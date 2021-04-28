AFL FANTASY coaches have enjoyed the relaxed kick-in rules as points are flowing for defenders.

In 2020, the removal of the need to ‘chip’ the ball to himself if they wished to dispose of the ball outside of the goal square following a behind made it much easier to gain the bonus +3 in Fantasy. This year the kick statistic is even easier as the man on the mark is back a further five metres, giving plenty of space to run out of the square and get the disposal away.

Savvy Fantasy coaches have been keeping an eye on the players who are a) taking the kick-ins and b) play on at almost every opportunity.

Kangaroo Jack Ziebell has been the kick-in king this season.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a role change that has seen him play predominantly in the defensive-50 and producing the best Fantasy numbers of his career. Coming off a whopping 170-point game, Ziebell is the second-highest scoring player in the competition behind ball-magnet Jack Macrae, greatly helped by his kick-in stats.

Ziebell has added a bonus 147 Fantasy points to his tally (24.5 per game) over the first six rounds as he’s been responsible for 63 per cent of North Melbourne’s kick-ins. He’s played on 89 per cent of the time.

Jake Lloyd has previously been the player Fantasy coaches have looked to as the kick-in specialist. Despite sharing his role more this season, he’s taken half of the Swans’ kick-ins, playing on every time.

In the first three rounds, it was Jordan Ridley who was set Fantasy tongues wagging.

He had taken 88 per cent of Essendon’s kick-ins and had played on 36 out of 41 times to gain him a bonus 27 points per game, taking his average at the time to an impressive 108.3. Concussion in the early stages of the round five clash meant the Bombers needed to mix things up.

Greater Western Sydney and Sydney have had the fewest players entrusted with kick-in duties. Just four players from each side have been used to bring the ball back into play so far this year. On the other hand, Adelaide has used the most with 13 followed by Gold Coast with 11.

Dougal Howard has been the designated kicker for the Saints this season taking the kick-in 69 per cent of the time.

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Brodie Smith 6 82.2 27 39% 15 56% Tom Doedee 6 66.8 9 13% 7 78% Andrew McPherson 6 48.7 9 13% 8 89% Paul Seedsman 6 91.3 7 10% 5 71% Luke Brown 5 49.2 7 10% 5 71% Jake Kelly 5 64 3 4% 2 67% Jordon Butts 6 42.8 2 3% 2 100% Tom Lynch 6 59 1 1% 1 100% David Mackay 1 42 1 1% 1 100% Will Hamill 6 43 1 1% 0 0% Rory Laird 6 105.2 1 1% 0 0% Lachlan Sholl 6 86.2 1 1% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Daniel Rich 6 100 34 56% 32 94% Grant Birchall 6 71.3 21 34% 11 52% Brandon Starcevich 6 45.5 2 3% 1 50% Mitch Robinson 6 65.8 1 2% 0 0% Marcus Adams 4 58 1 2% 1 100% Callum Ah Chee 5 39.8 1 2% 1 100% Harris Andrews 6 66.7 1 2% 0 0%

Daniel Rich unleashes a long bomb against Geelong in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Sam Docherty 6 103.7 21 33% 19 90% Jacob Weitering 6 70 13 20% 12 92% Adam Saad 6 72.3 11 17% 11 100% Lachie Plowman 6 65 10 16% 7 70% Sam Petrevski-Seton 6 68.7 5 8% 4 80% Tom Williamson 3 32.3 2 3% 0 0% Zac Williams 4 76.5 1 2% 0 0% Liam Jones 6 56.7 1 2% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Brayden Maynard 6 69.8 20 41% 15 75% Jeremy Howe 5 71.4 10 20% 10 100% Jack Crisp 6 100.2 6 12% 4 67% Isaac Quaynor 6 66 5 10% 4 80% Darcy Moore 6 66.3 4 8% 3 75% Jordan Roughead 6 60 3 6% 2 67% Chris Mayne 3 73 1 2% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Jordan Ridley 5 89.6 42 64% 37 88% Dyson Heppell 4 99.3 9 14% 7 78% Mason Redman 5 66.4 6 9% 5 83% Jayden Laverde 6 61 4 6% 4 100% Matt Guelfi 4 50.8 3 5% 2 67% Darcy Parish 6 96.7 1 2% 0 0% Aaron Francis 6 48.8 1 2% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Luke Ryan 6 83.8 39 60% 26 67% Nathan Wilson 5 57.4 16 25% 12 75% Hayden Young 3 50.7 8 12% 5 63% Griffin Logue 2 34.5 1 2% 0 0% Heath Chapman 5 58.6 1 2% 1 100%

