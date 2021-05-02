Sun Brandon Ellis had plenty to smile about against the Magpies. Picture: Getty Images

SUPER Sunday performances from Tom Powell (104) and James Jordon (93) in Hobart made up for some disappointing scores from some popular players.

In the same game, Max Gawn (72) was down on his usual output while across the weekend, other popular premiums fell short of their season average.

Although they were nothing to complain about, Brodie Grundy (119) and Jack Macrae (113) as skippers were a fair way off Macrae’s blistering 159 last round. This brought overall scores down slightly this weekend.

The Giants sprung a selection surprise on coaches with Matt Flynn (DNP) omitted for Shane Mumford (66). This caused some headaches with Josh Dunkley, Dustin Martin and Lachie Neale all out injured and the most popular trades. 6,900 coaches pulled the trigger to move Flynn on and try to get rid of the rookie R2 headache.

With some cash cows fully fattened (looking at you Errol Gulden after your zero point first quarter), the midfield downgrade to a cheap Riley Collier-Dawkins (63) or Ryan Byrnes (75) will help turn someone else into a big dog via an upgrade.

It’ll be a big week.

Fantasy Pig of the week

Those who picked Brandon Ellis (169) in Fantasy Draft, with a whopping average draft pick of 119, will know full well that he’s had a dominant season. Averaging 123 since round two, the Sun had a day out at the MCG collecting 35 disposals and taking a game-high 16 marks. He even laid five tackles and kicked a goal for good measure. A perfect Fantasy game, getting into the right spots for all the +6s (mark and kicks) he was able to take against the Pies.

Honourable mentions

Last week it was Jack Ziebell racking up in the Roos’ backline, but in round seven, it was Aaron Hall (143) who took a team-high 12 marks and was the top scorer in the game. Carlton’s main man in the engine room, Sam Wash (127), is rewarding coaches who picked him. He’s averaging 123 in the last three weeks. Similarly, Tim Taranto (140) has improved his season average to 111, close to his 2019 output where he averaged 113 from 22 games. Tim Kelly (141) has been frustrating his Draft owners, but came through with the goods in the final game of the round collecting 42 disposals and nine tackles. Amazingly, he didn’t take a mark.

Top scorers – R7

Brandon Ellis 169 Zak Jones 151 Aaron Hall 143 Tim Kelly 141 Tim Taranto 140 Brodie Mihocek 136 Touk Miller 130 Tom Mitchell 128 Sam Walsh 127 Ollie Wines 126 Ben Cunnington 126 Bachar Houli 124 Hugh Greenwood 124 James Worpel 124 Josh Kelly 121

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under-$270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round seven:

5 – Tom Powell (104) North Melbourne, MID/FWD

Back-to-back tons for the junior ball-magnet could see him in our teams right up to the byes (and maybe beyond) considering his output. Powell racked up 23 disposals, took four marks, laid six tackles and kicked a goal as he became the first cash cow to reach $500k this season.

4 – James Jordon (91) Melbourne, MID

An impressive display finding the ball 20 times and laying seven tackles.

3 – Miles Bergman (83) Port Adelaide, DEF/FWD

Took seven marks to be the third highest scorer for the Power.

2 – Archie Perkins (79) Essendon, MID/FWD

Essendon’s draftees are showing great signs as they impact games.

1 – Ryan Byrnes (75) St Kilda, MID

Took nine marks to go with 18 disposals in the second game of his career.

LEADERBOARD: Tom Powell 15, Chad Warner 13, Errol Gulden 11, James Jordon 11, Matthew Flynn 8, Daniel McKenzie 5, Jy Farrar 5, Archie Perkins 5.

Rage trades

Orazio Fantasia (34) – The former Bomber has been a great pick with positive price changes every week. That bubble has now burst and the small forward we stay away from in Fantasy should be moved on.

Taylor Walker (38) – It was fun while the ride lasted, pat Tex on the back for the near-$300k he earned over the first six rounds and make a premium out of him.

Finlay Macrae (36) / Jy Farrar (38) / Deven Robertson (44) – A disappointing Saturday for the bargain options filling on-field FWD positions in a number of teams.

Jordan De Goey (47) – It may have been out of necessity, but if you held JDG though his concussion, this was just some more salt in the wound of wound of the most disappointing picks of the year.

Reilly O’Brien (54) – Not good. Really hurts those who couldn’t afford Grundy when upgrading Flynn.

Max Gawn (72) – Not enough if you paid the big bucks upgrading from Flynn … or if you were in the 26 per cent of the competition who captained him.

