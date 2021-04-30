Port Adelaide chairman David Koch and Eddie McGuire aren't seeing eye-to-eye over the Power's prison bar jumper. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT IS one of the great footy brawls between two men in suits with Port Adelaide chairman David Koch throwing the latest punch, likening Eddie McGuire to Donald Trump.

Koch used his Channel Seven show to compare McGuire to the fallen US president as his club fumes over the AFL's ban on Port's prison bar jumper.

"Eddie regularly threatens to take people to court to try and intimidate you. He's full of hot air, it's like dealing with Donald Trump. He just makes stuff up, it's ridiculous," Koch said on Sunrise.

AFL Media star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards dissect this great 'prison bar' debate in today's episode of AFL Daily, and there is stacks more too.

In this episode ...

0:30 – Jesse Hogan second 'second' chance

1:49 – Hogan's upside for Giants

3:16 – Ben Brown's selection decision

5:13 – Demons choosing Brown ahead of Sam Weideman

6:46 – Previewing the Tigers v Bulldogs blockbuster

7:25 – Injury issues for both Tigers and Dogs

8:43 – Bevo selects Josh Schache over No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

9:35 – Damo and Nat disagree on the AFL's rolling fixture announcements

10:47 – Prison bars stoush is a 'clash of egos'

13:14 – Shannon Hurn breaks West Coast's games record