Luke Ryan kicks long against Hawthorn in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Tom Stewart 6 96.8 20 32% 18 90% Mitch Duncan 4 119.3 8 13% 4 50% Isaac Smith 6 94.2 7 11% 6 86% Lachie Henderson 6 66.8 7 11% 7 100% Jordan Clark 5 54.2 6 10% 5 83% Zach Tuohy 5 68.4 5 8% 5 100% Cameron Guthrie 6 107.2 4 6% 2 50% Mark O'Connor 5 69.2 2 3% 0 0% Sam Menegola 4 76.8 2 3% 1 50% Joel Selwood 6 90.3 2 3% 1 50%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Jack Bowes 6 102.5 32 48% 29 91% Wil Powell 6 67.2 18 27% 10 56% Jack Lukosius 6 84.2 4 6% 3 75% Oleg Markov 6 81.3 3 4% 1 33% Sean Lemmens 5 55.6 3 4% 3 100% Jarrod Harbrow 3 61.3 2 3% 1 50% Touk Miller 6 111.8 1 1% 0 0% Brandon Ellis 6 108.7 1 1% 1 100% Connor Budarick 2 58 1 1% 0 0% Sam Collins 6 53.5 1 1% 0 0% Lachie Weller 6 91.7 1 1% 0 0%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Isaac Cumming 6 85 37 55% 29 78% Harry Perryman 3 86.7 14 21% 9 64% Lachie Ash 6 93.5 14 21% 12 86% Sam J. Reid 3 25.3 2 3% 1 50%

Isaac Cumming in action against Fremantle in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Blake Hardwick 6 81 24 36% 17 71% Shaun Burgoyne 5 47.4 15 22% 8 53% Jack Scrimshaw 5 64.4 11 16% 7 64% Will Day 2 71.5 7 10% 4 57% Michael Hartley 1 95 7 10% 5 71% Jarman Impey 6 87.8 2 3% 1 50% Sam Frost 6 55.7 1 1% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Steven May 5 70.6 20 47% 19 95% Christian Salem 6 99.5 13 30% 13 100% Trent Rivers 6 56.5 5 12% 5 100% Adam Tomlinson 6 60.5 3 7% 2 67% Michael Hibberd 2 63.5 1 2% 1 100% Jake Lever 6 71.3 1 2% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Jack Ziebell 6 119.2 55 63% 49 89% Aaron Hall 4 67 10 11% 8 80% Aidan Corr 2 64.5 6 7% 5 83% Aiden Bonar 5 60.8 4 5% 3 75% Shaun Atley 6 84.2 3 3% 1 33% Lachie Young 6 63 3 3% 1 33% Josh Walker 5 54.2 3 3% 0 0% Jared Polec 3 58.3 2 2% 2 100% Connor Menadue 2 71 1 1% 1 100%

Jack Ziebell in action during the round five clash against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Tom Jonas 6 66.8 18 27% 16 89% Ryan Burton 6 78.7 18 27% 17 94% Dan Houston 6 91 12 18% 12 100% Aliir Aliir 6 70.8 11 16% 9 82% Hamish Hartlett 5 64 5 7% 3 60% Tom Clurey 6 64.2 3 4% 0 0%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Jayden Short 6 88 36 57% 28 78% Noah Balta 6 48.3 9 14% 6 67% Bachar Houli 3 86 8 13% 6 75% Shane Edwards 6 81.8 2 3% 2 100% Dylan Grimes 6 47.3 2 3% 2 100% Nick Vlastuin 1 35 2 3% 2 100% Nathan Broad 6 55.8 2 3% 2 100% Derek Eggmolesse-Smith 1 30 1 2% 1 100% Liam Baker 6 67.7 1 2% 0 0%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Dougal Howard 6 67.8 47 69% 39 83% Callum Wilkie 6 60 5 7% 5 100% Jimmy Webster 4 50.5 3 4% 1 33% Nick Coffield 6 64.7 3 4% 3 100% Ben Long 5 42 3 4% 1 33% Tom Highmore 2 57.5 2 3% 2 100% Josh Battle 6 67.7 2 3% 2 100% Hunter Clark 6 79 2 3% 2 100% Bradley Hill 6 65.3 1 1% 1 100%

Dougal Howard ahead of the 2021 season. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Jake Lloyd 6 99.7 39 50% 39 100% Jordan Dawson 6 81 29 37% 28 97% Braeden Campbell 6 56.8 5 6% 5 100% Harry Cunningham 6 52.8 5 6% 3 60%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Shannon Hurn 4 82.5 23 37% 22 96% Alex Witherden 2 98 15 24% 13 87% Jackson Nelson 6 63.2 11 18% 11 100% Jeremy McGovern 6 70.5 9 15% 7 78% Brad Sheppard 6 72.3 3 5% 3 100% Tom Cole 6 58 1 2% 1 100%

Player Games Fantasy Kick-ins Team kick-in % Play on Play on % Caleb Daniel 5 72.2 21 39% 18 86% Bailey Dale 6 79.2 15 28% 14 93% Taylor Duryea 6 76.8 10 19% 8 80% Bailey Williams 5 73.2 4 7% 4 100% Hayden Crozier 2 80.5 2 4% 2 100% Jason Johannisen 4 48.5 1 2% 1 100% Alex Keath 6 71.7 1 2% 0 0%

