PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Berry  Ankle  Test
 Matt Crouch  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Ben Davis  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  7-8 weeks
 Will Hamill  Ankle  TBC
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Rory Sloane  Eye  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  6-7 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Hamill rolled his left ankle in a marking contest and was on crutches at the end of the match, with further assessment on his injury to come. McPherson sustained serious impact to his ribs and was cleared to play on against Hawthorn, with no other fresh injuries for the Crows at AFL level. Berry will return to training after rolling his ankle on Thursday and be tested later on the week. It became clear that Tom Lynch is requiring game day treatment to be able to play with an ongoing toe issue. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Adductor  Test
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Shin  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Gardiner  Concussion  1 week
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  Test
 Lachie Neale  Ankle  8 weeks
 Archie Smith  Ankle  Test
 Ely Smith  Ankle  1 week
 Henry Smith  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jack Payne  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Plenty of sore bodies following the match against Carlton, but Gardiner and Neale are expected to be the only absences from playing Port Adelaide on Saturday. Berry has been dealing with a groin niggle and still needs to prove his fitness. In good news for the Lions, McFadyen will play his first game back from a ruptured ACL in the VFL if he gets through main training unscathed. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Thumb  Test
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Tom De Koning  Back  Test
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  2 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  10-12 weeks
 Nic Newman  Knee  Test
 Luke Parks  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Shoulder  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

The good news for the Blues is that Silvagni (shoulder) has recovered quicker than expected and could even feature as soon as this weekend. De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) should return through the VFL this week, where they are expected to be joined by Parks (hamstring). The club still expects Curnow (knee) to return for the second half of the year, having resumed running and agility activities recently. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Trent Bianco  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Mason Cox  Hamstring  Test
 Jordan De Goey  Concussion  Test
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  6-8 weeks
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

De Goey will need to tick off the mandatory concussion protocols but is fully expected to return after missing Anzac Day. However, the Pies will be extra cautious with Greenwood given his history and he'll miss at least one more week. Cox pulled up sore following the Pies' VFL match, but scans cleared him of any damage. Howe is stepping up his running, while Elliott is expected to run for the first time on Wednesday following his surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   2-4 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  Test
 Sam Draper  Ankle   4-6 weeks
 Aaron Francis  Ankle  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Jordan Ridley  Concussion  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  10-14 weeks
 James Stewart  Hamstring  Test
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite 
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

The Bombers are expected to get back Ridley after concussion ruled him out of last week's clash with Collingwood, while they remain hopeful Francis will be available after being substituted out of Anzac Day with an ankle sprain. Stewart is getting close to a return to VFL action. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Adam Cerra  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Brennan Cox  Ankle  Test
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Alex Pearce  Knee  2 weeks
 Sam Switkowski  Finger  4 weeks
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Cox didn't train on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury and required scans this week. The severity of his injury is yet to be revealed but he was described by Justin Longmuir as being "touch and go" to take on the Eagles. Hamling and Pearce continue to progress but Hamling, who is more advanced, appears just short of a much-needed return this week. Hill finally has a timeline for his return as he prepares to start kicking and preparing for a slow return to the football program. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   6-8 weeks
 Francis Evans  Ankle  4-8 weeks
 Shaun Higgins  Thumb/hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Quinton Narkle  Ankle  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Esava Ratugolea  Groin  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

O'Connor has started his rehabilitation from a hamstring strain sustained in the win over West Coast. Scans have also revealed Kolodjashnij suffered a low-grade medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury and is "unlikely" to face Sydney according to head of football Simon Lloyd. Higgins has ramped up his return from a broken thumb but is expected to be in the frame next week. Narkle injured his ankle in the VFL practice match but is hoping to be available for selection this weekend. Ratugolea will be a watch after pulling out of Saturday's practice match against the AFL Academy late with groin soreness. Kreuger has now missed two games of VFL and is expected back in the "short-term". - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Matt Rowell  Knee  7 weeks
 Luke Towey  Foot  4 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  2 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Not a lot of news on the injury front for the Suns. Zac Smith played in the VFL on Saturday, getting through 70 minutes of action, and is expected to progress that this weekend. Townsend is closing in on a return after suffering a facial fracture three weeks ago. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  4 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  7 weeks
 Cameron Fleeton  Concussion  Test
 Nick Haynes  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  1 week
 Xavier O'Halloran  Shoulder  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  6 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Test
 Jake Stein  Thumb  6-8 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Lachie Whitfield has recovered from the effects of a bruised liver he copped in a pre-season training mishap and is available for selection this week. The Giants will decide as late as Friday whether the reigning club champion will come straight back into the senior team or first have a run in the VFL. Reid’s hamstring strain has improved quicker than expected and he’s a chance to return. Haynes will miss up to a month of footy with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Bulldogs, while O'Halloran will have a fitness test on the shoulder he hurt in the final minutes of that match. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  TBC
 Shaun Burgoyne  Ankle  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Will Day  Ankle  Indefinite
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Back  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Howe  Soreness  Test
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Gunston's chances to play will be assessed later in the week after making a strong recovery from back surgery in December. A call on Burgoyne won't be made until Thursday or Friday due to swelling in the ankle injury that forced him to be subbed out of the win over Adelaide. Bramble injured his hamstring in the VFL, while Howe missed the AFL clash due to soreness. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Harmes  Wrist  1 week
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  5-7 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Joel Smith  Knee  5-7 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

