The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round Seven has been completed. Four charges were laid with no other incidents requiring an explanation.

Charges Laid:

Angus Brayshaw, Melbourne, has been charged with Tripping Connor Menadue, North Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round Seven match between North Melbourne and Melbourne, played at Blundstone Arena on Sunday, May 2, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Bayley Fritsch, Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Tom Powell, North Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round Seven match between North Melbourne and Melbourne, played at Blundstone Arena on Sunday, May 2, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Young Roo helped off after high Fritsch fend North Melbourne young gun Tom Powell leaves the field after copping an errant elbow from Bayley Fritsch

Mitch McGovern, Carlton, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Nick Hind, Essendon, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Essendon and Carlton played at the MCG, on Sunday May 2, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Mitch McGovern, Carlton, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction), Nick Hind, Essendon during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Essendon and Carlton played at the MCG, on Sunday May 2, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Please note: Mitch McGovern, Carlton has been charged twice by the Match Review Officer.