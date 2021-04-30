Adelaide's Lachlan Sholl in action during the round six clash with Hawthorn on April 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has a new running king.

Adelaide wingman Lachie Sholl is eyeing Tom Scully's record as the most dominant runner in a single season after a blistering start to 2021.

Telstra Tracker data shows Sholl has clocked the most kilometres on the ground in all six of his games this year and holds the top three efforts across the competition.

It has the 21-year-old on-track to eclipse Scully's 2017 record (the first year data started) where he covered the most distance on the ground in 19 of his 24 matches for Greater Western Sydney.

Most No.1-ranked games - each season Season Player Team Matches Ranked #1 runner 2017 Tom Scully GWS Giants 19 2018 Andrew Gaff West Coast 13 2019 Ben Brown Nth Melb 14 2020 Andrew Gaff West Coast 15 2021 Lachlan Sholl Adelaide Crows 6

Scully holds the all-time single-game record with a whopping 18.9km in the Giants' 2017 preliminary final against Richmond at the MCG.

Sholl's 17.3km in the round four match against North Melbourne – which also saw him join an exclusive group as a two-time NAB AFL Rising Star nominee – is the furthest covered in a single match this season.

Taken at pick No.64 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, the Calder Cannons product is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 22 disposals and five inside 50s per game.

Sholl's streak will be threatened most in upcoming games against Carlton (round 15) and Brisbane (round 16) with Blue Sam Walsh and Lion Hugh McCluggage breathing down his neck.

Most metres covered – 2021 Round Player Position Team Venue Distance (km) 4 Lachlan Sholl Wing Adelaide Marvel Stadium 17.3 1 Lachlan Sholl Wing Adelaide Adelaide Oval 17.1 3 Lachlan Sholl Wing Adelaide Adelaide Oval 16.5 6 Hugh McCluggage Wing Brisbane Marvel Stadium 16.5 4 Sam Walsh Mid Carlton Metricon Stadium 16.4 6 Matthew Cottrell Wing Carlton Marvel Stadium 16.4 4 Matthew Cottrell Wing Carlton Metricon Stadium 16.4 1 Tim Taranto Mid GWS Giants GIANTS Stadium 16.4 4 Xavier O'Halloran Wing GWS Giants MCG 16.3 5 Errol Gulden Gen Fwd Sydney SCG 16.3

Meantime, St Kilda forward and newly instated vice-captain Tim Membrey is the surprise holder of the fastest speed across the first six rounds.

Membrey clocked 35.6km/h in the Saints' come-from-behind win over West Coast in round four, ahead of Gary Rohan's 35.4km/h for Geelong in his return from suspension in round five.

St Kilda's Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during the round three match against Essendon on April 03, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond-turned-Gold Coast defender Oleg Markov holds the record since data capture started with 37.4km/h in round two, 2019 as a Tiger.

Fastest speeds clocked – 2021 Round Player Top Speed (KM/H) 4 Tim Membrey (STK) 35.60 5 Gary Rohan (GEEL) 35.42 3 Travis Colyer (FREM) 35.39 1 Aiden Bonar (NM) 35.23 2 Bobby Hill (GWS) 35.14 1 Joel Hamling (FREM) 35.06 3 Michael Frederick (FREM) 35.06 2 Jimmy Webster (STK) 34.92 3 Nick Hind (ESS) 34.85 6 Mitch McGovern (CARL) 34.70

Running data also highlights Melbourne's new-found defensive efforts with three of the top five players in the competition for the highest average speed in defence this season.

Tom Sparrow, Alex Neal-Bullen and James Jordon are all above 9.5km/h while Melbourne is in defence.

Highest average speed in defence this season (min 3 games) Tom Sparrow Melbourne 10.06km/h Connor Blakely Fremantle 10.05km/h Dion Prestia Richmond 9.73km/h Alex Neal-Bullen Melbourne 9.72km/h James Jordon Melbourne 9.54km/h

Sparrow also features in the top five of players in the competition for average speed while their team is in attack, behind North Melbourne pair Aaron Hall and Charlie Lazzaro.

Highest average speed in attack this season (min 3 games) Aaron Hall North Melbourne 10.17km/h Charlie Lazzaro North Melbourne 9.98km/h Tom Sparrow Melbourne 9.9km/h Zac Langdon West Coast 9.78km/h Xavier O'Halloran GWS Giants 9.45km/h

All data supplied by Champion Data