23 Hawthorn 24 Geelong (tied to GWS Giants) 25 Carlton 26 Geelong (tied to Essendon) 27 Gold Coast 28 West Coast 29 Adelaide 30 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane) 31 Richmond 32 Fremantle 33 Sydney 34 Geelong 35 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 36 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne) 37 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)

ROUND THREE 38 North Melbourne 39 Collingwood 40 St Kilda 41 Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn) 42 GWS Giants 43 Gold Coast (tied to Carlton) 44 Essendon 45 Richmond (tied to Gold Coast) 46 Brisbane (tied to West Coast) 47 Collingwood (tied to Adelaide) 48 Brisbane 49 Richmond 50 Collingwood (tied to Fremantle) 51 West Coast (tied to Sydney) 52 Geelong 53 Essendon (tied to Port Adelaide) 54 Gold Coast (tied to Melbourne) 55 Melbourne (tied to the Western Bulldogs)

ROUND FOUR 56 Hawthorn (tied to North Melbourne) 57 Brisbane (tied to Collingwood) 58 St Kilda 59 Port Adelaide (tied to Hawthorn) 60 GWS Giants 61 Carlton 62 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon) 63 Gold Coast 64 West Coast 65 Adelaide 66 North Melbourne (tied to Brisbane) 67 Hawthorn (tied to Richmond) 68 Adelaide (tied to Fremantle) 69 Sydney 70 Port Adelaide (tied to Geelong) 71 Port Adelaide 72 Brisbane (tied to Melbourne) 73 Western Bulldogs

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS Adelaide 10, 29, 36, 65, 68 Brisbane 11, 17, 46, 48, 57, 72 Carlton 6, 25, 61 Collingwood 37, 39, 47, 50 Essendon 7, 44, 53 Fremantle 13, 32 Geelong 24, 26, 34, 52 Gold Coast 8, 19, 27, 43, 54, 62, 63 GWS 2, 5, 42, 60 Hawthorn 4, 21, 23, 56, 67 Melbourne 30, 41, 55 North Melbourne 1, 20, 38, 66 Port Adelaide 16, 59, 70, 71 Richmond 12, 15, 22, 31, 45, 49 St Kilda 3, 40, 58 Sydney 14, 33, 69 West Coast 9, 28, 35, 51, 64 Western Bulldogs 18, 73

