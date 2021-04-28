TASMANIAN Government officials have granted North Melbourne approval to host Melbourne at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

After returning from COVID-19-affected Western Australia last weekend, the Roos were informed on Wednesday they will be free to fly south and tackle the Demons.

It will be the Roos' first home game in the Apple Isle since 2019.

North Melbourne players and officials touched down in WA last Friday ahead of their clash with Fremantle, just as the state announced a snap three-day lockdown due to two cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Despite fulfilling hotel isolation and playing in front of an empty Optus Stadium on Saturday, the Roos were still required to return a negative COVID-19 test and isolate at home after touching down in Melbourne on Sunday.

North Melbourne players run out on to an empty Optus Stadium against Fremantle in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Victorian health officials downgraded the Perth and Peel regions from a red zone to an orange zone on midnight on Tuesday before Tasmania announced an easing of restrictions from Wednesday evening.

"From 5pm today, Tasmanian Government restrictions specific to the cases identified in Western Australia will be lifted," Tasmanian Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said.

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio said the club was thrilled to be able to return to Hobart for the first time in more than 18 months after what he described as "a delicate situation".

"We have close to six thousand members and lots of supporters in Tasmania who have all been deprived with no football being played in Tassie last season," he said.

The Roos will be looking for their first win of the season against the unbeaten Demons in the 1.10pm clash on Sunday.