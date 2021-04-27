Lin Jong's teammates get around him after the round six clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on April 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Berry Ankle Test Matt Crouch Groin 2-3 weeks Ben Davis Foot 1-2 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger 7-8 weeks Will Hamill Ankle TBC Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Rory Sloane Eye 1-2 weeks Daniel Talia Foot 6-7 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Hamill rolled his left ankle in a marking contest and was on crutches at the end of the match, with further assessment on his injury to come. McPherson sustained serious impact to his ribs and was cleared to play on against Hawthorn, with no other fresh injuries for the Crows at AFL level. Berry will return to training after rolling his ankle on Thursday and be tested later on the week. It became clear that Tom Lynch is requiring game day treatment to be able to play with an ongoing toe issue. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Adductor Test Cam Ellis-Yolmen Shin 1-2 weeks Darcy Gardiner Concussion 1 week Connor McFadyen Knee Test Lachie Neale Ankle 8 weeks Archie Smith Ankle Test Ely Smith Ankle 1 week Henry Smith Calf 1-2 weeks Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Plenty of sore bodies following the match against Carlton, but Gardiner and Neale are expected to be the only absences from playing Port Adelaide on Saturday. Berry has been dealing with a groin niggle and still needs to prove his fitness. In good news for the Lions, McFadyen will play his first game back from a ruptured ACL in the VFL if he gets through main training unscathed. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Thumb Test Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Tom De Koning Back Test Zac Fisher Ankle 6-7 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 3-4 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee 2 weeks Oscar McDonald Back 10-12 weeks Nic Newman Knee Test Luke Parks Hamstring Test Jack Silvagni Shoulder Test Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

The good news for the Blues is that Silvagni (shoulder) has recovered quicker than expected and could even feature as soon as this weekend. De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) should return through the VFL this week, where they are expected to be joined by Parks (hamstring). The club still expects Curnow (knee) to return for the second half of the year, having resumed running and agility activities recently. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 8-10 weeks Trent Bianco Knee 1-2 weeks Mason Cox Hamstring Test Jordan De Goey Concussion Test Jamie Elliott Leg 6-8 weeks Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

De Goey will need to tick off the mandatory concussion protocols but is fully expected to return after missing Anzac Day. However, the Pies will be extra cautious with Greenwood given his history and he'll miss at least one more week. Cox pulled up sore following the Pies' VFL match, but scans cleared him of any damage. Howe is stepping up his running, while Elliott is expected to run for the first time on Wednesday following his surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Hamstring 2-4 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle Test Sam Draper Ankle 4-6 weeks Aaron Francis Ankle Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Jordan Ridley Concussion Test Dylan Shiel Knee 10-14 weeks James Stewart Hamstring Test Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

The Bombers are expected to get back Ridley after concussion ruled him out of last week's clash with Collingwood, while they remain hopeful Francis will be available after being substituted out of Anzac Day with an ankle sprain. Stewart is getting close to a return to VFL action. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Ankle 2-3 weeks Brennan Cox Ankle Test Joel Hamling Ankle 1-2 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring 6-7 weeks Alex Pearce Knee 2 weeks Sam Switkowski Finger 4 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 7-9 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Cox didn't train on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury and required scans this week. The severity of his injury is yet to be revealed but he was described by Justin Longmuir as being "touch and go" to take on the Eagles. Hamling and Pearce continue to progress but Hamling, who is more advanced, appears just short of a much-needed return this week. Hill finally has a timeline for his return as he prepares to start kicking and preparing for a slow return to the football program. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Ankle 6-8 weeks Francis Evans Ankle 4-8 weeks Shaun Higgins Thumb/hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Knee 1-2 weeks Nathan Kreuger Knee 1-2 weeks Quinton Narkle Ankle Test Mark O'Connor Hamstring 2-3 weeks Esava Ratugolea Groin Test Cooper Stephens Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

O'Connor has started his rehabilitation from a hamstring strain sustained in the win over West Coast. Scans have also revealed Kolodjashnij suffered a low-grade medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury and is "unlikely" to face Sydney according to head of football Simon Lloyd. Higgins has ramped up his return from a broken thumb but is expected to be in the frame next week. Narkle injured his ankle in the VFL practice match but is hoping to be available for selection this weekend. Ratugolea will be a watch after pulling out of Saturday's practice match against the AFL Academy late with groin soreness. Kreuger has now missed two games of VFL and is expected back in the "short-term". - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Matt Rowell Knee 7 weeks Luke Towey Foot 4 weeks Jacob Townsend Face 2 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Not a lot of news on the injury front for the Suns. Zac Smith played in the VFL on Saturday, getting through 70 minutes of action, and is expected to progress that this weekend. Townsend is closing in on a return after suffering a facial fracture three weeks ago. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 7-9 weeks Phil Davis Calf 4 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 7 weeks Cameron Fleeton Concussion Test Nick Haynes Hamstring 2-4 weeks Tom Hutchesson Hamstring 2-4 weeks Adam Kennedy Shoulder 4-6 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 1 week Xavier O'Halloran Shoulder Test Braydon Preuss Shoulder 6 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Test Jake Stein Thumb 6-8 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Lachie Whitfield has recovered from the effects of a bruised liver he copped in a pre-season training mishap and is available for selection this week. The Giants will decide as late as Friday whether the reigning club champion will come straight back into the senior team or first have a run in the VFL. Reid’s hamstring strain has improved quicker than expected and he’s a chance to return. Haynes will miss up to a month of footy with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Bulldogs, while O'Halloran will have a fitness test on the shoulder he hurt in the final minutes of that match. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring TBC Shaun Burgoyne Ankle Test Jon Ceglar Ankle 2-3 weeks Will Day Ankle Indefinite Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 4-6 weeks Jack Gunston Back 1-2 weeks Daniel Howe Soreness Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Gunston's chances to play will be assessed later in the week after making a strong recovery from back surgery in December. A call on Burgoyne won't be made until Thursday or Friday due to swelling in the ankle injury that forced him to be subbed out of the win over Adelaide. Bramble injured his hamstring in the VFL, while Howe missed the AFL clash due to soreness. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Harmes Wrist 1 week Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye 5-7 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Joel Smith Knee 5-7 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

