HIGH-FLYING Richmond star Shai Bolton has fractured his wrist in an altercation at a nightclub and will miss the next 2-3 weeks.

Three-time premiership forward Daniel Rioli was also involved in the incident and needed stitches.

Richmond released a statement about the incident: "Richmond players Daniel Rioli and Shai Bolton were involved in an incident at a nightclub over the weekend.

"An altercation took place after Rioli’s girlfriend was subjected to inappropriate behaviour.

"Rioli was punched after confronting the patron and suffered a cut under his eye that required two stitches.

"Bolton became involved in the ensuing altercation and sustained a fractured wrist that will require surgery. He will be sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Shai's staggering MOTY contender is an absolute classic Shai Bolton heaves himself on top of Mark Blicavs for an unbelievable Mark of the Year contender

The Tigers already have plenty of firepower on their injury list, with Shane Edwards (ankle) this week joining Kane Lambert (calf), Dion Prestia (calf), Trent Cotchin (hamstring) and Ivan Soldo (ACL) on the sidelines.

Bolton's injury is a significant blow to Richmond, with the out-of-contract midfielder a strong chance to be leading the club's best and fairest at this point of the season.

He took a spectacular mark against Geelong which is set to be in the running for Mark of the Year, and is averaging 22 disposals and has kicked 10 goals in eight games this year.