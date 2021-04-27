|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Berry
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Ben Davis
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|7-8 weeks
|Will Hamill
|Ankle
|TBC
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Hamill rolled his left ankle in a marking contest and was on crutches at the end of the match, with further assessment on his injury to come. McPherson sustained serious impact to his ribs and was cleared to play on against Hawthorn, with no other fresh injuries for the Crows at AFL level. Berry will return to training after rolling his ankle on Thursday and be tested later on the week. It became clear that Tom Lynch is requiring game day treatment to be able to play with an ongoing toe issue. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Adductor
|Test
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Concussion
|1 week
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|Test
|Lachie Neale
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Archie Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|1 week
|Henry Smith
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Plenty of sore bodies following the match against Carlton, but Gardiner and Neale are expected to be the only absences from playing Port Adelaide on Saturday. Berry has been dealing with a groin niggle and still needs to prove his fitness. In good news for the Lions, McFadyen will play his first game back from a ruptured ACL in the VFL if he gets through main training unscathed. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Thumb
|Test
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|Test
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
The good news for the Blues is that Silvagni (shoulder) has recovered quicker than expected and could even feature as soon as this weekend. De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) should return through the VFL this week, where they are expected to be joined by Parks (hamstring). The club still expects Curnow (knee) to return for the second half of the year, having resumed running and agility activities recently. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mason Cox
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jordan De Goey
|Concussion
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|6-8 weeks
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
De Goey will need to tick off the mandatory concussion protocols but is fully expected to return after missing Anzac Day. However, the Pies will be extra cautious with Greenwood given his history and he'll miss at least one more week. Cox pulled up sore following the Pies' VFL match, but scans cleared him of any damage. Howe is stepping up his running, while Elliott is expected to run for the first time on Wednesday following his surgery. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Ankle
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Jordan Ridley
|Concussion
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|10-14 weeks
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|Test
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
The Bombers are expected to get back Ridley after concussion ruled him out of last week's clash with Collingwood, while they remain hopeful Francis will be available after being substituted out of Anzac Day with an ankle sprain. Stewart is getting close to a return to VFL action. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Brennan Cox
|Ankle
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Finger
|4 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Cox didn't train on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury and required scans this week. The severity of his injury is yet to be revealed but he was described by Justin Longmuir as being "touch and go" to take on the Eagles. Hamling and Pearce continue to progress but Hamling, who is more advanced, appears just short of a much-needed return this week. Hill finally has a timeline for his return as he prepares to start kicking and preparing for a slow return to the football program. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|4-8 weeks
|Shaun Higgins
|Thumb/hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Quinton Narkle
|Ankle
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Esava Ratugolea
|Groin
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
O'Connor has started his rehabilitation from a hamstring strain sustained in the win over West Coast. Scans have also revealed Kolodjashnij suffered a low-grade medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury and is "unlikely" to face Sydney according to head of football Simon Lloyd. Higgins has ramped up his return from a broken thumb but is expected to be in the frame next week. Narkle injured his ankle in the VFL practice match but is hoping to be available for selection this weekend. Ratugolea will be a watch after pulling out of Saturday's practice match against the AFL Academy late with groin soreness. Kreuger has now missed two games of VFL and is expected back in the "short-term". - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Luke Towey
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|2 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Not a lot of news on the injury front for the Suns. Zac Smith played in the VFL on Saturday, getting through 70 minutes of action, and is expected to progress that this weekend. Townsend is closing in on a return after suffering a facial fracture three weeks ago. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Cameron Fleeton
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|1 week
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Shoulder
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|6 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jake Stein
|Thumb
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Lachie Whitfield has recovered from the effects of a bruised liver he copped in a pre-season training mishap and is available for selection this week. The Giants will decide as late as Friday whether the reigning club champion will come straight back into the senior team or first have a run in the VFL. Reid’s hamstring strain has improved quicker than expected and he’s a chance to return. Haynes will miss up to a month of footy with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Bulldogs, while O'Halloran will have a fitness test on the shoulder he hurt in the final minutes of that match. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Shaun Burgoyne
|Ankle
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Howe
|Soreness
|Test
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Gunston's chances to play will be assessed later in the week after making a strong recovery from back surgery in December. A call on Burgoyne won't be made until Thursday or Friday due to swelling in the ankle injury that forced him to be subbed out of the win over Adelaide. Bramble injured his hamstring in the VFL, while Howe missed the AFL clash due to soreness. - Mitch Cleary.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Harmes
|Wrist
|1 week
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|5-7 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
It's all good news for the Demons, with Harmes (wrist) not far away and with Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) continuing their strong returns through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|TBC
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Concussion
|Test
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Charlie Lazzaro
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|8-10 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
There has been a setback for Corr (toe) in his return, with the Kangaroos now saying they won't have clarity on his timeline for another fortnight. However, in better news, Hall (concussion) is set to return this week and Dumont (calf) will make his comeback through the VFL. Hayden (hamstring) is expected to miss a month, while McGuinness (foot) and Spicer (hamstring) both suffered injuries in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Calf
|TBC
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|8-9 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Burgoyne injured his right hamstring in the SANFL and will undergo scans on Tuesday. Jones had successful surgery on an ankle syndesmosis injury during the week, while Mead has returned from hospital and is recovering from a lacerated spleen at home. Riley Bonner has been cleared to play after recovering from a hamstring injury in round one. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Thomson Dow
|Appendix
|Test
|Ryan Garthwaite
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Ankle
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
All of a sudden the Tigers have their share of injury concerns. Martin is unavailable after his concussion, while respective calf injuries to Lambert and Prestia will see them both miss multiple weeks. The club is confident Grimes will play against the Western Bulldogs this week, with Vlastuin likely to return against Geelong in round eight. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|3-6 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|3-6 weeks
|Bradley Hill
|Achilles
|Test
|Daniel McKenzie
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Jimmy Webster
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Hill was subbed out of the loss to Port Adelaide with Achilles soreness and finished the game with ice applied to the region. The Saints won't take any risks with their wingman, especially after Gresham snapped his Achilles earlier in the season. Webster will need to pass a fitness test in order to play, however it appears likely Frawley will return via the VFL. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Blakey
|Thigh
|Test
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|George Hewett
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Tom McCartin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Dane Rampe
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
Reid felt tightness in his right calf in the match against Gold Coast and scans showed a low-grade strain. He’s expected to be out until round nine at the earliest. Hewett will miss at least one match and go through the standard concussion protocols. McCartin and Blakey will undergo fitness tests later in the week before being considered to face Geelong. Tough co-captain Rampe is pushing to return ahead of schedule, but is likely to be held back another week or two. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Ankle
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Groin
|TBC
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Shin
|5-7 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
McGovern is "more unlikely than likely" for Sunday's Derby, according to Adam Simpson. The club was waiting on scans and hopeful it would not be a long-term injury. Kennedy has been running on his ankle this week and is confident of a return for Sunday's Western Derby. The club is hopeful Hurn will recover from a soleus strain to break the club games record. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|12-16 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Bailey Williams
|Collarbone
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 27
Early prognosis
The Dogs' win over GWS came at a cost, with Dunkley and Jong undergoing surgery for their respective injuries. English will miss this week under concussion protocols but his jaw avoided injury in the brutal head knock. Williams remains a couple of weeks away, while McLean is inching closer to a return to action from his knee reconstruction about the midway point of the season. – Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list