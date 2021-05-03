FORMER No.1 pick Paddy McCartin is being investigated for an ugly behind-play hit in the VFL on the weekend.

McCartin, now playing for Sydney's reserves side after leaving St Kilda at the end of 2019 due to ongoing concussion issues, struck former AFL player and Geelong's current reserves skipper Aaron Black during their clash on Saturday.

Pictured grappling with Black a significant distance away from the play, McCartin appears to strike the Cats VFL captain in the chest before producing a significant hit to the head moments later.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Paddy McCartin in hot water for brutal VFL punch Former Saint and No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin is under investigation for punching an opponent in a VFL game at the weekend

Black, clearly dazed, staggers back a couple of steps before dropping to his knees. He was cleared of concussion and managed to play out the game, but McCartin is still facing the prospect of a likely suspension when the VFL's Match Review meets on Monday.

McCartin, 25, was recruited to St Kilda with pick No.1 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft but managed just 34 goals from 35 senior games before he left the club to focus on his health after a series of nasty concussion problems.

He has since been recruited to play for Sydney's VFL team this year, where he will make his case for another shot on an AFL list in either this season's mid-season rookie draft or the NAB AFL Draft at the end of the campaign.

McCartin had averaged 20 disposals and 8.5 marks per game through the competition's first two weeks, but suffered a hand injury later in Saturday's game that forced him from the field.