Hugh McCluggage leaves Dockers in his wake in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S a new leader in the race for the AFL Coaches' Association AFL Champion Player Award, with Brisbane young gun Hugh McCluggage overtaking Fremantle veteran David Mundy after their head-to-head battle on Sunday.

McCluggage polled an equal game-high eight votes, along with teammates Jarryd Lyons and Charlie Cameron, while Mundy failed to register a vote.

It was slim pickings for perfect 10s over the weekend with only Bulldog Marcus Bontempelli, Demon Tom McDonald and Magpie Jordan De Goey scoring maximums.

Check out who polled in round eight from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

Richmond v Geelong

9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

7 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

5 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

3 Shai Bolton (RICH)

3 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

2 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)

1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

Gold Coast v St Kilda

8 Jack Steele (STK)

8 Jack Billings (STK)

6 Touk Miller (GCFC)

5 Brad Crouch (STK)

2 David Swallow (GCFC)

1 Wil Powell (GCFC)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon

9 Zach Merrett (ESS)

8 Josh Kelly (GWS)

5 Sam Taylor (GWS)

4 Tim Taranto (GWS)

2 Darcy Parish (ESS)

1 Tom Green (GWS)

1 Will Snelling (ESS)

North Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

8 Darcy Moore (COLL)

3 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

3 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

2 Jack Crisp (COLL)

1 Ben McKay (NMFC)

1 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)

Melbourne v Sydney

10 Tom McDonald (MELB)

7 Callum Mills (SYD)

6 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

3 Steven May (MELB)

2 James Harmes (MELB)

1 Tom Hickey (SYD)

1 Christian Salem (MELB)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

8 Travis Boak (PORT)

7 Tom Clurey (PORT)

5 Rory Laird (ADEL)

4 Tom Jonas (PORT)

4 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Todd Marshall (PORT)

1 Karl Amon (PORT)

Hawthorn v West Coast

9 Andrew Gaff (WCE)

7 Dom Sheed (WCE)

5 Jack Darling (WCE)

3 Brad Sheppard (WCE)

3 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

2 Brendon Ah Chee (WCE)

1 Jack Redden (WCE)

Western Bulldogs v Carlton

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Tom Liberatore (WB)

6 Josh Bruce (WB)

4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

3 Eddie Betts (CARL)

1 Sam Docherty (CARL)

Brisbane v Fremantle

8 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

8 Charlie Cameron (BL)

8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

2 Daniel Rich (BL)

2 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

1 Sean Darcy (FRE)

1 Nat Fyfe (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

42 Hugh McCluggage BL

38 David Mundy FRE

34 Max Gawn MELB

34 Touk Miller GCFC

34 Ollie Wines PORT

33 Jack Macrae WB

32 Marcus Bontempelli WB

32 Clayton Oliver MELB

32 Christian Salem MELB

31 Samuel Walsh CARL

29 Zach Merrett ESS

28 Christian Petracca MELB

28 Taylor Walker ADEL

26 Travis Boak PORT

25 Tom Hickey SYD

24 Darcy Moore COLL

24 Jaeger O'Meara HAW

23 Mitch Duncan GEEL

23 Toby Greene GWS

23 Jacob Hopper GWS

23 Rory Laird ADEL

23 Dustin Martin RICH