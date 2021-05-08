Seb Ross during St Kilda's official team photo shoot at RSEA Park in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

SEB Ross is a late out for St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast on Saturday after his wife gave birth to twins on Friday ... on his birthday.

Ross received an incredible 28th birthday gift when wife Marnie welcomed twins and their young family, which includes two-year-old daughter Lottie, extended to five.

The dual Saints best and fairest missed the club's chartered flight north on Friday to be with his family and is a late omission from the team named on Friday night.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R8: Gold Coast v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Suns and Saints at Metricon Stadium

Ross, who won the club's Trevor Barker Award in 2017 and 2018, has been among the Saints' best players in the past fortnight and his absence will be a blow as they attempt to steady their season to 4-4.

Mason Wood comes in as his replacement, while Jack Lonie will be the medical sub.

Coach Brett Ratten named an unchanged line-up on Friday night from the side that belted Hawthorn last week.

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Nil

St Kilda: Seb Ross replaced in selected side by Mason Wood

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

St Kilda: Jack Lonie