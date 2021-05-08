The AFL wishes to advise the Match Review of last night’s game between Richmond and the Geelong Cats has been completed. One charge was laid with one other incident requiring an explanation.

Charge laid:

Zac Guthrie, Geelong Cats has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Daniel Rioli, Richmond, during the fourth quarter of the Round Eight match between Richmond and the Geelong Cats, played at the MCG on Friday May 7.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Is Selwood in trouble for this clash? Joel Selwood collects Richmond's Rhyan Mansell high after a ferocious attack on the footy

Incident assessed:

Contact between Geelong Cats’ Joel Selwood and Richmond’s Rhyan Mansell from the third quarter of Friday night’s match between Richmond and the Geelong Cats was assessed. Selwood approaches the loose ball after it is handballed behind Richmond’s Mansell. As Mansell attempts to retreat for the ball, he is held by Geelong player Shaun Higgins in an attempt to allow his teammate Selwood to contest the ball. As Selwood approaches the ball, he turns side-on and lowers his body to take possession as Mansell reaches for the ball when high contact is made. It was determined by the Match Review Officer that Selwood was contesting the ball and his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.