It's all good news for the Demons, with Harmes (wrist) not far away and with Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) continuing their strong returns through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  TBC
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Test
 Aaron Hall  Concussion  Test
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Charlie Lazzaro  Hamstring  Test
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  8-10 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

There has been a setback for Corr (toe) in his return, with the Kangaroos now saying they won't have clarity on his timeline for another fortnight. However, in better news, Hall (concussion) is set to return this week and Dumont (calf) will make his comeback through the VFL. Hayden (hamstring) is expected to miss a month, while McGuinness (foot) and Spicer (hamstring) both suffered injuries in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  TBC
 Zak Butters  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  10-12 weeks
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Ollie Lord  Calf  TBC
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  8-9 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Burgoyne injured his right hamstring in the SANFL and will undergo scans on Tuesday. Jones had successful surgery on an ankle syndesmosis injury during the week, while Mead has returned from hospital and is recovering from a lacerated spleen at home. Riley Bonner has been cleared to play after recovering from a hamstring injury in round one. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Thomson Dow  Appendix  Test
 Ryan Garthwaite  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Dylan Grimes  Ankle  Test
 Kane Lambert  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Calf  3-4 weeks 
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  1-2 weeks 
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

All of a sudden the Tigers have their share of injury concerns. Martin is unavailable after his concussion, while respective calf injuries to Lambert and Prestia will see them both miss multiple weeks. The club is confident Grimes will play against the Western Bulldogs this week, with Vlastuin likely to return against Geelong in round eight. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Frawley  Hamstring  Test
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  3-6 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  3-6 weeks
 Bradley Hill  Achilles  Test
 Daniel McKenzie  Suspension  Round 8
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Jimmy Webster  Groin  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Hill was subbed out of the loss to Port Adelaide with Achilles soreness and finished the game with ice applied to the region. The Saints won't take any risks with their wingman, especially after Gresham snapped his Achilles earlier in the season. Webster will need to pass a fitness test in order to play, however it appears likely Frawley will return via the VFL. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Blakey  Thigh  Test
 Robbie Fox  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Lance Franklin  Knee  2-3 weeks
 George Hewett  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Tom McCartin  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
 Dane Rampe  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Sam Reid   Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ben Ronke  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

Reid felt tightness in his right calf in the match against Gold Coast and scans showed a low-grade strain. He’s expected to be out until round nine at the earliest. Hewett will miss at least one match and go through the standard concussion protocols. McCartin and Blakey will undergo fitness tests later in the week before being considered to face Geelong. Tough co-captain Rampe is pushing to return ahead of schedule, but is likely to be held back another week or two. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Ankle  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Groin  TBC
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  Test
 Liam Ryan  Shin  5-7 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

McGovern is "more unlikely than likely" for Sunday's Derby, according to Adam Simpson. The club was waiting on scans and hopeful it would not be a long-term injury. Kennedy has been running on his ankle this week and is confident of a return for Sunday's Western Derby. The club is hopeful Hurn will recover from a soleus strain to break the club games record. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  10-12 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Bailey Williams   Collarbone   2-3 weeks 
Updated: Tuesday, April 27

Early prognosis

The Dogs' win over GWS came at a cost, with Dunkley and Jong undergoing surgery for their respective injuries. English will miss this week under concussion protocols but his jaw avoided injury in the brutal head knock. Williams remains a couple of weeks away, while McLean is inching closer to a return to action from his knee reconstruction about the midway point of the season. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 