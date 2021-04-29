PORT Adelaide will not be allowed to wear its 'prison bars' guernsey for next week's Showdown against Adelaide, after the AFL threatened to dock the club premiership points should it have gone ahead with its plan.

Club president David Koch revealed on radio that the Power had been prepared to "just bloody wear the thing" as it waited for the League's approval, but was quickly told it could lose premiership points as a result.

It ultimately discovered its fate on Thursday afternoon, with the AFL releasing a statement that said approval for the jumper in 2020 had been given on a 'one-off' basis and confirming that premiership points could be docked for unapproved use.

"The AFL confirms it has not approved the request for Port Adelaide to wear a black and white striped 'prison bars' guernsey for the Round 8 match vs Adelaide Crows next week," the statement read.

"After reviewing the request from the Port Adelaide Football Club, the AFL determined the existing signed agreements between the Port Adelaide Football Club, Collingwood and the AFL on the use of the 'prison bar' guernsey would remain in place.

"In 2019, the AFL, Port Adelaide and Collingwood came to an agreement that allowed one-off approval for the 'prison bar' guernsey to be worn in Port Adelaide’s home match against the Adelaide Crows to celebrate the Club’s 150th anniversary.

"That agreement, signed by all parties, stipulated the guernsey was specifically approved for Port Adelaide’s use only for that single match in 2020 and Collingwood’s approval did not bind it with respect to any other future proposals by the Port Adelaide Football Club in respect of the guernsey.

"Collingwood Football Club has made it clear that, at this time, it does not agree to further use of the guernsey by PAFC including in 'Showdown' matches against Adelaide Crows.

"On that basis, and consistent with the arrangements that have applied to all previous instances of use of the 'prison bar' guernsey by Port Adelaide since the Club joined the AFL (i.e. with the approval of the AFL and Collingwood) the AFL does not grant permission for the guernsey to be worn in Round 8.

"The AFL will continue to work with both clubs going forward on any potential future use of the guernsey."

AFL STATEMENT Port Adelaide's request to wear black and white striped guernsey

Koch had previously said on Thursday morning that, after presenting its case to the AFL in February as to why it should be granted approval to wear the jumper, it had not heard back and had been threatened a fine and a loss of premiership points.

"It'll cost points," Koch told radio station 5AA.

"I said I'm happy to pay the fine, just bloody wear the thing. They said they'll fine me and take points off me … it would be four points for the game. Now, we can't afford that."