FORMER Melbourne forward Mitch Hannan will play his first game for the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, as the joint competition leaders have been forced into four changes to face Richmond at the MCG.

Hannan, Josh Schache, Patrick Lipinski and Rhylee West have all been called up for the unbeaten Bulldogs.

Schache, the former No.2 draft pick from 2015, last played in round six of 2020 and only managed two games last season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will unveil debutant Riley Collier-Dawkins as a replacement for Kane Lambert (calf) and concussed Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin.

Jack Ross has also made his way from the medical sub into the starting 22.

The Bulldogs suffered somewhat of an injury crisis following last Friday night's victory over Greater Western Sydney.

They are missing Tim English (concussion), Josh Dunkley (shoulder), Lin Jong (hamstring) and Laitham Vandermeer (back), while last week's medical sub Lachie McNeil has been managed.

Hannan played 50 games for the Demons before being traded for a future third-round draft pick in the off-season.

He kicked 55 goals in his four seasons and proved a dangerous forward.

Collier-Dawkins has had to wait more than two seasons to play his first game for the three-time premiers after being taken with the 20th pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

Friday, April 30

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: R.Collier-Dawkins

Out: K.Lambert (calf), D.Martin (concussion)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (replaced K.Lambert)

New: Riley Collier-Dawkins

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.West, J.Schache, M.Hannan, P.Lipinski

Out: L.Vandermeer (back), L.Jong (hamstring), J.Dunkley (shoulder), T.English (concussion), L.McNeil (managed)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced L.Jong)

New: Mitch Hannan