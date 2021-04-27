THE WESTERN Bulldogs' run of talent looks set to extend again at this year's NAB AFL Draft, with father-son prospect Sam Darcy impressing in the early stages of the season.

The son of former captain and current club director Luke Darcy has some scouts viewing him as a possible top-20 talent after a promising start to the NAB League season.

Darcy, who trained with the Bulldogs over summer as part of the club's father-son program, is also a ruckman, having measured in at 203cm earlier this year.

A foot injury saw his start to this season delayed but he played in the Oakleigh Chargers' round three game against Eastern Ranges and collected 13 disposals on debut. He backed it up with a more eye-catching showing in round four, when the 17-year-old had 21 disposals, nine marks and three clearances in the Chargers' win over the Western Jets.

Although still lightly framed, it is Darcy's ability to move around the ground and impact the play that has recruiters most bullish about his draft credentials. He has returned to play at school level during the NAB League season's pause.

The Dogs will get first access to Darcy under the father-son rule, with Luke playing 226 games and booting 183 goals for the club in his career from 1994-2007.

Luke Darcy with family after his final game with the Western Bulldogs in 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Darcy would be a third generation addition to the club under the father-son rule, with Luke joining the Bulldogs under the same rule after his father David played 133 games for Footscray.

Few clubs have benefited from the father-son rule as prominently as the Bulldogs, who currently have Mitch Wallis, Lachie Hunter, Tom Liberatore, Rhylee West and Zaine Cordy all as father-son selections at the club.

The Dogs also claimed Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with the No.1 pick at last year's NAB AFL Draft as a Next Generation Academy selection, which will not happen again after the AFL brought in new rules that disallow clubs from matching bids on NGA players within the top-20 picks this year and top-40 next year.