Paddy McCartin with Sydney's VFL team and (inset) a screenshot of the controversial strike.

FORMER No.1 pick Paddy McCartin has been sent straight to the VFL Tribunal for an ugly behind-play hit in the VFL on the weekend.

McCartin, now playing for Sydney's reserves side after leaving St Kilda at the end of 2019 due to ongoing concussion issues, struck former AFL player and Geelong's current reserves skipper Aaron Black during their clash on Saturday.

The strike was graded as intentional, with severe impact and high contact.

Pictured grappling with Black a significant distance away from the play, McCartin appears to strike the Cats VFL captain in the chest before producing a significant hit to the head moments later.

Former Saint and No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin is under investigation for punching an opponent in a VFL game at the weekend

Black, clearly dazed, staggers back a couple of steps before dropping to his knees. He was cleared of concussion and managed to play out the game, but McCartin is still facing the prospect of a hefty suspension just three games into his comeback.

Sydney coach John Longmire told reporters on Monday he had already spoken to the ex-Saint about the incident.

"It's very disappointing. It's very disappointing for Paddy. He's a quality bloke, it's very unlike him and completely out of character. The main thing is Aaron is OK. That's the main thing out of the equation, it's very out of character for Paddy," Longmire said.

"I've had a brief chat with him. He's very remorseful and completely out of character."

McCartin, 25, was recruited to St Kilda with pick No.1 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft but managed just 34 goals from 35 senior games before he left the club to focus on his health after a series of nasty concussion problems.

He has since been recruited to play for Sydney's VFL team this year, where he will make his case for another shot on an AFL list in either this season's mid-season rookie draft or the NAB AFL Draft at the end of the campaign.

McCartin had averaged 20 disposals and 8.5 marks per game through the competition's first two weeks, but suffered a hand injury later in Saturday's game that forced him from the field.