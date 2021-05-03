Daniel McStay and Ethan Hughes fly for a mark in round two, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is holding talks with Fremantle and Brisbane about the potential of moving this Sunday's game from Optus Stadium to the Gabba.

AFL.com.au understands the prospect of a fixture switch with the Dockers-Lions round 21 game at the Gabba is a live possibility given the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Western Australia.

The Dockers lost to West Coast in the Western Derby in front of no fans on Sunday after state premier Mark McGowan said the risk of a crowd was too great with live COVID-19 cases in the community.

With the prospect of playing in front of no crowd again, as the Dockers did against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round six, plus the concern over the Lions flying in and out of WA, there is a chance the game is switched.

The Dockers indicated they lost more than $1million with fans shut out of the win over the Roos, while the Eagles said they expected to lose more than $2million.

A decision is expected later on Monday.

Should the move be implemented, it would be the second time this year the Lions have been involved in a fixture change.

The Lions had their round three Easter Thursday game with Collingwood shifted from the Gabba to Marvel Stadium due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Brisbane area.

The corresponding round 22 between the Lions and Pies – originally scheduled for Marvel Stadium – will now be played at the Gabba.