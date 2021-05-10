THERE'S a new leader in the race for the AFL Coaches' Association AFL Champion Player Award, with Brisbane young gun Hugh McCluggage overtaking Fremantle veteran David Mundy after their head-to-head battle on Sunday.
McCluggage polled an equal game-high eight votes, along with teammates Jarryd Lyons and Charlie Cameron, while Mundy failed to register a vote.
It was slim pickings for perfect 10s over the weekend with only Bulldog Marcus Bontempelli, Demon Tom McDonald and Magpie Jordan De Goey scoring maximums.
Check out who polled in round eight from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.
Richmond v Geelong
9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
7 Gary Rohan (GEEL)
5 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
3 Shai Bolton (RICH)
3 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
2 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)
1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
Gold Coast v St Kilda
8 Jack Steele (STK)
8 Jack Billings (STK)
6 Touk Miller (GCFC)
5 Brad Crouch (STK)
2 David Swallow (GCFC)
1 Wil Powell (GCFC)
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon
9 Zach Merrett (ESS)
8 Josh Kelly (GWS)
5 Sam Taylor (GWS)
4 Tim Taranto (GWS)
2 Darcy Parish (ESS)
1 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Will Snelling (ESS)
North Melbourne v Collingwood
10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
8 Darcy Moore (COLL)
3 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
3 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
2 Jack Crisp (COLL)
1 Ben McKay (NMFC)
1 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
Melbourne v Sydney
10 Tom McDonald (MELB)
7 Callum Mills (SYD)
6 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
3 Steven May (MELB)
2 James Harmes (MELB)
1 Tom Hickey (SYD)
1 Christian Salem (MELB)
Port Adelaide v Adelaide
8 Travis Boak (PORT)
7 Tom Clurey (PORT)
5 Rory Laird (ADEL)
4 Tom Jonas (PORT)
4 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)
1 Todd Marshall (PORT)
1 Karl Amon (PORT)
Hawthorn v West Coast
9 Andrew Gaff (WCE)
7 Dom Sheed (WCE)
5 Jack Darling (WCE)
3 Brad Sheppard (WCE)
3 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
2 Brendon Ah Chee (WCE)
1 Jack Redden (WCE)
Western Bulldogs v Carlton
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
6 Tom Liberatore (WB)
6 Josh Bruce (WB)
4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
3 Eddie Betts (CARL)
1 Sam Docherty (CARL)
Brisbane v Fremantle
8 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
8 Charlie Cameron (BL)
8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Daniel Rich (BL)
2 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
1 Sean Darcy (FRE)
1 Nat Fyfe (FRE)
LEADERBOARD
42 Hugh McCluggage BL
38 David Mundy FRE
34 Max Gawn MELB
34 Touk Miller GCFC
34 Ollie Wines PORT
33 Jack Macrae WB
32 Marcus Bontempelli WB
32 Clayton Oliver MELB
32 Christian Salem MELB
31 Samuel Walsh CARL
29 Zach Merrett ESS
28 Christian Petracca MELB
28 Taylor Walker ADEL
26 Travis Boak PORT
25 Tom Hickey SYD
24 Darcy Moore COLL
24 Jaeger O'Meara HAW
23 Mitch Duncan GEEL
23 Toby Greene GWS
23 Jacob Hopper GWS
23 Rory Laird ADEL
23 Dustin Martin RICH