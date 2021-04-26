David Mundy in action during the 2021 AAMI Community Series match between West Coast and Fremantle in March. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast and Fremantle supporters will need to wait until end of this week to know if they can attend Sunday's Western Derby after it was confirmed Western Australia's three-day lockdown would end as scheduled.

WA premier Mark McGowan announced on Monday that the snap lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Monday, but some restrictions would continue to be in place while the government waits on public health advice.

Sunday's highly anticipated Derby, which is a West Coast home game, would be expected to draw a bumper crowd in excess of 55,000 fans if Optus Stadium was at full capacity.

However, McGowan said fans would need to wait until later this week to know what crowd would be permitted after Saturday night's clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne was played in an empty Optus Stadium.

Nat Fyfe leads the team out to an empty stadium during the round six clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We'll make that decision during the course of this week … we'll be able to hopefully provide some advice by the back end of the working week," Mr McGowan said on Monday.

As part of the restrictions easing, the Eagles and Dockers will be given permission to resume training as a group without masks.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir told SEN WA on Monday morning that the club would need to be flexible in its preparation this week.

"It's really important obviously. We're in footy season, we need to get there and train as a group. That's our job," the coach said.

"We're in a bit of a holding pattern. Things will move pretty quickly after we get the update today and we're just going to have to be flexible this week, especially early in the week."

The Eagles, who flew home on Saturday night on a charter flight and straight into lockdown, had a planned day off on Monday for their players.

"They’re in their homes with their families so we won’t see them until Tuesday," coach Adam Simpson said after their 97-point thrashing against the Cats.