It's all good news for the Demons, with Harmes (wrist) not far away and with Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) continuing their strong returns through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 4-6 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe TBC Trent Dumont Calf Test Aaron Hall Concussion Test Kyron Hayden Hamstring 3-4 weeks Charlie Lazzaro Hamstring Test Luke McDonald Pectoral 8-10 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot TBC Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 3-4 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Robbie Tarrant Kidney Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

There has been a setback for Corr (toe) in his return, with the Kangaroos now saying they won't have clarity on his timeline for another fortnight. However, in better news, Hall (concussion) is set to return this week and Dumont (calf) will make his comeback through the VFL. Hayden (hamstring) is expected to miss a month, while McGuinness (foot) and Spicer (hamstring) both suffered injuries in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring TBC Zak Butters Ankle 3-4 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 10-12 weeks Tyson Goldsack Knee 1-2 weeks Lachie Jones Ankle 3-4 weeks Ollie Lord Calf TBC Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 8-9 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Burgoyne injured his right hamstring in the SANFL and will undergo scans on Tuesday. Jones had successful surgery on an ankle syndesmosis injury during the week, while Mead has returned from hospital and is recovering from a lacerated spleen at home. Riley Bonner has been cleared to play after recovering from a hamstring injury in round one. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Thomson Dow Appendix Test Ryan Garthwaite Shoulder 2-3 weeks Dylan Grimes Ankle Test Kane Lambert Calf 3-4 weeks Dustin Martin Concussion 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 3-4 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Nick Vlastuin Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

All of a sudden the Tigers have their share of injury concerns. Martin is unavailable after his concussion, while respective calf injuries to Lambert and Prestia will see them both miss multiple weeks. The club is confident Grimes will play against the Western Bulldogs this week, with Vlastuin likely to return against Geelong in round eight. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Frawley Hamstring Test Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 3-6 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf 3-6 weeks Bradley Hill Achilles Test Daniel McKenzie Suspension Round 8 Ben Paton Broken leg Season Jimmy Webster Groin Test Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Hill was subbed out of the loss to Port Adelaide with Achilles soreness and finished the game with ice applied to the region. The Saints won't take any risks with their wingman, especially after Gresham snapped his Achilles earlier in the season. Webster will need to pass a fitness test in order to play, however it appears likely Frawley will return via the VFL. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Blakey Thigh Test Robbie Fox Finger 1-2 weeks Lance Franklin Knee 2-3 weeks George Hewett Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom Hickey Knee 5-7 weeks Tom McCartin Hamstring Test Sam Naismith Knee TBC Dane Rampe Finger 1-2 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ben Ronke Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Reid felt tightness in his right calf in the match against Gold Coast and scans showed a low-grade strain. He’s expected to be out until round nine at the earliest. Hewett will miss at least one match and go through the standard concussion protocols. McCartin and Blakey will undergo fitness tests later in the week before being considered to face Geelong. Tough co-captain Rampe is pushing to return ahead of schedule, but is likely to be held back another week or two. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shannon Hurn Calf Test Josh Kennedy Ankle Test Jeremy McGovern Groin TBC Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Liam Ryan Shin 5-7 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

McGovern is "more unlikely than likely" for Sunday's Derby, according to Adam Simpson. The club was waiting on scans and hopeful it would not be a long-term injury. Kennedy has been running on his ankle this week and is confident of a return for Sunday's Western Derby. The club is hopeful Hurn will recover from a soleus strain to break the club games record. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 12-16 weeks Tim English Concussion 1-2 weeks Ryan Gardner Shoulder 3-5 weeks Toby McLean Knee 4-6 weeks Lin Jong Hamstring 10-12 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 3-5 weeks Bailey Williams Collarbone 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

The Dogs' win over GWS came at a cost, with Dunkley and Jong undergoing surgery for their respective injuries. English will miss this week under concussion protocols but his jaw avoided injury in the brutal head knock. Williams remains a couple of weeks away, while McLean is inching closer to a return to action from his knee reconstruction about the midway point of the season. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list