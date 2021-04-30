THE AFL has a new running king. 

Adelaide wingman Lachie Sholl is eyeing Tom Scully's record as the most dominant runner in a single season after a blistering start to 2021. 

Telstra Tracker data shows Sholl has clocked the most kilometres on the ground in all six of his games this year and holds the top three efforts across the competition. 

It has the 21-year-old on-track to eclipse Scully's 2017 record (the first year data started) where he covered the most distance on the ground in 19 of his 24 matches for Greater Western Sydney. 

Most No.1-ranked games - each season

Season 

Player

Team

Matches Ranked #1 runner 

2017

Tom Scully

GWS Giants

19

2018

Andrew Gaff

West Coast

13

2019

Ben Brown

Nth Melb

14

2020

Andrew Gaff

West Coast

15

2021

Lachlan Sholl

Adelaide Crows

6

Scully holds the all-time single-game record with a whopping 18.9km in the Giants' 2017 preliminary final against Richmond at the MCG. 

Sholl's 17.3km in the round four match against North Melbourne – which also saw him join an exclusive group as a two-time NAB AFL Rising Star nominee – is the furthest covered in a single match this season. 

Taken at pick No.64 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, the Calder Cannons product is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 22 disposals and five inside 50s per game. 

Sholl's streak will be threatened most in upcoming games against Carlton (round 15) and Brisbane (round 16) with Blue Sam Walsh and Lion Hugh McCluggage breathing down his neck. 

Most metres covered – 2021 

Round 

Player

Position

Team

Venue

Distance (km)

4

Lachlan Sholl

Wing

Adelaide

Marvel Stadium

17.3

1

Lachlan Sholl

Wing

Adelaide

Adelaide Oval

17.1

3

Lachlan Sholl

Wing

Adelaide

Adelaide Oval

16.5

6

Hugh McCluggage

Wing

Brisbane

Marvel Stadium

16.5

4

Sam Walsh

Mid

Carlton

Metricon Stadium

16.4

6

Matthew Cottrell

Wing

Carlton

Marvel Stadium

16.4

4

Matthew Cottrell

Wing

Carlton

Metricon Stadium

16.4

1

Tim Taranto

Mid

GWS Giants

GIANTS Stadium

16.4

4

Xavier O'Halloran

Wing

GWS Giants

MCG

16.3

5

Errol Gulden

Gen Fwd

Sydney

SCG

16.3

Meantime, St Kilda forward and newly instated vice-captain Tim Membrey is the surprise holder of the fastest speed across the first six rounds. 

Membrey clocked 35.6km/h in the Saints' come-from-behind win over West Coast in round four, ahead of Gary Rohan's 35.4km/h for Geelong in his return from suspension in round five. 

St Kilda's Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during the round three match against Essendon on April 03, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond-turned-Gold Coast defender Oleg Markov holds the record since data capture started with 37.4km/h in round two, 2019 as a Tiger. 

Fastest speeds clocked – 2021  

Round 

Player

Top Speed (KM/H)

4

Tim Membrey (STK)

35.60

5

Gary Rohan (GEEL)

35.42

3

Travis Colyer (FREM)

35.39

1

Aiden Bonar (NM)

35.23

2

Bobby Hill (GWS)

35.14

1

Joel Hamling (FREM)

35.06

3

Michael Frederick (FREM)

35.06

2

Jimmy Webster (STK)

34.92

3

Nick Hind (ESS)

34.85

6

Mitch McGovern (CARL)

34.70

Running data also highlights Melbourne's new-found defensive efforts with three of the top five players in the competition for the highest average speed in defence this season. 

Tom Sparrow, Alex Neal-Bullen and James Jordon are all above 9.5km/h while Melbourne is in defence. 

Highest average speed in defence this season (min 3 games)

Tom Sparrow

Melbourne

10.06km/h

Connor Blakely

Fremantle

10.05km/h

Dion Prestia

Richmond

9.73km/h

Alex Neal-Bullen

Melbourne

9.72km/h

James Jordon

Melbourne

9.54km/h

Sparrow also features in the top five of players in the competition for average speed while their team is in attack, behind North Melbourne pair Aaron Hall and Charlie Lazzaro. 

Highest average speed in attack this season (min 3 games)

Aaron Hall

North Melbourne

10.17km/h

Charlie Lazzaro

North Melbourne

9.98km/h

Tom Sparrow

Melbourne

9.9km/h

Zac Langdon

West Coast

9.78km/h

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS Giants

9.45km/h

All data supplied by Champion Data

