Tom Hickey runs on to the field for the round seven clash between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG on May 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THURSDAY night team announcements are set for a return.

It's understood club chiefs discussed the likely move in a League-wide briefing on Tuesday, and the AFL has confirmed it is looking at reverting back to a full teams reveal on Thursday night as was the case prior to the 2020 season.

Before COVD-19 hit, clubs were required to submit teams on a Thursday night for a traditional Friday-Sunday round of matches, with a full squad (including emergencies) listed for Sunday games.



The final 22 for Sunday matches would then be announced at 5pm AEST on a Friday night.

However, with matches played on almost every day during the condensed 2020 season, the AFL made a shift to team announcements dropping at 6.20pm AEST the day before each match in a move that also continued this season.

In a poll conducted by the League's official Twitter account on Monday, more than 94 per cent of the 13,313 votes conducted suggested fans were in favour of the old model.

No clear timeline is in place for the return of the Thursday team announcements, however, an announcement is expected in coming weeks.